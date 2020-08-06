Zucchini Soup Recipes

Besides being tasty, this soup is also low in calories and fat, inexpensive, and very quick to make. The ingredients are ones that I usually stock in my kitchen, but aren't expensive to buy if you don't. They can be used in many other ways, too, so you won't be wasting anything. This soup reheats and freezes well.
At a point of abundance with tomatoes and zucchini from my garden I came up with this soup. A friend said it was like a soup you would get at one of those chic 5 star restaurants! Serve with crusty French bread and salad. This soup tastes wonderful after a little cooking or simmering a long time. Sometimes I add cooked rice to give a bit more substance.
A perfect no-cook soup for a hot summer day! A great way to use and serve bountiful garden zucchini! The garbanzo beans add substance, texture, and protein too. Garnish with sour cream and freshly ground black pepper, if desired.
A great way to make use of your garden veggies. Zucchini, carrot, potato, and onion combined with some herbs and cheese...delicious! Fresh veggies and herbs make a big difference! You can puree the soup if you prefer.
I adapted this recipe from another I'd come across and created something a little more hearty and creamy. All it needs is the right combination of spices. This is an extremely simple soup to create, and it goes well with any type of hearth or grainy bread.
My husband and I eat soup at every supper. This is a vegan soup that I make at least 3 times a month. We love it that much. It makes a large quantity. I usually freeze half. During fall and winter, I use pumpkin or butternut squash. In the summer, I use green zucchini. I add lots of flavorful ingredients, so we never add salt.
This is one of my favorite soups! It's my grandma's recipe that she just handed down to me this year in celebration of my garden producing enough zucchini for a small army! It's creamy and filling but mild. This soup can be frozen.
This soup can be served hot or cold, and is great to use up those giant zucchinis from the garden! This soup can easily be adjusted to your personal tastes. If you want a thicker soup you can cut back on the tomatoes and add a little more zucchini. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
A great way to use up all those extra fresh tomatoes and zucchini from the garden during late summer. My family loves this soup! If you like, this soup can be thinned with a little bit of milk or cream.