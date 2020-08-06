Asian Pasta Salad Recipes

Community Picks Asian Pasta Salad
Here is a pasta salad with a different twist, using red pepper, broccoli. You can easily increase the recipe to cook up a batch for a larger crowd.
By Cathy P.
Sesame Udon Noodles
This is a wonderful side dish to serve with your Asian-themed meal. So quick and easy to prepare.
Thai-Inspired Noodle Salad
A zesty treat--goes great with bbq'd chicken and a beer. If you're feeling adventurous mix in 1/2 cup of shredded dried seaweed (nori) just before serving.
By Christiana Heins Fugi Salad
A unique salad that will become a favorite of your family and friends.
By Angie Martin Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame
This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
Asian Salad
This salad is appreciated by everyone because of its unique blend of flavors.
By Allrecipes Member Vegan Thai Noodle Salad
This is a delicious and flavorful salad. Udon noodles can be purchased at health food stores, Asian food stores and at most supermarkets.
By Alison Hiyashi Chuka Noodles
This is a common cold noodle salad in Japan, and always great to eat when the weather is hot. Enjoy!
Asian Chicken Salad
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
By Allrecipes Member Ramen Noodle Salad
This is a quick and delicious vegetable and noodle salad for any occasion.
By Linda Pearson Peanut Noodles
A really easy recipe that tastes equally good served hot, warm, or cold. Good for a packed lunch. Fettuccini or spaghetti both work great!
By Maureen Cram Inspiration and Ideas Shanghai Noodle Salad
"Tasty and quick Asian noodle salad. Took it to a barbeque this afternoon and it was gobbled up in less than 15 minutes. That says it all!" – Cathy Myers
Cold Noodle Recipes for Refreshing Dinners
These cold and refreshing noodle recipes give you all the comfort and satisfaction of slurping noodles but with extra chill factor built in.
Thai Rice Noodle Salad Thai Rice Noodle Salad
Just made it up 5 minutes ago and it's really good. It can be served warm or cold; toss again right before serving. Do not overcook the noodles.
More Asian Pasta Salad Recipes Potsticker Salad
Vegetable potstickers and egg noodles are tossed with peanut sauce, water chestnuts, and baby corn.
Thai Cucumber Salad with Udon Noodles
Sweet with a touch of heat and very light. With minimum cooking, this is perfect for a summer night. Garnish with cilantro, sesame seeds, and lime wedges, if desired.
Spicy Thai Shrimp Pasta
This recipe is great for summer barbeques as a side dish for kabobs or Asian satay. May also be served warm. Optional: add a 1/2 cup of finely chopped peanuts.
By Allrecipes Member Norris' Sesame Pasta Salad
Do not question whether or not to try this recipe. It is a nice pasta salad for any occasion that, once tasted, one cannot resist having some more.
Nell's Cabbage Salad
This cabbage and noodle salad goes perfectly with all lunches and lite dinners!
By MRSDOODLE Spicy Thai Pasta Salad
This robust salad is delicious on its own, but easily can be turned into a main course by adding a protein such as shrimp, chicken, or tofu.
Tasty Cabbage Salad
This cabbage, chicken and noodle salad is great to make for a barbeque since you can easily double the recipe for a large crowd.
By Allrecipes Member Sesame Peanut Noodle Salad
Cold egg noodles are tossed with fresh cilantro and cucumber and dressed with a tangy peanut sauce to make a delightful summertime treat in this recipe.
Thai-Inspired Pasta Salad
This is a flavorful combination of spicy and sweet flavors that represents a great flavor of Thai noodles with everyday ingredients.
Spicy Asian Cellophane Noodle Salad
Asian style salad with cellophane noodles, hard boiled eggs, fried tofu, and sauteed zucchini and onion, tossed with a tasty, spicy Thai chile sauce.
Cold Soba Noodles with Herbs and Mango
Most people do not think “Oklahoma” when they think of Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, Thailand, or Korean food, yet in Oklahoma there are thriving, vibrant communities of individuals from those countries who have immigrated and settled in Oklahoma, and this recipe is based on a fresh spring roll I tried at a local restaurant. In fact, if you have any leftovers, feel free to roll them up in rice paper.
