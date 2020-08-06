Greek Pasta Salad Recipes

Sandy's Greek Pasta Salad
I invented this fresh and easy recipe when I found myself continually invited to summer potlucks, and I needed a no-fuss dish to make. You can even make this the day before. A quick, easy, and healthy pasta salad that is great for potlucks and always a crowd-pleaser.
Quick Greek Pasta Salad with Steak
One quick, unique and healthy meal that will liven up your taste buds!
Tuna Souvlaki Pasta Salad
A non-traditional dinner-style pasta salad for those favoring a vinaigrette dressing. Keep some minty gum handy for afterwards!
Greek Pasta Salad with Roasted Vegetables and Feta
This salad is wonderful served warm or at room temperature with some French bread and a green salad.
Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
Mediterranean Chicken and Orzo Salad In Red Pepper Cups
This yummy recipe won my mom a blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair. It is very beautiful and flavorful!
Greek Pasta Salad
Great summer pasta salad.
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pearl Couscous
This cold vegetarian salad features mixed heirloom tomatoes with Mediterranean flavors and pearl couscous. This summer dish that has been a big hit with my family!