Spaghetti Pasta Salad Recipes

Easy Asian Pasta Salad
Cool pasta salad on a hot summer day is the perfect BBQ side dish. It is always one of the first things to go.
Chicken Noodle Salad
Get ready to make all sorts of friends when you bring a big bowl of this Asian chicken noodle salad to the next big cookout. The only folks you might scare away are the ones who brought regular pasta salads. There's just something delightfully addictive about this special combination of cold and spicy. This recipe is the perfect catchall for all those summer vegetables we're supposed to be eating more of, as well as any dry leftover chicken you have around.
Spaghetti Salad I
Fresh veggies and a rich variety of seasonings make this a great springtime dish for a party or a family picnic! Garnish with tomatoes and parsley and serve with a spaghetti salad smile!
Spaghetti Salad III
This is a great summer salad and will taste even better the next day...if it makes it overnight!
Cold Spaghetti Salad
This is a recipe that I received a few years ago. I added some extra ingredients to it. Everybody asks me to make it for gatherings. Easy and delicious! Enjoy.
Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad
A cool seafood salad for those hot summer days. It's a real treat for potlucks. Use your favorite pasta. Chopped celery or Vidalia onion may be added if desired.
Norris' Sesame Pasta Salad
Do not question whether or not to try this recipe. It is a nice pasta salad for any occasion that, once tasted, one cannot resist having some more.
Cold Spaghetti
This is a fresh tomato, garlic and basil sauce and is best in the summer when the tomatoes are fresh. It is a great side dish for lamb but is also great on its own.
Rustic Spaghetti Salad
This is a very rustic, easy to prepare version of a pasta salad. Serve with a crusty whole-grain bread.
Cold Spaghetti Party Salad
This Chinese-inspired spaghetti salad is my go-to recipe for any party or potluck. It can easily be doubled or tripled to accommodate a crowd. In my humble opinion, this is the perfect pasta salad.
Cheese and Pecan Pasta Salad
This salad gets better the longer sits. It's very addicting and takes a lot of self control to stop eating. Believe me I've seen it happen at many parties.