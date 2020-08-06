Spaghetti Pasta Salad Recipes

Don't overlook spaghetti when you're making pasta salad -- these spaghetti and noodle salad recipes will provide all the inspiration you need.

Easy Asian Pasta Salad

82
Cool pasta salad on a hot summer day is the perfect BBQ side dish. It is always one of the first things to go.
By MrsHollowell

Chicken Noodle Salad

15
Get ready to make all sorts of friends when you bring a big bowl of this Asian chicken noodle salad to the next big cookout. The only folks you might scare away are the ones who brought regular pasta salads. There's just something delightfully addictive about this special combination of cold and spicy. This recipe is the perfect catchall for all those summer vegetables we're supposed to be eating more of, as well as any dry leftover chicken you have around.
By Chef John

Spaghetti Salad I

129
Fresh veggies and a rich variety of seasonings make this a great springtime dish for a party or a family picnic! Garnish with tomatoes and parsley and serve with a spaghetti salad smile!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Spaghetti Salad III

98
This is a great summer salad and will taste even better the next day...if it makes it overnight!
By Allrecipes Member

Cold Spaghetti Salad

25
This is a recipe that I received a few years ago. I added some extra ingredients to it. Everybody asks me to make it for gatherings. Easy and delicious! Enjoy.
By JENNIFER J

Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad

6
A cool seafood salad for those hot summer days. It's a real treat for potlucks. Use your favorite pasta. Chopped celery or Vidalia onion may be added if desired.
By Kahala

Rhonda's Confetti Spaghetti Pasta Salad

A healthy summer pasta salad.
By LittleRedHen

Norris' Sesame Pasta Salad

19
Do not question whether or not to try this recipe. It is a nice pasta salad for any occasion that, once tasted, one cannot resist having some more.
By WholesomeHunter

Cold Spaghetti

7
This is a fresh tomato, garlic and basil sauce and is best in the summer when the tomatoes are fresh. It is a great side dish for lamb but is also great on its own.
By Allrecipes Member

Rustic Spaghetti Salad

1
This is a very rustic, easy to prepare version of a pasta salad. Serve with a crusty whole-grain bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Cold Spaghetti Party Salad

2
This Chinese-inspired spaghetti salad is my go-to recipe for any party or potluck. It can easily be doubled or tripled to accommodate a crowd. In my humble opinion, this is the perfect pasta salad.
By Allrecipes Member

Cheese and Pecan Pasta Salad

7
This salad gets better the longer sits. It's very addicting and takes a lot of self control to stop eating. Believe me I've seen it happen at many parties.
By michellej
Tucky's Chutney Pasta Salad
1
Unique twist on pasta salad.
Thai-Inspired Pasta Salad
This is a flavorful combination of spicy and sweet flavors that represents a great flavor of Thai noodles with everyday ingredients.
