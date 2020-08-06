Popsicle Recipes

Chill with recipes for yogurt pops, pudding pops, all-fruit ice pops, and helpful tips for making them yourself.

Classic Pudding Pops

Classic pudding pops... no fail recipe here.
By tammy74

Watermelon Ice Pops

Cool and refreshing, with no artificial colors or flavors! If you don't have ice pop molds, you can use paper cups and wooden sticks.
By Mama Alanna

Monkey Tails

These chocolate-covered frozen bananas are a great summer treat. The ripe bananas have a wonderful creamy consistency when frozen, and the rich chocolate coating is delicious. You can vary the toppings to suit your taste, including drizzling with melted white or milk chocolate, or caramel. Roll in shredded coconut, chopped nuts, sprinkles, or other toppings.
By CRYSTALSHOE

Double Chocolate Frozen Fudge Pops

Make frozen fudge pops without a packaged pudding mix. I like using Tovolo popsicle molds. My sons likes the rocket shape.
By ying

Ice Pops

64
These are a real kid pleaser!
By Bea Gassman

Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Pops (a.k.a. Pop Pops)

22
This is a refreshing treat for a hot summer day that our family really enjoys. Diet soda can be used to cut calories. We often refer to them as Pop Pops.
By SHORECOOK

Frozen Strawberry Smoothie Bars

16
With the hot Houston summer in full force, I wanted a cool treat that I'd feel good about giving my kids a couple times a day. I came up with this yummy alternative to ice pops and ice cream bars. The number of servings may vary depending on the size of your popsicle molds.
By marlakay

How to Make Easy Homemade Ice Pops for Your Coolest Summer Ever

The most sizzling summer day doesn't stand a chance against the refreshing chill of an ice pop. Learn how to make the best ones at home.
By Vanessa Greaves

Nutella® Ice Pops

19
These pops are super quick and easy! Kids love them!
By starangel886

Watermelon-Mint Paletas

7
These Mexican frozen pops are just what you need on a hot summer day.
By Danielle Walquist Lynch

Orange Cream Pops

4
Almond Breeze Vanilla almondmilk and orange juice concentrate are the perfect base of this swirled orange pop.
By Almond Breeze
Sponsored By Almond Breeze

No Drip Ice Pops

Made with plain yogurt and sugar-free Jell-O®, these are good for dieters too!
By Bea Gassman
Creamy Raspberry Ice Pops
13
"Creamy and fruity and refreshing! I used strawberries instead of raspberries—it was still delicious!" – Erin
Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops
"Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids, and I still enjoy them years later." – april20
Chef John's Ice Pops for Grownups
7
Tropical Kiwi Ice Pops
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Pops
24
Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops

126
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
By april20

Frozen Bananas

35
These cool treats are great on a hot day! Play around with the ingredients a little -- you can use almond butter, cashew butter, cashews, granola, or whatever sounds good!
By kelsey

'King Of Rock' Frozen Pudding Pops

31
A frozen dessert fit for a king or your kids, this is a banana and peanut butter frozen pudding pop.
By John

All Root Beer Popsicles®

1
Because of the extra sugar these do not freeze up rock solid. Their taste and texture is like the store-bought. You can get the same results with cream soda and it's delish. Teenager approved, by the way.
By brilyint1

Magical Chocolate Bars

6
Delicious and fun chocolate ice cream bars that are adaptable to every taste bud! Top bars with sprinkles, chopped nuts, or any other of your favorite toppings while the chocolate hard shell is still wet.
By themoodyfoodie

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Pops

Ice cream cake on a stick, crunchies and all! The shell coating against the cake part of the ice cream sandwich gives it the most amazing texture. It's not thin and brittle like normal chocolate-coated pops, but more like the inside of a Carvel® ice cream cake. Assorted toppings (I like crushed Oreo's®!) add crunchy texture and the cake warms a little so it's a perfect contrast to the cold ice cream. You just have to try this, no dessert could be easier! Kids would have fun making these but adults alike will enjoy eating them.
By NicoleMcmom

Chocolate Pudding Popsicles®

5
In my search for healthier summer treats for my daughters, I came up with this recipe.
By Penny and Scott

Strawberry Lime Smoothie Pops

15
Strawberry banana smoothie pops make an easy summertime frozen treat.
By Almond Breeze
Sponsored By Almond Breeze

Tiramisu Ice Pops

1
Creamy, cool, and not too sweet. Adapted it from another recipe through trial and error.
By Lourdes Valdes

Mango-Tajin® Ice Pops

Do you love those chile powder-coated mango suckers found in the Hispanic supermarkets? If so, have I got an ice pop for you...
By Soup Loving Nicole

Pineapple-Coconut Ice Pops

All fruit and no added sugar in these ice pops means they make a healthier summer treat for kids and adults alike!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Tropical Kiwi Ice Pops

5
These are great on a summers day or on a whim, especially with lightly sweetened ice tea. They hold the taste of coconut and banana with flecks of pineapple and kiwi.
By MsNingyoo

Chocolate-Covered Cherry Popsicles®

2
Chocolate yogurt, frozen with cherries. Awesome. Ice pop molds are all different sizes and shapes. Use your experience to decide if you should alter the amounts. Recipe, schmeshecipe.
By Hannah

Root Beer Float Ice Pops

6
Delicious homemade ice pops that will satisfy your craving for a root beer float!
By higgie2006

Avocado Ice Pops

7
Sweet and creamy! I've been making these for years and they have become a family favorite. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do.
By LCCB

Ice Pops Base Formula

1
Cool off with this easy formula for healthier ice pops. Just use 3 cups of any fruit you prefer, 1/4 to 1/3 cup water, 2 to 3 tablespoons honey, and 1 tablespoon of any citrus juice you like. Each is about 50 calories, with 8 grams (or less) added sugar.
By Strawberry Shortcake
