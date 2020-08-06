Ice Cream Cake Recipes

We all love ice cream and cake, so why not make an ice cream cake? Find recipes for brownie ice cream cake, frozen tiramisu, baked Alaska, and more.

Staff Picks

Brownie Ice Cream Cake

24
There's no better taste than the chocolatey madness of brownies, fudge, and ice cream made into a cake.
By LIAGIBA

Baked Alaska

67
Cake and ice cream dessert topped with meringue -- vary ice cream flavors for your signature dish. I like cherry-burgundy ice cream!
By shirleyo

Ice Cream Cupcakes

7
Time consuming, but easy, and with hundreds of possibilities (cakes, frostings, and ice creams) -- this is sure to be a new favorite! You can easily double this recipe if they disappear! (24 cupcakes need less than 12 cupcakes worth of batter.)
By footballgrl16

Ice Cream Tiramisu Cake

10
Sponge cake is soaked in coffee syrup then layered with coffee and espresso ice creams for an elegant, frozen dessert.
By Allrecipes Member

How To Make and Decorate an Easy Ice Cream Cake

The cost savings alone is enough to make you scream with joy.
By Vanessa Greaves

Ice Cream Cake

100
This is a basic recipe for ice cream cake. You can use any flavor of ice cream or cake mix you like! Frost with frosting or fudge topping or thinned ice milk or anything!
By winnie the pooh

Easy Incredible Ice Cream Cake

Perfect for summer parties or birthdays any month of the year, this simple ice cream cake is better and less expensive than any store-bought version! Layers of moist cake, crunchy cookies, rich ice cream, and a smooth, buttery-like icing deliver sweet perfection in every bite.
By NicoleMcmom

Pistachio Ice Cream Dessert

3
This is a refreshing, light dessert; a nice treat for St. Patrick's Day or any special occasion. My husband and son will eat a whole 9x13-inch dish in less than a week!
By tracyc

Easy Ice Cream Cake

278
This recipe tastes great and can be made in a matter of minutes!!
By KLONGMORE

Ice Cream Pizza

10
Devil's food cake mix is transformed into a cookie crust and topped with ice cream and your favorite toppings in this ice cream pizza, perfect for parties.
By Julie Hubert

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake

371
Vary this dessert by using different flavors of ice cream.
By ARVILLALAR

Ice Cream Lasagna

31
This yummy, chocolatey, peanut buttery, frozen layered ice cream treat is sure to be a hit with all! This is an often requested dessert in my house. Warning: It's VERY addictive!
By Frauline
