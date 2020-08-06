Green Pea Salad Recipes

Best recipes for layered pea salad, a classic side dish for BBQs and potlucks.

Bacon Ranch Pea Salad

224
This easy salad came about in an attempt to satisfy my son who loves peas and my husband who doesn't. It has become a huge hit. You may want to double the recipe if you want any leftovers!
By Susan Sunderman

Sugar Snap Pea and Berry Salad

27
A delicious summer salad made with your favorite berries.
By Paula Kelsay McFarland

Carmel's Crunchy Pea Salad

112
This salad is great for summer meals - especially barbeques!
By Dee

Spring Sweet Pea Pasta Salad

57
This quick and easy salad can be served as a side dish or a main course. I suggest serving it with sliced apple, sweet gherkins, or cornichons. Nice bread and a glass of white wine wouldn't hurt either!
By kimberly

10 Fresh, Fun Ways to Use Spring Peas

One of the finest indicators that spring's really here is the arrival of fresh peas, whether straight from the countryside at the farmers market or right there in a neighborhood grocery store.
By Christopher Hassiotis

Tofu Salad

98
This salad has tofu, snow peas, ginger and garlic!
By JeanieMomof3

Tortellini Salad with Tomatoes and Peas

This is one of my standard pasta salads for potlucks or parties. It's vegetarian and so good! Don't skimp with the dressing because the tortellini soak up a lot of dressing. I estimated the dressing amounts, so you just need to taste for yourself.
By Toi

Seafood Pasta Salad

253
Something different that's great for picnics. My family begs for it all year!
By flwrpwr60

Twenty-Four Hour Salad

93
A layered green salad with green peas, celery, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese and bacon sprinkled over all. For other variations, I have substituted or added some of my own favorite ingredients, such as: carrots, eggs, mushrooms, sprouts and seeded cucumbers.
By Jane

Crab and Pea Salad

90
We love crab meat and this is a wonderful crab salad for summer. Easy to make.
By Theresa

Green Pea Salad With Cheddar Cheese

This easy pea salad has sweet, crunchy pieces of onions mixed with creamy bites of Cheddar cheese. Growing up, a friend of the family made us this pea salad that we love to this day. It's just standard stuff: peas, mayonnaise, egg, cheese, and onion. That's it!
By JessyTastic

Bacon Pea Salad

Peas, bacon, cheese, onions, celery, and mayo dressing are tossed together and chilled in this great summer salad.
By CarolTyson
Easy Pea Salad

67
This is a really simple side dish featuring peas and cheese. I double the recipe and take it to many family gatherings.
By Tresa Raymer

#1 Pea Salad Most Requested!

51
This is the pea salad everyone begs for at any event or anytime we make it. Easy and so addictive. Most folks are sure there is bacon in the recipe, but there is none needed for the fabulous flavor.
By Janie Hubshman-Edinger

Mama's Pea Salad

4
Mama made this salad a family tradition during the holidays, and we just loved its fresh taste. Now I have the responsibility to make it and I haven't changed a thing. It just reminds me of home. Now my grown children expect it at our holidays together and it reminds them of their Gran. Enjoy!
By Deena

Yummy Summer Pea Salad

45
Yummy summer salad!
By TabbyKat

Crowd-Pleasing Pea Salad

4
I love this tasty and easy pea salad.
By HOLLY9000

Layered Pea Salad

13
This delightful layered salad is filling and fresh at the same time. It is so versatile that it works for any time of the year--July 4th or Christmas. It's one of the better ways I get my kids to 'eat their peas'!
By Kimberly Turnage Slater

Ginny's Cauliflower and Pea Salad

35
A nice hearty salad, great with any meal or by itself for lunch. Serve immediately or chill and serve later.
By Ginn

Balsamic Pea Salad

138
I quickly make this the night before I need it as it tastes much better if it sits overnight. My daughter and her friend will not eat peas, but they love this salad.
By LLAMAMAMATOO

Sweet Pea and Dill Salad

26
Sweet peas with a tangy dressing. Quite a refreshing salad.
By CHRISTYJ

Tortellini Salad with Tomatoes and Peas

3
This is one of my standard pasta salads for potlucks or parties. It's vegetarian and so good! Don't skimp with the dressing because the tortellini soak up a lot of dressing. I estimated the dressing amounts, so you just need to taste for yourself.
By Toi

Cucumber Pea Salad

18
This is an awesome salad!! Very refreshing with peas, cucumber, and cheese. Super easy to make also!
By gumball

Super Spicy Pea Salad

22
This one is not for the kids! Super spicy and perfect for those hot summer days when you want something besides potato salad to take to the neighborhood BBQ.

Pea and Cauliflower Salad

16
This crunchy salad is easy to make.
By Jessica

Crunchy Pea and Water Chestnut Salad

3
Great fresh-tasting salad.
By candygrama

Layered Baby Pea Salad

3
I'm not a fan of traditional pea salad, but this is layered with all things I love. I first tasted it at my sister-in-law's at Christmas dinner. It is great picnic food, too. Easy and yummy!
By Jennifer Lyn McDonald

Cucumber and Pea Salad

Cucumbers meet peas in this creamy side dish garnished with finely chopped walnuts and basil leaves.
By Allrecipes Magazine

Pea Salad II

30
This is a colorful and creamy pasta salad with sweet peas and pickles.
By Amanda Wehling

Peanutty Pea Salad

10
Tasty summer salad!
By Rebecca

Cold Pea Salad

Easy, quick, and tasty. Great side dish or quick lunch.
By Smiliejo

Pea and Avocado Salad

7
Simple yet very pretty side dish. Add in options include drained, chopped water chestnuts, peppers (spicy), flavored mayo, or any veggie that will complement it.
By ELA33INE

Beet and Pea Salad

This chilled, party-ready beet and pea salad is tossed with onions and vegan mayonnaise for a creamy texture that's wholesome as well.
By Denise Rutledge
