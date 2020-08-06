Zucchini Soup Recipes

Find the zucchini soup recipes that make the most of your summer squash bounty.

Staff Picks

Creamy, Cheesy Zucchini Soup

3
This zucchini soup is warm and creamy, perfect for fall or winter. Stock up and freeze when zucchini is in season. Perfect for low-carb diets!
By Chair

Zucchini and Pork Soup

96
Besides being tasty, this soup is also low in calories and fat, inexpensive, and very quick to make. The ingredients are ones that I usually stock in my kitchen, but aren't expensive to buy if you don't. They can be used in many other ways, too, so you won't be wasting anything. This soup reheats and freezes well.
By BFHAWKINS

Fresh Tomato Zucchini Soup

43
At a point of abundance with tomatoes and zucchini from my garden I came up with this soup. A friend said it was like a soup you would get at one of those chic 5 star restaurants! Serve with crusty French bread and salad. This soup tastes wonderful after a little cooking or simmering a long time. Sometimes I add cooked rice to give a bit more substance.
By Susan Elane Berry

Zucchini Gazpacho

4
A perfect no-cook soup for a hot summer day! A great way to use and serve bountiful garden zucchini! The garbanzo beans add substance, texture, and protein too. Garnish with sour cream and freshly ground black pepper, if desired.
By Maria

Zucchini Gazpacho with Basil Cream

6
This is my variation on a recipe I found in a magazine. Garnish soup with fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of olive oil to serve.
By Rosemarie Yandoli-Smith

Zucchini Fenchel Suppe (Zucchini and Fennel Soup)

8
A very refined soup and so easy to make! Zucchini and fennel combine with chicken stock and simple pantry spices for a soup that is great to make when in season.
By Diana

Green Squash Soup

1
A great way to use all of those CSA veggies and it's creamy and vegan. You can really use any vegetables in this and different amounts. You can't even taste the lettuce or kale.
By sciencerunner

Veggie Pesto Soup

17
Home recipe for an easy and very delicious soup. Best served with fresh warm bread.
By C. Berry

Fast and Easy Zucchini Soup

22
This is a fast and easy soup that I keep on hand at all times. Great for when an unexpected guest comes over. Inexpensive and freezes well, too. Warms your belly on those chilly days of winter.
By Jilly Bean

Dill-icious Zucchini Potato Soup

6
This is one of my favorite soups. It's a family recipe. I love that it is dairy-free since I am lactose-intolerant. Serve immediately. Refrigerate any leftovers.
By Jennifer Jameson

Easy Minestrone Soup

4
Use leftover marinara for a head start on this yummy, veggie-packed soup. It's perfect with a sandwich on a chilly day, or with a crusty garlic bread and simple salad on a busy night.
By Bibi

Lemongrass Coconut Curry Soup with Zucchini Noodles

3
This is a perfect soup to add leftover chicken!
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri
Inspiration and Ideas

Zucchini Soup I
141
"I didn't know it could taste this good—my all-time favorite soup. Easy to make. Thanks for sharing the recipe!" – marical30
Mexican Zucchini-Cheese Soup
"We can't wait to make this delicious, slightly spicy soup every summer when zucchini are plentiful in our garden. We like to serve this with warm tortillas." – Always Cooking
Summer Squash Soup
Light and Creamy Zucchini Soup
Instant Pot® Vegan Vegetable and Barley Soup

More Zucchini Soup Recipes

Classic Minestrone Soup

11
Minestrone is a hearty, traditional Italian soup typically made with beans, pasta and lots of vegetables. Enjoy the slow-cooked flavor in just about 30 minutes.
Sponsored By College Inn

Slow Cooker Zucchini Soup

700
This is great as thick soup served with French bread or served over rice or noodles. Better the next day!
By JENNIFER0320

Easy Zucchini Soup

53
This creamy (but cream-free!) soup is a great addition to any meal. It's quick and easy, you will have your guests thinking that you have been cooking all day!
By Julia L

Mexican Zucchini Cheese Soup

289
We can't wait to make this delicious, slightly spicy soup every summer when zucchini and squash are plentiful in our garden. We like to serve this soup with warm tortillas.

Zucchini Soup I

141
A delicious soup served anytime.
By William Anatooskin

Instant Pot® Vegan Vegetable and Barley Soup

24
Barley, zucchinis, carrots, tomatoes, and corn combine to make this hearty, versatile, filling vegan soup that is just so easy to make in your Instant Pot®.
By Fioa

Curried Zucchini Soup

262
Delicious soup with simple ingredients. Easy to make.
By NADO2003

Quick Italian Vegetable Soup

133
A quick Italian vegetable soup ready in less than an hour. A sprinkle of fresh grated Parmesan cheese on top is optional.
By Peach822

Spinach and Vegetable Soup with Radishes

Spinach and vegetable soup with radishes.
By Melissa

Garden Veggie Zucchini Soup

3
A great way to make use of your garden veggies. Zucchini, carrot, potato, and onion combined with some herbs and cheese...delicious! Fresh veggies and herbs make a big difference! You can puree the soup if you prefer.
By Shannon Dyck

Creamy Summer Squash Soup

54
I adapted this recipe from another I'd come across and created something a little more hearty and creamy. All it needs is the right combination of spices. This is an extremely simple soup to create, and it goes well with any type of hearth or grainy bread.
By User

Minestrone Vegetable Soup

16
A good soup to use up vegetables.
By Shelly Culp

Summer Squash Soup

35
A healthy, easy and delicious soup made with fresh summer veggies. Serve hot or cold and freeze leftovers to enjoy on cold winter days!

Instant Pot® Buckwheat Minestra

My husband and I eat soup at every supper. This is a vegan soup that I make at least 3 times a month. We love it that much. It makes a large quantity. I usually freeze half. During fall and winter, I use pumpkin or butternut squash. In the summer, I use green zucchini. I add lots of flavorful ingredients, so we never add salt.
By Buckwheat Queen

Zucchini Soup II

173
A creamy vegetable soup with a wonderful flavor. For variety you may add shrimp or chopped imitation crab. As an added note, this recipe is how I met my husband online a year ago.
By Karen Harris

Quick Creamy Zucchini Soup

16
This is one of my favorite soups! It's my grandma's recipe that she just handed down to me this year in celebration of my garden producing enough zucchini for a small army! It's creamy and filling but mild. This soup can be frozen.
By Kelsey Leman

Zucchini Summer Soup

12
This soup can be served hot or cold, and is great to use up those giant zucchinis from the garden! This soup can easily be adjusted to your personal tastes. If you want a thicker soup you can cut back on the tomatoes and add a little more zucchini. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
By Elizabeth

Zucchini Tomato Soup II

43
A great way to use up all those extra fresh tomatoes and zucchini from the garden during late summer. My family loves this soup! If you like, this soup can be thinned with a little bit of milk or cream.
By TUDES

Tunisian Soup

5
This yummy soup, adopted from Tunisian culture, is one of my personal favorites. It's absolutely divine.
By layal
