Popsicle Recipes

These chocolate-covered frozen bananas are a great summer treat. The ripe bananas have a wonderful creamy consistency when frozen, and the rich chocolate coating is delicious. You can vary the toppings to suit your taste, including drizzling with melted white or milk chocolate, or caramel. Roll in shredded coconut, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or other toppings.
With the hot Houston summer in full force, I wanted a cool treat that I'd feel good about giving my kids a couple times a day. I came up with this yummy alternative to ice pops and ice cream bars. The number of servings may vary depending on the size of your popsicle molds.
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
Because of the extra sugar these do not freeze up rock solid. Their taste and texture is like the store-bought. You can get the same results with cream soda and it's delish. Teenager approved, by the way.
Delicious and fun chocolate ice cream bars that are adaptable to every taste bud! Top bars with sprinkles, chopped nuts, or any other of your favorite toppings while the chocolate hard shell is still wet.
Ice cream cake on a stick, crunchies and all! The shell coating against the cake part of the ice cream sandwich gives it the most amazing texture. It's not thin and brittle like normal chocolate-coated pops, but more like the inside of a Carvel® ice cream cake. Assorted toppings (I like crushed Oreo's®!) add crunchy texture and the cake warms a little so it's a perfect contrast to the cold ice cream. You just have to try this, no dessert could be easier! Kids would have fun making these but adults alike will enjoy eating them.
Cool off with this easy formula for healthier ice pops. Just use 3 cups of any fruit you prefer, 1/4 to 1/3 cup water, 2 to 3 tablespoons honey, and 1 tablespoon of any citrus juice you like. Each is about 50 calories, with 8 grams (or less) added sugar.