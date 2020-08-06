Sweet Crepe Recipes

Looking for dessert crepe recipes? Allrecipes has more than 30 trusted chocolate crepes, strawberry crepes, and sweet crepe recipes complete with ratings, reviews and tips.

Staff Picks

Vanilla Crepes

884
When I was a little girl, my mother would always make us crepes on Sundays. I also loved the smell of vanilla when my mother would make her cookies. So, I would always ask her to make her cookies, and when she refused, I would take out the vanilla and sit it next to me with the cap open, so that I could breathe the aroma. My mother get a kick out of this, and said, well, if it's that important, we'll add a little vanilla kick, just for you. After the first time she put the vanilla in, there was never a last...it became a tradition.
By lelainem10

Melt in Your Mouth Crepes

19
A traditional English breakfast pancake. Roll up with sugar and lemon, or fill with your favorite cheese, lingonberries, or Nutella®! My kids love these!
By wendy

Norwegian Pancakes - Pannekaken

226
My Norwegian grandmother made this for us as a treat, and it continues to be a favorite my mother makes for my kids. Very easy and versatile. Serve rolled like a crepe with syrup or jam. Can also be a dessert stuffed with a sweetened cream cheese and lingon berry mixture.
By in da wings

Chocolate Banana Crepes

21
After tweaking a crepe recipe I came up with this incredibly delicious version -- chocolate crepe batter, with bananas and chocolate sauce! A very big hit with my friends! Top with powdered sugar or whipped cream.
By LYNNIE1979

Love Letter - Crepes

3
We used to have crepes in our hostel, but we called it love letter. We all loved it. I make this for my family and they also love this.
By ravera

Claire's Yummy Crepes

152
This crepe recipe will have you hooked. I cook them every Sunday morning.
By Claire

Banana Crepes

332
French crepes filled with a sweet cream sauce over bananas and topped with whipped cream.
By Jessica Eymann

How to Make Smart Cookie's Strawberry Crepe Cake

By Allrecipes Editors

Grandma Irena's Palacsinta (Hungarian Crepes)

23
My Hungarian grandmother has made this for us ever since we were kids...certainly not health food but maybe one of the tastiest things you'll ever eat! Make it for breakfast or dessert.
By Michele Avissar-Whiting

Marylyn's Cheese Blintzes

13
These blintzes are smooth and creamy and freeze well. May be served with sour cream.
By Ann Davis

Vegan Crepes

This is the first recipe for crepes that I have ever been able to make right. I was psyched that I didn't have to use egg replacer because it is such a pain in the neck. So here you vegans go and enjoy but don't eat too many too fast like I did cause now I have a belly ache!!!! For a twist, replace the maple syrup with hazelnut syrup, or any other flavor you like. If you want to throw some semi-sweet chocolate chips on the top and fold the crepe up over them, they melt and get all gushy on the inside. Makes about 16 crepes with a 6-inch diameter.
By Siri
Inspiration and Ideas

17 Dessert Crepe Recipes
While fluffy, buttery pancakes have their place at the breakfast table, there's something so elegant about thin, crisp French crepes. 
Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake
10
You can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces.
Dessert Crepes
Chocolate Crepes
Creamy Strawberry Crepes
Make the Best Crepes Ever
Basic Crepes
3825

See how easy it is to make crepes. You'll need just 6 common ingredients for these French-style pancakes.

More Sweet Crepe Recipes

Dessert Crepes

1126
Essential crepe recipe. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with cream or ice cream and fruit.
By ANN57

Creamy Strawberry Crepes

369
This recipe has been a family favorite for over 30 years! These crepes are delicious and very rich! Be sure you have at least 1 hour to prepare, they are worth every minute!
By meliss

Crepes

1184
This French delicacy is extremely versatile, as it can be filled with virtually anything -- fruits, pudding, mousse for desserts as well as vegetables and meats for dinner. No need to add more oil each time unless the pan begins to stick. Freeze extra crepes for later use.
By Erin Nesbit

Eggless Crepes

53
This is a great egg-free version of the classic French crepe that can be used as as snack, lunch item, or dessert (this was developed from the vegan version).
By LESSA80

Fluffy Swedish Pancakes

109
Sweet and fluffy crepes are a big hit in my home. These crepes have 4 eggs; I love to sneak in a little extra protein in my kids first thing in the morning!
By StanleysRock

Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake

10
Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries.
By Chef John

Breakfast Crepes

188
A delicious and simple recipe for the morning. May be served with butter, sugar, jam or chocolate spread. Enjoy!
By Sally

Regular Crepes

108
A simple crepe recipe which can be filled with whatever your heart desires; fruit, jam, applesauce or powdered sugar.
By Bonnie Molleston

Blintz Souffle II

24
A great twist on blintzes, very kid-friendly and easy to make using pre-packaged blintzes.
By Lisa Altmiller

Egg-White Crepes

98
Crepes made with whole wheat flour, skim milk, and egg whites. You'd never know they're more health-conscious than your basic crepe from the taste.
By Freckles

Cottage Cheese Blintzes

13
I got this recipe from my mom, and even when I thought cottage cheese was nasty I loved this recipe! Great if you're trying to encourage someone to eat cottage cheese, or just to eat as a snack! Serve hot or cold, with jam or any other topping.
By wakipan

Palacinky

3
This great Slovak dish makes a good breakfast dish and is filling. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and/or your favorite topping or syrup and enjoy!
By Deb

Yummy Apple Cinnamon Crepes

22
My spin on the classic crepe. The apple filling gives them a nice flavor and my family loves them!
By DancingCupcake11

