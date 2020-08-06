Shrimp Pasta Salad Recipes

This is a dish that goes together quickly, can be doubled easily, and looks beautiful! Orzo , shrimp and fresh asparagus tossed with a light olive oil, lemon and basil dressing. Perfect for a warm weather picnic. Can be served chilled, at room temperature, or heated!
For a beautiful, flavorful cold salad and a wonderful variation from the standards, try this easy and delicious couscous. Shrimp and tomatoes are tossed with couscous and feta cheese, then dressed in a garlic vinaigrette. Always a hit, and never goes to waste.
For a beautiful, flavorful cold salad and a wonderful variation from the standards, try this easy and delicious couscous. Shrimp and tomatoes are tossed with couscous and feta cheese, then dressed in a garlic vinaigrette. Always a hit, and never goes to waste.
The ideal outdoor meal: this colorful main-course pasta salad chock-full of protein, vegetables and bold flavorings. For fresh flavor and peak texture, toss the salad right before serving. Pack the dressing in a jar and the salad ingredients in a gallon-sized zipper bag. When ready to serve, drizzle on the dressing, close the bag and squeeze it all over until the dressing completely coats the salad. Pour into a serving bowl.
My mom made this shrimp macaroni salad one day for a picnic and it was such a hit, there were no leftovers and we have been making it ever since. I have even omitted the shrimp at times due to allergies of our guests and it is still everyone's favorite.
This is an adaptation of my Mom's recipe. A very colorful salad that's great any time of the year. A light creamy salad dressing can be substituted to reduce calories. I've also substituted frozen shrimp for canned on occasion, depending on availability.
There are so many shapes of pasta out there. One of my favorites is orzo: rice-shaped pasta. I do not see it used as often as its more popular relatives like spaghetti, penne, linguine et al, which is a shame. I love the fact that orzo can be treated like rice and used to make tomato-based (jollof) or stir-fried dishes. It can be creamy like a risotto or made like rice and served with a stew or sauce. Here I use it to make a cold salad with shrimp and sweet cherry tomatoes. Use a lot of garden-fresh herbs to elevate this salad and feel free to add more vegetables if you want.