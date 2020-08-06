Thanksgiving Pie Recipes

Creamy Pumpkin Pie

This is my grandmother's pie recipe and is excellent for fresh pumpkin. I cut my pumpkins and bake them for an hour or so, depending on the size of the pumpkin, and them mash them through an old colander that has a pestle with it. Also passed down from my grandmother. I freeze 4 cups of processed pumpkin so that I always have the exact amount of pumpkin I need for a pie.