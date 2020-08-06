Cold Soup Recipes

We're doing this classic cold spring soup, and instead of using English peas, we're using sugar snaps which are going to save you a lot of shelling time. This is an incredibly easy soup to make, beautiful to look at, and most important of all, incredibly delicious.
This delicious soup has only 6 ingredients. It was given to me by my boyfriend's mom who adapted it from another recipe. It can be as thick or thin as you like, and I like it quite thick. To dress it up when serving, drizzle some cream on top and float a lime twist or slice of lime on top. Delicious hot or cold.
This delicious soup has only 6 ingredients. It was given to me by my boyfriend's mom who adapted it from another recipe. It can be as thick or thin as you like, and I like it quite thick. To dress it up when serving, drizzle some cream on top and float a lime twist or slice of lime on top. Delicious hot or cold.
The finest of all cold soups--and the very best thing invented in the USA! This wonderful, smooth soup can be garnished with a very few finely chopped chives. The chef at the Algonquin (where the soup originated) now sprinkles a very little curry powder, and provided it is a VERY little this can be very pleasant. Enjoy.
This easy to prepare yet oh-so-elegant soup is a favorite at my house. Because it has a slightly sweet taste, the kids love it, and it's my husband's favorite soup. Serve warm with buttery garlic bread and a crisp green salad. You can also serve cold with cucumber or watercress sandwiches.
We're doing this classic cold spring soup, and instead of using English peas, we're using sugar snaps which are going to save you a lot of shelling time. This is an incredibly easy soup to make, beautiful to look at, and most important of all, incredibly delicious.
This is an extremely tasty, refreshing cold soup that is wonderful on those hot, humid summer days... Did I mention that it's the easiest soup you'll ever make? Wonderful with fresh garden vegetables and served with a nice, hearty bread.
For the ultimate gazpacho, you must peel, seed, dice, salt and drain really good, vine-ripened tomatoes. So what if you don't have time to fuss with fresh tomatoes? I've found the canned variety makes a fine substitute. Another advantage: Fresh tomatoes start to deteriorate as soon as the soup is refrigerated, but canned tomatoes are unaffected by the chill.
What's better on a hot summer's day than a classic chilled gazpacho? Serve this traditional Spanish gazpacho chilled in a glass or a bowl. You can also serve in shot glasses for an easy, make-ahead summer appetizer!
I got this recipe from a coworker from Mexico. Since I live in the southwest, I make this recipe year round at work, but it is demanded in summer! My customers and anyone else who tries this loves it! You can add small shrimp to make this a main course or serve as a light lunch or appetizer. Keeps refrigerated for 1 week.