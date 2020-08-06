Thanksgiving Pie Recipes

Staff Picks
Apple Crumble Pie
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX Kentucky Pecan Pie
This pie is a family favorite. I get many requests to make this for our church bake sales.
By Laurie Nanni Sweet Potato Pie I
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR Butter Flaky Pie Crust
This delicious, flaky pie crust made with butter makes a single crust pie, but can be scaled to meet your pie baking needs.
By Allrecipes Member Chef John's Pumpkin Pie
After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk.
By Emilie S. Inspiration and Ideas 23 Non-Traditional Thanksgiving Pies
Spice things up this year with new takes on the classics.
Our Best Chocolate Pecan Pies
Get our tried and trusted recipes for chocolate pecan pies, with thousands of glowing reviews from Allrecipes home cooks.
More Pie Recipes and How-To Tips Irresistible Pecan Pie
This is the most amazing pecan pie. Once you start eating it you can't stop.
By IHART44 Creamy Pumpkin Pie
This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.
By UPATNINE Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
Sweetened toasted coconut is stirred into a homemade custard filling and poured into a pie shell. After the pie is chilled and set, it's covered with whipped topping and more toasted coconut.
By Allrecipes Member Sweet Potato Pie
This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.
Peanut Butter Pie
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member
By LEHOUX Buttermilk Pie
A tangy custard is baked in a short crust in this old fashioned dessert.
Apple Hand Pies
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
Chocolate Cream Pie II
This is an old family recipe my grandmother used to make me when I was a little boy.
By Cecil Libby's® Famous Pumpkin Pie
Whether you're hosting a festive party or a casual get-together with friends, our Famous Pumpkin Pie will make entertaining easy!
Easy Homemade Pie Crust
This pie crust is my personal favorite and is made using a food processor, which makes cutting the butter into the flour very simple. By the way, you can make a double batch of this, and freeze the individually wrapped dough for future pie-related adventures.
Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie
Chunks of pumpkin are boiled on the stove and then mashed with evaporated milk, sugar, eggs, and spices to create the filling for a shortening based crust in this delectably rustic Thanksgiving classic.
By Allrecipes Member Chef John's Chocolate Pecan Pie
Easy, delicious, and made more decadent with the addition of chocolate chips, this pecan pie is a must-have on your holiday table.
Apple Pie Filling
Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
By Allrecipes Member No Sugar Apple Pie
This sweet, tart apple pie contains no added sugar, for a wholesome take on a classic dessert.
By Carol Simple Pumpkin Pie
This quick and simple pumpkin pie uses a pre-made crust and canned pumpkin puree for a fast and easy dessert.
