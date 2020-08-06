Sweet Crepe Recipes

When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.
My Norwegian grandmother made this for us as a treat, and it continues to be a favorite my mother makes for my kids. Very easy and versatile. Serve rolled like a crepe with syrup or jam. Can also be a dessert stuffed with a sweetened cream cheese and lingon berry mixture.
After tweaking a crepe recipe I came up with this incredibly delicious version -- chocolate crepe batter, with bananas and chocolate sauce! A very big hit with my friends! Top with powdered sugar or whipped cream.
I am a French Canadian from Montreal, this recipe is one of the first ones that I learned as a child growing up and can either be served traditional style with REAL maple syrup on top or cold with ice cream rolled into it and chocolate syrup on top as a desert.
This is the first recipe for crepes that I have ever been able to make right. I was psyched that I didn't have to use egg replacer because it is such a pain in the neck. So here you vegans go and enjoy but don't eat too many too fast like I did cause now I have a belly ache!!!! For a twist, replace the maple syrup with hazelnut syrup, or any other flavor you like. If you want to throw some semi-sweet chocolate chips on the top and fold the crepe up over them, they melt and get all gushy on the inside. Makes about 16 crepes with a 6-inch diameter.
This French delicacy is extremely versatile, as it can be filled with virtually anything -- fruits, pudding, mousse for desserts as well as vegetables and meats for dinner. No need to add more oil each time unless the pan begins to stick. Freeze extra crepes for later use.
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
I got this recipe from my mom, and even when I thought cottage cheese was nasty I loved this recipe! Great if you're trying to encourage someone to eat cottage cheese, or just to eat as a snack! Serve hot or cold, with jam or any other topping.