Vegetarian Pasta Salad Recipes

Loaded with veggies and pasta, flavored to perfection, our vegetarian pasta salads will have everyone asking for your secret family recipe.

Community Picks

Jim's Macaroni Salad

142
This is my family's favorite. I have made this salad since I was a kid. I think it has just about everything you need in a salad of this kind.
By BIGJIM

Rainbow Rotini Salad

51
This is a standard for potlucks, and it makes a nice big salad that tastes great!
By Allrecipes Member

Spinach and Tortellini Salad

443
Enjoy this as an entree or a side salad on a warm summer evening. Try it with garlic breadsticks.
By lvich

Vegetarian Italian Pasta Salad with Arugula

5
This Italian pasta salad features all the caprese ingredients and then some - mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, plus artichoke hearts and arugula. The arugula adds great color and freshness to the salad. I love to make it for a barbeque or as a cold lunch on a hot day.
By fleischlosglücklich

Caprese Pasta Salad

41
The dynamic trio of fresh basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, and juicy tomato are reunited once again in an American favorite- pasta salad. This light and fresh salad is great for a lunch, a side dish, or even a snack.
By Pepi-Rainbow

Three Pepper Pasta Salad

59
Although there are a lot of ingredients, this recipe is so easy and really delicious! Great to take to a picnic or party.
By LINDA DEMARIA

Classic Macaroni Salad

2710
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Mediterranean Chickpea Pasta Salad

2
It can be hard to find picnic-friendly recipes that are vegan and gluten free. I made this salad using chickpea pasta for friends who can't eat gluten or dairy. I used produce I had just harvested from my garden, but you can change up the vegetables based on what you have on hand! If you're not avoiding dairy, feta cheese would be a great addition.
By LauraF

Sesame Noodle Salad

265
This amazing salad recipe was given to me by a friend who used to know someone at the now closed Larry's Markets in the Seattle area. I've added to the recipe a little -- so it's not exactly the same... but better! I take this to every picnic and everyone loves it! May also add diced chicken for a variation.
By jkmom

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad

108
This is a good salad for a hot day.
By Allrecipes Member

Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad

88
This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Southwestern Pasta Salad

423
Really popular at potlucks--make a double batch! Very easy and very delicious. Serve on a bed of lettuce for a nice touch.
By Lisa Provost
Inspiration and Ideas

Rainbow Pasta Salad II
165
This is a really quick and easy vegetarian pasta salad. Great for picnics and BBQ's.
Greek Orzo Salad
645
'Very tasty. Did not change a thing.' – bernie
Thai Rice Noodle Salad
51
Pasta Fredda
26
Tortellini Pesto Salad
109
Thai-Inspired Noodle Salad
282
Italian Confetti Pasta Salad
424

This recipe is so easy to make, and always such a hit! It is great for backyard barbecues. For best results, chill overnight.

More Vegetarian Pasta Salad Recipes

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

14
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Cheddar and Macaroni Salad

151
This yummy macaroni salad is made with Cheddar cheese, bell peppers, and peas.
By Allrecipes Member

Thai Rice Noodle Salad

50
Just made it up 5 minutes ago and it's really good. It can be served warm or cold; toss again right before serving. Do not overcook the noodles.

Tortellini Pesto Salad

103
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.

Garden Pasta Salad

501
A zesty pasta recipe, with lots of crunchy vegetables.
By Allrecipes Member

Spaghetti Salad I

129
Fresh veggies and a rich variety of seasonings make this a great springtime dish for a party or a family picnic! Garnish with tomatoes and parsley and serve with a spaghetti salad smile!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Spaghetti Salad III

98
This is a great summer salad and will taste even better the next day...if it makes it overnight!
By Allrecipes Member

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

6
This is a tangy pasta salad that is quick to make and tasty to eat. It's great as a side dish or a light meal. I first made this for my husband and myself because it was too hot in our apartment to cook for any length of time and too hot to want a hot meal!
By notimetocook

Tri-Color Pasta Salad

28
This is a quick and tasty pasta salad that all of my friends beg me to make whenever there is a party! It is always a crowd pleaser!
By MEEHSKABOB

Orzo and Tomato Salad with Feta Cheese

270
A cold orzo feta tomato salad with orzo, green olives, feta cheese, parsley, dill, tomato, olive oil, and lemon juice. If you don't have fresh herbs, use 1 teaspoon dried. As a personal chef, I can let you know that my clients love this dish.
By COZYCUISINE

Mindy's Macaroni Salad

69
I remember my mom making the best macaroni salad when I was a kid. I wanted to make mine similar to hers, but added a few things I like, such as pimiento, vinegar, and a gherkin for a little tartness to balance out the sweetness. My husband, who doesn't really like pasta salads, loves this!
By TIMSGAL

Pasta Salad for a Crowd

This is my go-to pasta salad recipe for a crowd! It's great for showers, picnics, parties, you name it! My mother-in-law taught me to make it. It is easy and very versatile. Today I made it for an event, and I decided to keep track of the measurements so that it could be shared with others who may need a large crowd pasta salad recipe. Hope you enjoy! Better when refrigerated overnight.
By KLATIME

Penne, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad

136
Garden fresh basil and summer sweet cherry tomatoes make this pasta salad a warm season favorite. Takes only a few minutes to put together, a quick summertime meal.
By MARBALET

Perfectly Pasta Salad

3
A delicious pasta salad that is great for any occasion.
By Allrecipes Member

Shanghai Noodle Salad

107
Tangy, addictive, Asian pasta salad. Great for lunch boxes! Instead of chili flakes, you can add 1/4 teaspoon of chili paste to the whisked dressing ingredients.
By Tina Kauffman

Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad

276
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
By Jamie Hensley

Zesty Southern Pasta and Bean Salad

71
A colorful and simple little side dish that has been a big hit at potlucks and picnics. It is easy to prepare, healthy and delicious!
By ARIA_MC

Pasta Chickpea Salad

35
This pasta salad recipe with chickpeas was my grandmother's, brought over from Italy many years ago. It was always one of my favorites. Thanks, nonna!
By Allrecipes Member

One - Two - Three - Mexican Macaroni Salad

92
Ole! Make it mild or make it zesty, you can have it your way. Always a hit and easy as can be.
By JOSLYN H

Cold Southwestern Bow Tie Pasta

15
An easy pasta salad bursting with flavor. It is fantastic for your next potluck. But bring a lot, it goes fast!
By veithk

Tortellini Salad with Tomatoes and Peas

4
This is one of my standard pasta salads for potlucks or parties. It's vegetarian and so good! Don't skimp with the dressing because the tortellini soak up a lot of dressing. I estimated the dressing amounts, so you just need to taste for yourself.
By Toi

Mostaccioli Salad

12
This salad needs to marinate for at least one day before serving. Gets raves, is great for carry-ins and picnics, and goes with everything.
By JAN

Fruity Pasta Salad with Herbs

Loaded with fresh fruit and herbs, this creamy, pleasantly sweet pasta salad will become one of your favorite summer recipes.
By lutzflcat
