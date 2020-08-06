Cold Soup Recipes

Looking for recipes for refreshing cold soups? Browse 100+ trusted gazpacho, vichyssoise, fruit soup, and chilled soup recipes, rated and reviewed by home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Swan's Summer Soup

37
This is a refreshing cold summer soup. Be sure to use the freshest and ripest ingredients for the best flavor. Serve with a loaf of crusty bread and a little bowl of a fruity extra virgin olive oil.
By Nathaniel Swan

Polish Dill Pickle Soup

22
Serve with your favorite hamburger. This soup tastes best chilled, the next day.
By MARBALET

Classic Vichyssoise

65
Very simple recipe that tastes great. What could be better? Serve cold or warm.
By 2doulas

Honeydew Blueberry Soup

24
A cold soup of honeydew and blueberries. Top with whipped topping, if desired.
By J. Carlson

What Is Gazpacho? Get 7 Tips for Making Great Gazpacho

Gazpacho is THE soup of summer. Learn more about gazpacho, how to make it, and get top-rated recipes.
By Vanessa Greaves

Julia's Watermelon Gazpacho

31
Deliciously refreshing!
By Julia

Chilled Sugar Snap Pea Soup

16
We're doing this classic cold spring soup, and instead of using English peas, we're using sugar snaps which are going to save you a lot of shelling time. This is an incredibly easy soup to make, beautiful to look at, and most important of all, incredibly delicious.
By Chef John

Carrot Coconut Lime Soup

34
This is a delicious and hearty vegan soup, with an original, Thai-inspired flavor!
By sourpony

Lithuanian Saltibarsciai (Cold Beet Soup)

27
This Lithuanian family recipe from the old country makes an awesome summer soup! Serve with warm Yukon Gold potatoes.
By George Doyle Gamber

Gazpacho

265
Wonderful cold soup full of fresh Mediterranean vegetables! Quick and easy.
By Kara

Creamed Broccoli Soup

103
A simple to make, very delicious creamed soup.
By William Anatooskin

Vegan Borscht

21
A vegan version of a traditional Russian/Ukranian soup.
By vivid930
Inspiration and Ideas

Jade Garden Soup
"Delicious! My boys especially loved it and gobbled it up! I had a ton of butter lettuce from our CSA that I needed to use and this was the perfect recipe." – ouradventure
Green Gazpacho
"This recipe got me to write a review for the first time. DELICIOUS! Absolutely loved every drop." – Jennifer
Quick and Fresh Gazpacho
20
What to Serve With Gazpacho
The Best Cold Soup Recipes for Reducing Inflammation
Zucchini Soup I
141
Simple Sweet Potato Soup
28

This delicious soup has only 6 ingredients. It was given to me by my boyfriend's mom who adapted it from another recipe. It can be as thick or thin as you like, and I like it quite thick. To dress it up when serving, drizzle some cream on top and float a lime twist or slice of lime on top. Delicious hot or cold.

More Cold Soup Recipes

Vichyssoise

71
The finest of all cold soups--and the very best thing invented in the USA! This wonderful, smooth soup can be garnished with a very few finely chopped chives. The chef at the Algonquin (where the soup originated) now sprinkles a very little curry powder, and provided it is a VERY little this can be very pleasant. Enjoy.
By Derek Parker

Cold Russian Borscht

18
Can you say 'Delicious?'
By GXO

Cream of Sweet Potato Soup

170
This easy to prepare yet oh-so-elegant soup is a favorite at my house. Because it has a slightly sweet taste, the kids love it, and it's my husband's favorite soup. Serve warm with buttery garlic bread and a crisp green salad. You can also serve cold with cucumber or watercress sandwiches.
By ZOEMC

Mango Gazpacho

83
Serve this intriguing variation of gazpacho at your next summer gathering.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

The Best Cold Soup Recipes for Reducing Inflammation

These cool soups are flavorful while featuring anti-inflammatory ingredients to keep you in tip-top shape.
By Isadora Baum

Green Gazpacho

50
A cold, no-cook soup packed with fresh vegetables!

Avocado Gazpacho

18
Chunks of fresh avocado are combined with a fresh, bright broth to make a refreshing chilled soup.
By LUNATERIAN

Shrimp Gazpacho

67
This is an extremely tasty, refreshing cold soup that is wonderful on those hot, humid summer days... Did I mention that it's the easiest soup you'll ever make? Wonderful with fresh garden vegetables and served with a nice, hearty bread.
By Dawn

Chef John's White Gazpacho

13
This is similar to a classic gazpacho, but with no tomato and peppers.
By Chef John

Dill Gazpacho

61
A fresh and mild gazpacho that takes advantage of all that summer has to offer. Super easy too. Garnish with a sprig of fresh dill and serve chilled.
By Amy

Quick Classic Gazpacho

70
For the ultimate gazpacho, you must peel, seed, dice, salt and drain really good, vine-ripened tomatoes. So what if you don't have time to fuss with fresh tomatoes? I've found the canned variety makes a fine substitute. Another advantage: Fresh tomatoes start to deteriorate as soon as the soup is refrigerated, but canned tomatoes are unaffected by the chill.
By Ben S.

Strawberry Gazpacho

2
Classic gazpacho using strawberries instead of tomato.
By Levi Ruiz

Spanish Gazpacho

7
What's better on a hot summer's day than a classic chilled gazpacho? Serve this traditional Spanish gazpacho chilled in a glass or a bowl. You can also serve in shot glasses for an easy, make-ahead summer appetizer!
By Luis Luna

Watermelon Gazpacho

48
Why not serve gazpacho at your next summer gathering? Start your hot-weather meal with this easy, intriguing variation.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

Light and Fresh Mexican Gazpacho

7
I got this recipe from a coworker from Mexico. Since I live in the southwest, I make this recipe year round at work, but it is demanded in summer! My customers and anyone else who tries this loves it! You can add small shrimp to make this a main course or serve as a light lunch or appetizer. Keeps refrigerated for 1 week.
By Kara Adkins
