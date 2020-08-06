Shrimp Pasta Salad Recipes

Shrimp and Orzo Salad

There are so many shapes of pasta out there. One of my favorites is orzo: rice-shaped pasta. I do not see it used as often as its more popular relatives like spaghetti, penne, linguine et al, which is a shame. I love the fact that orzo can be treated like rice and used to make tomato-based (jollof) or stir-fried dishes. It can be creamy like a risotto or made like rice and served with a stew or sauce. Here I use it to make a cold salad with shrimp and sweet cherry tomatoes. Use a lot of garden-fresh herbs to elevate this salad and feel free to add more vegetables if you want.