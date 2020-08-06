Green Pea Salad Recipes

This quick and easy salad can be served as a side dish or a main course. I suggest serving it with sliced apple, sweet gherkins, or cornichons. Nice bread and a glass of white wine wouldn't hurt either!
This is one of my standard pasta salads for potlucks or parties. It's vegetarian and so good! Don't skimp with the dressing because the tortellini soak up a lot of dressing. I estimated the dressing amounts, so you just need to taste for yourself.
A layered green salad with green peas, celery, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese and bacon sprinkled over all. For other variations, I have substituted or added some of my own favorite ingredients, such as: carrots, eggs, mushrooms, sprouts and seeded cucumbers.
This easy pea salad has sweet, crunchy pieces of onions mixed with creamy bites of Cheddar cheese. Growing up, a friend of the family made us this pea salad that we love to this day. It's just standard stuff: peas, mayonnaise, egg, cheese, and onion. That's it!
Mama made this salad a family tradition during the holidays, and we just loved its fresh taste. Now I have the responsibility to make it and I haven't changed a thing. It just reminds me of home. Now my grown children expect it at our holidays together and it reminds them of their Gran. Enjoy!
This delightful layered salad is filling and fresh at the same time. It is so versatile that it works for any time of the year--July 4th or Christmas. It's one of the better ways I get my kids to 'eat their peas'!
