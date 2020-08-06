Chicken Pasta Salad Recipes

I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
Good for lunch or dinner, this warm-weather pasta salad is a complete meal when served over a bed of lettuce with a side of fresh sliced garden tomatoes and warm garlic breadsticks. I usually add more curry powder than the recipe calls for.
An overnight salad using ramen noodles, cabbage, chicken, almonds, and green onions. This is GREAT -- one of my husband's favorites and it serves a ton of people. Try substituting cashews for almonds and a dash of sesame oil for sesame seeds.
For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
This is a super easy but wonderfully tasty salad recipe I picked up years ago which has become a summer tradition with my family! The ingredients and proportions are adjustable to personal preference. For added flavor, you can boil the pasta in a mixture of 1 part water and 1 part chicken broth.
This is a wonderful summer salad. Fresh herbs keep the salad light, while the chicken and feta cheese make it hearty enough to serve for a main meal. Use as a side dish by omitting the chicken and adding chopped artichoke hearts. The salad also works wonderfully with grilled salmon or chicken.
This is a refreshing and fulfilling pasta salad that has enough protein to be eaten alone as a small meal. The ingredients are more unique and sometimes healthier than many other macaroni salad dishes out there. This was created in my own kitchen recently, enjoy!
When I moved to Oklahoma, I discovered a pizza called “chicken bacon ranch” and this pasta salad is a nod to the flavors in the pizza. If desired, marinate chicken in ranch dressing, and grill chicken to bump up the flavor.
This recipe is perfect if you have IBS and have to be careful with what food goes into your body. Every ingredient in the recipe falls under the Low FODMAP foods. I have to eat gluten free, so I made my own version of pasta salad. I start with a whole box or bag, 12 or 14 ounces, of gluten-free pasta. This recipe can also be cut in half if you would like. Enjoy!
During the hectic workweek, this speedy, delicious cold pasta salad is sure to please! A fresh blend of tomatoes, grilled chicken, herbs, and feta pairs well with warm, rustic bread. Goat cheese (herbed or plain) or buffalo mozzarella work well too.
This chicken pasta salad recipe with fruit delivers a delightful blend of interesting tastes, including nuts, grapes, and oranges. Sprinkle with extra cashews, mint leaves, and cinnamon before serving, if desired.