Vegetarian Pasta Salad Recipes

This Italian pasta salad features all the caprese ingredients and then some - mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, plus artichoke hearts and arugula. The arugula adds great color and freshness to the salad. I love to make it for a barbeque or as a cold lunch on a hot day.
The dynamic trio of fresh basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, and juicy tomato are reunited once again in an American favorite- pasta salad. This light and fresh salad is great for a lunch, a side dish, or even a snack.
It can be hard to find picnic-friendly recipes that are vegan and gluten free. I made this salad using chickpea pasta for friends who can't eat gluten or dairy. I used produce I had just harvested from my garden, but you can change up the vegetables based on what you have on hand! If you're not avoiding dairy, feta cheese would be a great addition.
This amazing salad recipe was given to me by a friend who used to know someone at the now closed Larry's Markets in the Seattle area. I've added to the recipe a little -- so it's not exactly the same... but better! I take this to every picnic and everyone loves it! May also add diced chicken for a variation.
This light and refreshing cold pasta salad is loaded with the flavors of the Mediterranean, and pairs well with grilled proteins, such as fish, pork, chicken or steak. If you make this in advance, reserve a bit of the dressing to add right before serving, as the pasta has a tendency to soak up the dressing as it sits over time.
This is a tangy pasta salad that is quick to make and tasty to eat. It's great as a side dish or a light meal. I first made this for my husband and myself because it was too hot in our apartment to cook for any length of time and too hot to want a hot meal!
A cold orzo feta tomato salad with orzo, green olives, feta cheese, parsley, dill, tomato, olive oil, and lemon juice. If you don't have fresh herbs, use 1 teaspoon dried. As a personal chef, I can let you know that my clients love this dish.
I remember my mom making the best macaroni salad when I was a kid. I wanted to make mine similar to hers, but added a few things I like, such as pimiento, vinegar, and a gherkin for a little tartness to balance out the sweetness. My husband, who doesn't really like pasta salads, loves this!
This is my go-to pasta salad recipe for a crowd! It's great for showers, picnics, parties, you name it! My mother-in-law taught me to make it. It is easy and very versatile. Today I made it for an event, and I decided to keep track of the measurements so that it could be shared with others who may need a large crowd pasta salad recipe. Hope you enjoy! Better when refrigerated overnight.
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
This is one of my standard pasta salads for potlucks or parties. It's vegetarian and so good! Don't skimp with the dressing because the tortellini soak up a lot of dressing. I estimated the dressing amounts, so you just need to taste for yourself.