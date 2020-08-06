Thanksgiving Pie Recipes

Find the best Thanksgiving pie recipes, including pumpkin pie, pecan pie, sweet potato pie, apple pie, cranberry pie, and more pies just like Grandma used to make.

Staff Picks

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

3354
This perfect pumpkin pie is a delicious ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Apple Crumble Pie

Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX

Kentucky Pecan Pie

This pie is a family favorite. I get many requests to make this for our church bake sales.
By Laurie Nanni

Sweet Potato Pie I

This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR

Butter Flaky Pie Crust

2064
This delicious, flaky pie crust made with butter makes a single crust pie, but can be scaled to meet your pie baking needs.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Pumpkin Pie

819
After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
By Chef John

23 Traditional Thanksgiving Pies That Never Disappoint

From classic pie recipes that don't stray from tradition, to twists on traditional pies, we have the recipe inspiration you need this Thanksgiving.
By Melanie Fincher

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

If you like your pumpkin pie served cold, you'll be happy with the answer!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

10 Recipes for Pecan Pie Without Corn Syrup

Ran out of corn syrup? You can still make a delicious pecan pie with any of these top-rated recipes!
By Ita Mac Airt

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk.
By Emilie S.

Grandaddy's Sweet Potato Meringue Pie

21
My grandfather has been making this amazing pie for many years. My family begs him to make it whenever we visit!
By Julie Ledford

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11968
This apple pie has more than 15,000 reviews.
By MOSHASMAMA
More Pie Recipes and How-To Tips

Irresistible Pecan Pie

This is the most amazing pecan pie. Once you start eating it you can't stop.
By IHART44

Pretty up Your Pie With Pastry Cutouts

Here's what to do with that extra dough.
By Vanessa Greaves

Stabilized Whipped Cream

A perfect make-ahead garnish, this whipped cream holds up well in the fridge.
By ETHELMERTZ

Creamy Pumpkin Pie

This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
By UPATNINE

How to Blind Bake a Pie Crust

No soggy bottoms!
By Darcy Lenz

Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie

1823
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet Potato Pie

3103
This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.

Peanut Butter Pie

413
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Buttermilk Pie

456
A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
By Tracy Mulder

Apple Hand Pies

147
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Chocolate Cream Pie II

664
This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
By Cecil

Libby's® Famous Pumpkin Pie

1266
Whether you're hosting a festive party or a casual get-together with friends, our Famous Pumpkin Pie will make entertaining easy!
By Nestle Toll House
Easy Homemade Pie Crust

447
This pie crust is my personal favorite and is made using a food processor, which makes cutting the butter into the flour very simple. By the way, you can make a double batch of this, and freeze the individually wrapped dough for future pie-related adventures.
By Chef John

Grandma's Iron Skillet Apple Pie

475
This three-layer apple pie is a Southern favorite!
By T L Dixon

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

745
Chunks of pumpkin are boiled on the stove and then mashed with evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and spices to create the filling for a shortening based crust in this delectably rustic Thanksgiving classic.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Chocolate Pecan Pie

1
Easy, delicious, and made more decadent with the addition of chocolate chips, this pecan pie is a must-have on your holiday table.

Apple Pie Filling

440
Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
By Allrecipes Member

Fried Apple Pies

249
Little fried apple pies.
By Melissa

No Sugar Apple Pie

165
This sweet, tart apple pie contains no added sugar, for a wholesome take on a classic dessert.
By Carol

Simple Pumpkin Pie

76
This quick and simple pumpkin pie uses a pre-made crust and canned pumpkin puree for a fast and easy dessert.
By BobAltman
