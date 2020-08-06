Shrimp Pasta Salad Recipes

Take your pasta salad to the next level with these top-rated shrimp pasta salad recipes.

Shrimp Pasta Salad With a Creamy Lemon Dressing

Very light flavor and low in calories. Originally meant to be a side dish I made some healthy substitutions and added shrimp. I usually serve with asparagus, the entire family loves it.
By Brandi Starr

Fresh Dill Pasta Salad

A nice twist to your standard shrimp salad. I made this recipe when I had tons of dill in my garden and needed something to do with it. Enjoy!
By Krazykhat

Herbed Macaroni Salad with Shrimp

Light and lemony, this recipe is a change from standard macaroni salads.
By TerryWilson

Spicy Thai Shrimp Pasta

This recipe is great for summer barbeques as a side dish for kabobs or Asian satay. May also be served warm. Optional: add a 1/2 cup of finely chopped peanuts.
By Tiffani

Grandma Bellows' Lemony Shrimp Macaroni Salad with Herbs

This salad came straight from my grandmother's recipe collection. It's a tradition every summer and soooo refreshing and delicious. Be sure to put this on ice if it's going to be served outdoors.
By Parizienne

Simple Shrimp Pasta Salad

A supremely simple Shrimp Pasta salad! It can be whipped up in no time at all and is excellent served with Garlic Cheese Bread!
By Sophie

Shrimp and Pasta Shell Salad

When I want to make a macaroni salad just a little bit extra-special, nothing does the trick like some small, sweet shrimp. This is one of my favorite summer salads, and it's oh-so-easy.
By Chef John

Orzo and Shrimp Salad with Asparagus

This is a dish that goes together quickly, can be doubled easily, and looks beautiful! Orzo , shrimp and fresh asparagus tossed with a light olive oil, lemon and basil dressing. Perfect for a warm weather picnic. Can be served chilled, at room temperature, or heated!
By FOXLAIRFARM

Shrimp Couscous Salad

For a beautiful, flavorful cold salad and a wonderful variation from the standards, try this easy and delicious couscous. Shrimp and tomatoes are tossed with couscous and feta cheese, then dressed in a garlic vinaigrette. Always a hit, and never goes to waste.
By Isabelle

Spaghetti Shrimp Salad

This is a very easy salad to make and you can add almost anything to it. We like adding shrimp but you could use tuna or crab.
By Rickie Yopp

Grilled Shrimp and Rice Noodle Salad

A quick and refreshing dish with a Thai flair.
By Kim Nichols

Crab and Shrimp Pasta Salad

Imitation crab meat and mini shrimp make for a wonderful pasta salad that everyone loves!
By LLUV7877
Inspiration and Ideas

Shrimp Avocado Pasta Salad
"Super easy fast salad to put together and a hit everywhere you go! I do add a little bit of pepper, salt and garlic salt." – cwiberg
Saigon Noodle Salad
"This Vietnamese-style noodle salad is my 'too hot to cook' staple. It is bursting with flavor and makes great use of leftover grilled meat or shrimp." – an
Easy 30-Minute Shrimp Salads
Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad
Lime-Shrimp Avocado Pasta Salad

More Shrimp Pasta Salad Recipes

Grandma's Macaroni Shrimp Salad

This is a family favorite! Macaroni, shrimp, and veggies make up this delicious salad!
By jessnay

Shrimp and Crab Macaroni Salad

A cool main dish seafood salad for hot summer days using small salad shrimp and either imitation or real crabmeat.
By Fred

Saigon Noodle Salad

24
This Vietnamese-style noodle salad is my 'too hot to cook' staple. It is bursting with flavor and makes great use of leftover grilled meat or shrimp.

Mom's Shrimp Macaroni Salad

My mom's unusual salad has been popular with friends and family for many years. This salad calls for a lot of ingredients but is worth the effort. If possible, use pickle juice instead of the vinegar.
By Becky Wergers

Shrimp Couscous Salad

For a beautiful, flavorful cold salad and a wonderful variation from the standards, try this easy and delicious couscous. Shrimp and tomatoes are tossed with couscous and feta cheese, then dressed in a garlic vinaigrette. Always a hit, and never goes to waste.
By Isabelle

German Shrimp Pasta Salad

This is a favorite recipe handed down from my Oma, who used to make this for the deli. She used elbow macaroni. I have altered her methods to decrease prep time without sacrificing flavor.
By Liquid Kitten

Tangy Catalina Pasta Salad

A tangy change! All of the vegetables you measure to your taste--you can change the vegetables, too.
By MARBALET

Greek Pasta Salad with Shrimp, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Peppers, and Feta

The ideal outdoor meal: this colorful main-course pasta salad chock-full of protein, vegetables and bold flavorings. For fresh flavor and peak texture, toss the salad right before serving. Pack the dressing in a jar and the salad ingredients in a gallon-sized zipper bag. When ready to serve, drizzle on the dressing, close the bag and squeeze it all over until the dressing completely coats the salad. Pour into a serving bowl.
By Ben S.

Spicy Thai Shrimp Pasta

This recipe is great for summer barbeques as a side dish for kabobs or Asian satay. May also be served warm. Optional: add a 1/2 cup of finely chopped peanuts.
By Tiffani

Shrimp Macaroni Salad

My mom made this shrimp macaroni salad one day for a picnic and it was such a hit, there were no leftovers and we have been making it ever since. I have even omitted the shrimp at times due to allergies of our guests and it is still everyone's favorite.
By Renee Coley

Kahala's Macaroni Seafood Salad

A cool seafood salad for those hot summer days. It's a real treat for potlucks. Use your favorite pasta. Chopped celery or Vidalia onion may be added if desired.
By Kahala

Shrimp Pasta Salad With Dill

Dill gives this beautiful, creamy, shrimp pasta salad a fresh taste. This is a very attractive dish. Perfect for potlucks. Garnish with toasted pecans or a sprig of fresh dill.
By soggytomato

Shrimp Vermicelli Salad

This is a great salad to go with cold sandwiches, or to take to a barbeque.
By Tammi Lott

My Mom's Awesome Macaroni Salad (enough to feed a crowd!)

This was my Mom's recipe. She never wrote anything down, so the amounts on the seasonings are estimates and 'to taste.' She always said the key ingredient was 'love.'
By MHudson

Super Shrimp and Veggie Pasta Salad

This is an adaptation of my Mom's recipe. A very colorful salad that's great any time of the year. A light creamy salad dressing can be substituted to reduce calories. I've also substituted frozen shrimp for canned on occasion, depending on availability.
By Allrecipes Member

Shrimp and Orzo Salad

There are so many shapes of pasta out there. One of my favorites is orzo: rice-shaped pasta. I do not see it used as often as its more popular relatives like spaghetti, penne, linguine et al, which is a shame. I love the fact that orzo can be treated like rice and used to make tomato-based (jollof) or stir-fried dishes. It can be creamy like a risotto or made like rice and served with a stew or sauce. Here I use it to make a cold salad with shrimp and sweet cherry tomatoes. Use a lot of garden-fresh herbs to elevate this salad and feel free to add more vegetables if you want.
By Uzo Orimalade

Zesty Feta and Shrimp Summer Pasta Salad

This refreshing summer salad is quickly prepared and always pleases a crowd. I like to eat it cold.
By COLLEENMARIE13

Shrimp Pasta Salad

This shrimp pasta salad offers a different flavor with every bite!
By Julie Dexter
