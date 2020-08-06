Chicken Pasta Salad Recipes

Browse chicken pasta salad recipes, like buffalo chicken pasta salad, caprese chicken pasta salad, chicken noodle salad, and more, plus find helpful reviews and pasta salad dressing tips.

Community Picks

Chicken Caesar Pasta

An interesting twist on a classic. My family's new favorite.
By bsteimle

Cordon Bleu Salad

A new family favorite for any occasion. Top with crumbled bacon.
By Lori Kuehl Knight

Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

I had this at a party and couldn't get it off my mind. It's a fruity Asian chicken salad that even my family's picky eaters enjoy. I bake my own chicken for more flavor, which adds to the prep time, but pre-cooked or canned chicken will also work just fine.
By KATRINP

Curry Chicken Pasta Salad

Good for lunch or dinner, this warm-weather pasta salad is a complete meal when served over a bed of lettuce with a side of fresh sliced garden tomatoes and warm garlic breadsticks. I usually add more curry powder than the recipe calls for.
By Cassie

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
By donrmath

Lap Salad

An overnight salad using ramen noodles, cabbage, chicken, almonds, and green onions. This is GREAT -- one of my husband's favorites and it serves a ton of people. Try substituting cashews for almonds and a dash of sesame oil for sesame seeds.
By THREECATS

Chicken and Cold Noodles with Spicy Sauce

This is a good summertime meal, and can be made ahead.
By Ann

Mediterranean Chicken and Orzo Salad In Red Pepper Cups

This yummy recipe won my mom a blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair. It is very beautiful and flavorful!
By geranium

Tangy Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

A twist on pasta salad to satisfy that Buffalo-chicken craving!
By Grumpy's Honeybunch

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

For anyone who likes Buffalo wings, this is a great change of pace from normal pasta salad. Really popular as a side dish for a barbeque or just about any gathering you can think of. You can substitute or add many different vegetables with this recipe.
By Andrew C

Chicken Pasta Salad II

This is a super easy but wonderfully tasty salad recipe I picked up years ago which has become a summer tradition with my family! The ingredients and proportions are adjustable to personal preference. For added flavor, you can boil the pasta in a mixture of 1 part water and 1 part chicken broth.
By Heather

Spicy Rice Noodle Salad

The first time I had a spicy, cold rice noodle salad, it wasn't the bold flavors that caught me by surprise, but the strange and addictive texture.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
"Yummy! I loved how easy it was to throw together. Great flavor and the whole family enjoyed it." – Christina
Pasta Salads to Make With Leftover Chicken
Put your leftover chicken to good use with one of these easy pasta salad recipes. 
Poppy Seed Chicken Pasta Salad
Chicken Club Pasta Salad
Vietnamese Noodle Salad with Lemongrass Chicken
Cashew Chicken Pasta Salad
Pool Party Pasta Salad
This Pasta salad is a nutritious and light summer meal or side dish. My 4 yr old loves the veggies in this. I regularly use up grilled leftovers (chicken and veggies) in this salad.

More Chicken Pasta Salad Recipes

Company Chicken Pasta Salad with Grapes

This is a special treat to fix for your guests. Enjoy it with some hot garlic bread, if desired.
By MARBALET

Chicken Florentine Salad with Orzo Pasta

This hearty salad is a delicious meal that will fill any tummy! Serve as a main course and everyone will be pleased! Has pleased my friends and family time and time again!
By EMILIEWASMYEVE

Simple Ranch Chicken Macaroni Salad

This is a simple to make recipe with Ranch dressing mix which gives it an extra kick.
By Pamela Batovsky

Chicken Noodle Salad with Peanut-Ginger Dressing

This is an easy salad for hot summer nights, and actually it's great year-round. You can substitute cooked roast beef slices or shrimp for the chicken.
By Sherbg

Filipino Chicken Salad

This Pinoy salad can be made a day or two before any event. Fruits like pineapple, apple, and raisins are added for extra flavor.
By lola

