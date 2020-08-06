Macaroni Salad Recipes

Macaroni salad makes an easy and tasty addition to any summer event. You can even add tuna or chicken and make it a meal on it's own!

Classic Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
2721
This is a salad that everyone seems to love. I always get lots of compliments on this recipe and it is just a pleasing taste that seems to suit everyone.
By Graden

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
103
The delicious flavors of crisp crumbled bacon and tangy fresh tomato that you love in a BLT sandwich dress up a bowl of macaroni salad that's perfect for a light lunch or side dish.
By Grady Sullivan

Magnificent Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.66 stars
160
Slightly sweet, classic macaroni salad recipe!
By Christine Anne Limon

Macaroni Salad with Pickles

Rating: 4.38 stars
199
This recipe is easily multiplied for a crowd. Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to our functions. I even make it for weddings. Sometimes I use a mixture of different kinds of pasta, especially if I only have a little of this kind or that. Depending on what type of macaroni used, more dressing may be required. The recipe calls for red onion, but sweet onion is great, too.
By Charlotte

Tomato and Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
Tasty macaroni salad perfect with those super-ripe summer tomatoes. I sometimes add a little water or extra mayo if not moist enough.
By cacimbo

Delicious Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
A family favorite that does not last long around my house.
By MICHELLELASPINA

Herbed Macaroni Salad with Shrimp

Rating: 4 stars
11
Light and lemony, this recipe is a change from standard macaroni salads.
By TerryWilson

Crab Macaroni Salad

Rating: 3.6 stars
10
Flaked, canned crab meat stars in this macaroni salad for a refreshing summertime side dish.
By Kim

Southern Tuna Macaroni Salad

Creamy from eggs and mayonnaise, tangy and acidic from mustard, pickles and chow chow, with a nice crunch from celery and onion. The Cajun spice just rounds it out with a blend of spices, the pimentos add a pop of color and sweetness, and tuna complements and ties all the flavors together in this Southern macaroni salad. Could top with some parsley for added color! Put this in a tortilla or melt some cheese on toast and make an open-faced sandwich!
By Ali Ramee

Mom's Best Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.41 stars
674
This is, by far, the best macaroni salad I've ever put into my mouth. It has a perfect blend of sweetness and tartness, and it is so pretty with all of the multi-colored veggies. Be ready for this to disappear before you put it on the table! I have six children, and it is all I can do to keep them from nibbling on it while I'm mixing it up!
By Renee Chase

Main Dish Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.28 stars
29
A nice dish to bring to a barbecue. Can be made the night before, but keep the tomatoes out until a couple hours before serving.
By Jill M.

Bacon Ranch Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
60
Macaroni salad can sometimes be a little boring. So one day I just started adding extra ingredients and this is what I came up with. The whole family love's it! This recipe is even better if served the next day so that all of the flavors are well-incorporated. Enjoy!
By ReneeW.
Amelia's Tuna Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.41 stars
162
This macaroni salad will remind you of Grandma's. I love this when the weather is warm. One of the basic comfort foods!
By Peach822

Greek Pasta Salad I

Rating: 4.62 stars
1055
This is a great make-ahead pasta salad!
By Behr

Filipino Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.27 stars
11
This Pinoy salad can be made a day or two before any event. Fruits like pineapple, apple, and raisins are added for extra flavor.
By lola

Creamy Vegan Pasta Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1
I bring this macaroni salad to BBQs and potlucks and everyone loves it--people never even realize it's vegan!
By btnymeg

Macaroni Salad with Peas

Rating: 5 stars
4
I love macaroni salad, but wanted something a bit lighter. I looked through a lot of recipes and combined the best of all, and added my special touch--this was a big hit even among folks who don't normally like macaroni salads. The peas are the real surprise.
By CACOOK

Grandma's Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
A sweet macaroni salad just like Grandma used to make. The dressing is a good basic macaroni salad dressing that you can use with your own macaroni salad recipe. You must refrigerate for at least 4 hours for all of the flavors to blend together.
By Hope

Cheddar and Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.11 stars
146
This is a good make-ahead side dish for a summer dinner.
By Karena

Tuna Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.52 stars
404
Great for summer nights when you don't want to cook!
By It's A New Day

Kim's Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.53 stars
232
This is a simple but tasty macaroni salad made with zesty white pepper, jalapeno, and green onions.
By HAWAIIAN_MOMMA

Simple Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.23 stars
142
An easy mac salad that is excellent for parties, picnics and those summer day barbeques.
By Samantha

Quick Artichoke Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.24 stars
80
This pasta salad is quick and easy to make. The liquid from the marinated artichoke hearts makes an excellent dressing.
By Maryanne

Hawaiian Bruddah Potato Mac (Macaroni) Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
45
Aloha Bruddah! It's a local Hawaiian mixplate side favorite. I think people make it differently, just like potato salad can be made in 101 Da Kine ways. This is my own easy and favorite version of ONO (tasty) potato mac. Umm, 2 scoop potato mac, for me pleeze!
By Tuihalalalala

Macaroni and Tuna Fish Salad

Rating: 4.09 stars
66
In a rush and need something delicious and tummy-filling? This recipe is great for working parents whose children are constantly scouring the refrigerator for food to munch on.
By DAJUICEMANCE

Honey-Mustard Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.71 stars
127
This is a family recipe for mac salad that was made for all holidays, cookouts, or family get-togethers. Traditional, simple, quick, and feeds a crowd. Add more mayonnaise if salad seems too dry.
By Brandi Rose

Shrimp and Crab Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.15 stars
20
A cool main dish seafood salad for hot summer days using small salad shrimp and either imitation or real crabmeat.
By Fred

Mom's Shrimp Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.4 stars
68
My mom's unusual salad has been popular with friends and family for many years. This salad calls for a lot of ingredients but is worth the effort. If possible, use pickle juice instead of the vinegar.
By Becky Wergers

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

Rating: 3.25 stars
4
Simple and tasty macaroni salad just like you'd get at a Hawaiian restaurant. No fruit in this salad, just macaroni, carrot, and dressing. Very yummy and easy to make.
By Jessica Daulton

One - Two - Three - Mexican Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.28 stars
92
Ole! Make it mild or make it zesty, you can have it your way. Always a hit and easy as can be.
By JOSLYN H.

Marinated Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
This is an excellent macaroni salad that everyone in my family has made over the years, and now I make. We have this with dinner at least once a week or every two weeks. It's a hit with everyone, as there's ketchup and sugar in it for the kids. Just try it; you'll LOVE it!
By KillerKitty

Elbow Macaroni and Kidney Bean Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
21
Red wine vinegar adds just the right touch to this delicious and easy dish.
By Jennifer Rapp Griffis

Mindy's Macaroni Salad

Rating: 4.61 stars
69
I remember my mom making the best macaroni salad when I was a kid. I wanted to make mine similar to hers, but added a few things I like, such as pimiento, vinegar, and a gherkin for a little tartness to balance out the sweetness. My husband, who doesn't really like pasta salads, loves this!
By TIMSGAL
