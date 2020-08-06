Macaroni Salad Recipes

This recipe is easily multiplied for a crowd. Everyone in my family asks me to bring this to our functions. I even make it for weddings. Sometimes I use a mixture of different kinds of pasta, especially if I only have a little of this kind or that. Depending on what type of macaroni used, more dressing may be required. The recipe calls for red onion, but sweet onion is great, too.
Creamy from eggs and mayonnaise, tangy and acidic from mustard, pickles and chow chow, with a nice crunch from celery and onion. The Cajun spice just rounds it out with a blend of spices, the pimentos add a pop of color and sweetness, and tuna complements and ties all the flavors together in this Southern macaroni salad. Could top with some parsley for added color! Put this in a tortilla or melt some cheese on toast and make an open-faced sandwich!
This is, by far, the best macaroni salad I've ever put into my mouth. It has a perfect blend of sweetness and tartness, and it is so pretty with all of the multi-colored veggies. Be ready for this to disappear before you put it on the table! I have six children, and it is all I can do to keep them from nibbling on it while I'm mixing it up!
Macaroni salad can sometimes be a little boring. So one day I just started adding extra ingredients and this is what I came up with. The whole family love's it! This recipe is even better if served the next day so that all of the flavors are well-incorporated. Enjoy!
I love macaroni salad, but wanted something a bit lighter. I looked through a lot of recipes and combined the best of all, and added my special touch--this was a big hit even among folks who don't normally like macaroni salads. The peas are the real surprise.
A sweet macaroni salad just like Grandma used to make. The dressing is a good basic macaroni salad dressing that you can use with your own macaroni salad recipe. You must refrigerate for at least 4 hours for all of the flavors to blend together.
Aloha Bruddah! It's a local Hawaiian mixplate side favorite. I think people make it differently, just like potato salad can be made in 101 Da Kine ways. This is my own easy and favorite version of ONO (tasty) potato mac. Umm, 2 scoop potato mac, for me pleeze!
This is an excellent macaroni salad that everyone in my family has made over the years, and now I make. We have this with dinner at least once a week or every two weeks. It's a hit with everyone, as there's ketchup and sugar in it for the kids. Just try it; you'll LOVE it!
I remember my mom making the best macaroni salad when I was a kid. I wanted to make mine similar to hers, but added a few things I like, such as pimiento, vinegar, and a gherkin for a little tartness to balance out the sweetness. My husband, who doesn't really like pasta salads, loves this!