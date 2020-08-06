Greek Pasta Salad Recipes

These cold pasta salads are loaded with Greek flavors--olives, feta cheese, and olive oil--plus cucumbers, tomatoes, and other fresh-tasting ingredients.

Sandy's Greek Pasta Salad

I invented this fresh and easy recipe when I found myself continually invited to summer potlucks, and I needed a no-fuss dish to make. You can even make this the day before. A quick, easy, and healthy pasta salad that is great for potlucks and always a crowd-pleaser.
By Sandy Williams

Greek Pasta Salad I

This is a great make-ahead pasta salad!
By Behr

Quick Greek Pasta Salad with Steak

One quick, unique and healthy meal that will liven up your taste buds!
By Polo

Tuna Souvlaki Pasta Salad

A non-traditional dinner-style pasta salad for those favoring a vinaigrette dressing. Keep some minty gum handy for afterwards!
By JARRIE

Greek Pasta Salad with Roasted Vegetables and Feta

This salad is wonderful served warm or at room temperature with some French bread and a green salad.
By cypress

Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad

This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
By Jamie Hensley

Greek Pasta Salad III

This is my favorite pasta dish that is very flavorful and full of color.
By KELLY KARINSHAK

Mediterranean Chicken and Orzo Salad In Red Pepper Cups

This yummy recipe won my mom a blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair. It is very beautiful and flavorful!
By geranium

Greek Pasta Salad

Great summer pasta salad.
By Danielle Laroche
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Pearl Couscous

This cold vegetarian salad features mixed heirloom tomatoes with Mediterranean flavors and pearl couscous. This summer dish that has been a big hit with my family!
By Ryan Davis

Cold Greek Tortellini Salad

Cold Greek tortellini salad with peppers and cucumbers.
By Cindy Wilkinson Abel

Mediterranean Orzo Spinach Salad

A bright, flavorful array of Mediterranean ingredients!
By JULIEP
Inspiration and Ideas

Greek Orzo Salad
"My husband is Greek, and he really enjoyed this as a side. I paired it with lamb chops and tzatziki!" – Shelly
Vegetarian Greek Pasta Salad
"A summer staple in my house. I often make it for lunches." – abbyalana
Hot Greek Salad
Tuna Pasta Salad al Mediterraneo
Charlotte's Tortellini Salad
Orzo with Feta, Cucumber and Tomato
Greek-Inspired Gemelli Pasta Salad
Olives, feta, spinach, and cherry tomatoes bring Greek-inspired flavor to this easy pasta salad made with corkscrew-shaped gemelli pasta.

More Greek Pasta Salad Recipes

Greek Salad with Couscous and Spicy Feta Cheese

This is a healthy vegetarian Greek recipe, that can be easily turned into vegan too if you replace the feta cheese with tofu.
By BroChef TV
