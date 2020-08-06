Ice Cream Cake Recipes

Time consuming, but easy, and with hundreds of possibilities (cakes, frostings, and ice creams) -- this is sure to be a new favorite! You can easily double this recipe if they disappear! (24 cupcakes need less than 12 cupcakes worth of batter.)
Perfect for summer parties or birthdays any month of the year, this simple ice cream cake is better and less expensive than any store-bought version! Layers of moist cake, crunchy cookies, rich ice cream, and a smooth, buttery-like icing deliver sweet perfection in every bite.
Two layers of orange-flavored cake sandwich a layer of vanilla ice cream in this simple recipe, then it's finished off with some whipped topping for a bit of extra flair. And it tastes like the real deal.
It's hard to find a summer dessert easier and more refreshing than this combination of strawberry ice cream and a purchased 10-inch angel food cake! Layers of cake and ice cream, frosted with a purchased frozen whipped topping, are stored in the freezer until you are ready to garnish and slice. This should keep, covered, in the freezer for a week or two. I've never been able to find out exactly how long it will store, because it's usually gone in a few days!
This recipe is fast to assemble and while you can absolutely buy the ingredients pre-made, I prefer to make the cake part myself. You can also use angel food cake (loaf shape) or your favorite pound cake.
Pistachio and strawberry ice cream top a fudgy brownie base that's frosted with meringue and torched to create this baked Alaska. This concept is said to have emerged when a British physicist known as Count Rumford was experimenting with egg whites during the Revolutionary period and found them to be poor conductors of heat. Make sure to bake the brownie base and layer the ice creams the night before prepping the meringue.
Ladies, have you ever wanted to land a hot guitar player, want to be a hot guitar player, or have heard a guitar before and also like ice cream cake? If so, this is the cake for you. Put on a cute outfit, crank up some tunes, and have a rockin' glass of wine...you're about to land the man of your dreams! No sweat pants allowed during the creation of this ice cream cake...Don't drink more than one glass of wine during its preparation...the coconut is the only thing that should be toasted when this ice cream cake is served. Drizzle some carmel and chocolate sauce on top.