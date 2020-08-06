Mango Smoothie Recipes

Looking for mango smoothie recipes? Allrecipes has more than 90 trusted mango smoothie recipes complete with ratings, reviews and tips.

Staff Picks

Mango-Peach Smoothie

102
You can use fresh or frozen fruit in this yummy smoothie. It tastes better if the fruit is frozen, so I freeze fresh fruit for this.
By OCULTICA

Mango-Pineapple Smoothie

45
I invented this one day when I had leftover mango and pineapple juice. A spoonful of cream of coconut added the sweetness and special flavor with a tropical flare. You may use frozen pineapple juice ice cubes instead for more of a slush drink (about 8 pineapple ice cubes). Enjoy!
By STARFLOWER

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

19
A yummy fruit smoothie made with tropical fruits.
By Lisa B

Mango Pina Colada Smoothie

37
This is my take on a alcohol-free pina colada.
By Godiva Goddess

Mango Lassi II

274
An Indian yogurt drink - smooth, creamy, and absolutely heavenly!
By YONNA

Pawpaw (Papaya) And Mango Punch

4
A smoothie relaxing punch.
By Diana

Yummy Mango-Banana Milkshake

23
This mango milkshake with banana is great! Add vanilla bean ice cream if you want this to be a really rich drink. If you add too much vanilla ice cream it will start to taste like a vanilla milk shake instead of a mango drink.
By wwtech69

Licuado de Mango

17
Every town in Mexico has someone selling this fabulously refreshing drink. Try experimenting with other fruit!
By SunFlower

Mango Lime Smoothie

9
This is a delicious and refreshing summer drink. It also makes an excellent cocktail with the addition of rum. Serve in margarita glasses for a festive touch.
By tpergola

Sugar-Free Cardamom-Mango Smoothie

12
This Indian-inspired smoothie is creamy like a milkshake, sweet, smooth, and doesn't use sugar! It's great as a snack, and is the perfect compliment to all of my favorite Indian recipes.
By Sharon

Easy Mango Banana Smoothie

41
As a babysitter, I always look for quick, easy, healthy, and delicious recipes. Here is a great one!
By babysitter5

Lela's Protein Mango Smoothie

Whip up a refreshing protein vanilla mango shake.
By Lela
More Mango Smoothie Recipes

Mango Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

22
A great way to start off your day! For a creamier taste, use milk in place of orange juice. You can use vanilla yogurt instead of plain yogurt, if desired.
By maggiemai

Mango-Banana Smoothie

82
I love mangoes and fresh fruit. This is awesome to make and pack to have with you around town in a bottle, or just have for breakfast anytime.
By Sixx

Lela's Protein Mango Smoothie

20
Whip up a refreshing protein vanilla mango shake.

Peanut Butter Mango Smoothie

7
My 4-year-old's favorite smoothie recipe, heavy on the peanut butter. Adding frozen mango may seem strange but it gives it a sweet taste and creamy, cold texture. Add a dash of vanilla extract or ground cinnamon, if desired.
By Avocado_Head_Mom

Creamy Mango Smoothie

60
If you like mangos, you must try this luscious and creamy smoothie. It is both light and filling. You can use fresh or frozen mango chunks. There's no better way to get some calcium and fruit in for the day! Enjoy!!! If you love other fruit, add bananas, raspberries, or strawberries, if you wish.
By PARADISO

Mangonada

Mangonadas are a layered Mexican mango smoothie that are sweet, salty, tart, and fruity. A definite cool-down drink for those hot summer days.
By Yoly

Mango Watermelon Smoothie

12
This is a recipe that my sister and I made, and we want to share it! Enjoy!
By Alexandra Murias

Chamoyada

3
Chamoyadas originated in Mexico and are commonly made with fresh mangos and chamoy sauce. I used fresh frozen mangoes and pineapple juice for an added tropical twist. I always garnish with a tamarind straw but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I was unable to find them at my local Mexican store. Top with fresh cubed mangoes if desired.
By Yoly

Summertime Mango Drink

3
One of my favorite drinks of the summer. It's really easy and takes only 5 minutes or less to prepare. My husband cannot get enough of it. If you want to serve 6 to 8 people, just double the ingredients.
By Niayola

Ultimate Fruit Smoothie

6
This is a easy but healthy smoothie that anyone can make. A little tang and a dash of sweet combine to make an excellent smoothie!
By CricketizSweet

Tropical Mango-Pineapple-Berry Smoothie

6
A refreshing tropical smoothie, full of flavor and antioxidants!
By Dianne

Restaurant Style Mango Lassi

37
A lot of recipes tell you to use fresh mangos. THIS is the mistake! I've been doing it that way for years and it is very difficult to get around the chalkiness of the mangos. By going to the pulp, it is a no brainer!
By Allrecipes Member
Pineapple Mango Coconut Smoothie

3
Our Coconut Almond Blend gives this fruit smoothie a great tropical flavor.
By Almond Breeze
Lemon Coconut Cleanser

3
This Lemon Coconut Cleanser is perfect for helping cleanse your system.
By Amber

BFF Smoothie

10
This recipe just came to me when I was looking for something healthy that my little guy would eat or drink because he eats so little. This is what I had on hand and it worked.
By Kiska

My Mango Lassi

5
Mango lassi is very rich and luxurious drink with yogurt and mangoes. It is the perfect summer drink when served chilled.
By pshinde2109

Honey-Mango Smoothie

17
This refreshing and simple drink is suitable for everyone in your family. It is a bright and sweet way to start the day.
By the butterfly

Smoothie Bowl with Mango and Coconut

2
A yummy vegan smoothie with mango, coconut, and vanilla.
By barbara
