Asian Pasta Salad Recipes

An Asian cold noodle salad makes a great hot-weather dinner. Try these recipes for Thai rice noodle salad, a salad with udon noodles, or peanut noodles, delicious and easy to make.

Asian Pasta Salad

21
Here is a pasta salad with a different twist, using red pepper, broccoli. You can easily increase the recipe to cook up a batch for a larger crowd.
By Cathy P.

Sesame Udon Noodles

103
This is a wonderful side dish to serve with your Asian-themed meal. So quick and easy to prepare.
By BAJATHECAT

Thai-Inspired Noodle Salad

282
A zesty treat--goes great with bbq'd chicken and a beer. If you're feeling adventurous mix in 1/2 cup of shredded dried seaweed (nori) just before serving.
By Christiana Heins

Fugi Salad

79
A unique salad that will become a favorite of your family and friends.
By Angie Martin

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

37
This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
By donrmath

Asian Salad

446
This salad is appreciated by everyone because of its unique blend of flavors.
By Allrecipes Member

Vegan Thai Noodle Salad

67
This is a delicious and flavorful salad. Udon noodles can be purchased at health food stores, Asian food stores and at most supermarkets.
By Alison

Hiyashi Chuka Noodles

32
This is a common cold noodle salad in Japan, and always great to eat when the weather is hot. Enjoy!
By Mimi

Asian Chicken Salad

615
A perfect salad for leftover BBQ, boiled, broiled or baked chicken. A very crunchy salad with a tasty sweet Asian-style dressing. The kids love it too! The Chinese rice noodles are of the cellophane type and can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores. They are often in rectangle form and in clear packaging.
By Allrecipes Member

Ramen Noodle Salad

82
This is a quick and delicious vegetable and noodle salad for any occasion.
By Linda Pearson

Grilled Shrimp and Rice Noodle Salad

7
A quick and refreshing dish with a Thai flair.
By Kim Nichols

Peanut Noodles

565
A really easy recipe that tastes equally good served hot, warm, or cold. Good for a packed lunch. Fettuccini or spaghetti both work great!
By Maureen Cram
Shanghai Noodle Salad
107
"Tasty and quick Asian noodle salad. Took it to a barbeque this afternoon and it was gobbled up in less than 15 minutes. That says it all!" – Cathy Myers
Cold Noodle Recipes for Refreshing Dinners
These cold and refreshing noodle recipes give you all the comfort and satisfaction of slurping noodles but with extra chill factor built in.
Sesame Noodle Salad
265
Easy Asian Pasta Salad
82
Thai Rice Noodle Salad
51
Colorful and Crisp Japanese Salads
Thai Rice Noodle Salad
50

Just made it up 5 minutes ago and it's really good. It can be served warm or cold; toss again right before serving. Do not overcook the noodles.

More Asian Pasta Salad Recipes

Potsticker Salad

9
Vegetable potstickers and egg noodles are tossed with peanut sauce, water chestnuts, and baby corn.
By CHRISTYJ

Chinese Cold Pasta Salad

105
A delicious, cold pasta served with a spicy peanut sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Thai Cucumber Salad with Udon Noodles

3
Sweet with a touch of heat and very light. With minimum cooking, this is perfect for a summer night. Garnish with cilantro, sesame seeds, and lime wedges, if desired.
By NumNum

Spicy Thai Shrimp Pasta

11
This recipe is great for summer barbeques as a side dish for kabobs or Asian satay. May also be served warm. Optional: add a 1/2 cup of finely chopped peanuts.
By Allrecipes Member

Chinese Pasta Salad

18
A simple cabbage salad with crunchy ramen noodles.
By Allrecipes Member

Pomelo Salad with Rice Vermicelli

1
A light and refreshing cold salad loaded with Asian flavors, and only 4 SmartPoints per serving on the WW Green plan!
By Kim's Cooking Now

Norris' Sesame Pasta Salad

19
Do not question whether or not to try this recipe. It is a nice pasta salad for any occasion that, once tasted, one cannot resist having some more.
By WholesomeHunter

Asian Chicken Pasta Salad

22
Wonderful stir-fried veggie, chicken pasta salad that's great served warm or cold.
By SERRYP

Nell's Cabbage Salad

62
This cabbage and noodle salad goes perfectly with all lunches and lite dinners!
By MRSDOODLE

Spicy Thai Pasta Salad

1
This robust salad is delicious on its own, but easily can be turned into a main course by adding a protein such as shrimp, chicken, or tofu.
By lutzflcat

Tasty Cabbage Salad

9
This cabbage, chicken and noodle salad is great to make for a barbeque since you can easily double the recipe for a large crowd.
By Allrecipes Member

Sesame Peanut Noodle Salad

22
Cold egg noodles are tossed with fresh cilantro and cucumber and dressed with a tangy peanut sauce to make a delightful summertime treat in this recipe.
By Seattle Dad

Thai-Inspired Pasta Salad

This is a flavorful combination of spicy and sweet flavors that represents a great flavor of Thai noodles with everyday ingredients.
By SuthernScott

Spicy Asian Cellophane Noodle Salad

5
Asian style salad with cellophane noodles, hard boiled eggs, fried tofu, and sauteed zucchini and onion, tossed with a tasty, spicy Thai chile sauce.
By SUMMER530

Cold Soba Noodles with Herbs and Mango

Most people do not think “Oklahoma” when they think of Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, Thailand, or Korean food, yet in Oklahoma there are thriving, vibrant communities of individuals from those countries who have immigrated and settled in Oklahoma, and this recipe is based on a fresh spring roll I tried at a local restaurant. In fact, if you have any leftovers, feel free to roll them up in rice paper.
By thedailygourmet