Rosemary Chicken Couscous Salad

This is a wonderful summer salad. Fresh herbs keep the salad light, while the chicken and feta cheese make it hearty enough to serve for a main meal. Use as a side dish by omitting the chicken and adding chopped artichoke hearts. The salad also works wonderfully with grilled salmon or chicken.
By Shayna

Chicken Macaroni Salad

A macaroni salad with a twist- chicken! You may need to adjust the amount of mayonnaise once it spends some time in the refrigerator.
By purple

Kara's Summer Salad

This is a refreshing and fulfilling pasta salad that has enough protein to be eaten alone as a small meal. The ingredients are more unique and sometimes healthier than many other macaroni salad dishes out there. This was created in my own kitchen recently, enjoy!
By Karebear98

Sesame Chicken Pasta Salad

This is perfect for any potluck. This salad packs a lot of flavor and is very hearty. You will get rave reviews with this one.
By Annie

Best Ever Pasta Salad with Chicken

This is a tasty and filling chicken pasta salad. Perfect served with a croissant and iced tea for a summer luncheon! Enjoy.
By Diane Whitfield

Creamy Tortellini Salad with Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing

When I moved to Oklahoma, I discovered a pizza called “chicken bacon ranch” and this pasta salad is a nod to the flavors in the pizza. If desired, marinate chicken in ranch dressing, and grill chicken to bump up the flavor.
By thedailygourmet

Steph's Summer Salad

A light and flavorful salad that tastes great any time of the year!
By SYRUNGA

Garden Gazpacho Salad

This is a yummy pasta salad that is perfect on hot summer days!
By Michelle Bairos

Asian Chicken Pasta Salad

Wonderful stir-fried veggie, chicken pasta salad that's great served warm or cold.
By SERRYP

Lemon Poppy Seed Chicken Pasta Salad

The sweetness of the dressing and cranberries along with the savory of the onions and celery, makes this a wonderfully refreshing salad. Great to take along to picnics or potlucks.
By Danyell

Zesty Feta and Shrimp Summer Pasta Salad

This refreshing summer salad is quickly prepared and always pleases a crowd. I like to eat it cold.
By COLLEENMARIE13

Gluten-Free Chicken Pasta Salad

This recipe is perfect if you have IBS and have to be careful with what food goes into your body. Every ingredient in the recipe falls under the Low FODMAP foods. I have to eat gluten free, so I made my own version of pasta salad. I start with a whole box or bag, 12 or 14 ounces, of gluten-free pasta. This recipe can also be cut in half if you would like. Enjoy!
By linangle57

Tasty Cabbage Salad

This cabbage, chicken and noodle salad is great to make for a barbeque since you can easily double the recipe for a large crowd.
By Allrecipes Member

Mom's Homestyle Barilla® Gluten Free Macaroni Salad

Nothing beats a good macaroni salad--except maybe one that's gluten free and with chunks of grilled chicken breast and chopped tomatoes.
By Barilla Canada
Sponsored By Barilla Canada

Speedy Chicken, Feta, and Orzo Salad

During the hectic workweek, this speedy, delicious cold pasta salad is sure to please! A fresh blend of tomatoes, grilled chicken, herbs, and feta pairs well with warm, rustic bread. Goat cheese (herbed or plain) or buffalo mozzarella work well too.
By Ellie's Mommy

Chicken Caesar Salad with Gemelli Pasta

Made with corkscrew-shaped gemelli pasta, this chicken Caesar salad is ready to serve alongside a chunk of French bread in just 30 minutes.
By Donna Gandy

Chicken and Bacon Pasta Salad with Maille® Dijon Originale Mustard

This hearty pasta salad combines chicken, bacon and onions, with Dijon mustard and olive oil for a flavorful side dish or picnic-ready main course.
By Maille
Sponsored By Maille

Little Nancy's Pasta Salad with Fruit and Chicken

This chicken pasta salad recipe with fruit delivers a delightful blend of interesting tastes, including nuts, grapes, and oranges. Sprinkle with extra cashews, mint leaves, and cinnamon before serving, if desired.
By Nancyr

Vegetable Pasta Salad I

Healthy, tasty, and very easy to make. Use your favorite fresh or frozen vegetables. Pepper flavored olive oil works well, too.
By YULIYAR
