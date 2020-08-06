Mango Smoothie Recipes

I invented this one day when I had leftover mango and pineapple juice. A spoonful of cream of coconut added the sweetness and special flavor with a tropical flare. You may use frozen pineapple juice ice cubes instead for more of a slush drink (about 8 pineapple ice cubes). Enjoy!
This mango milkshake with banana is great! Add vanilla bean ice cream if you want this to be a really rich drink. If you add too much vanilla ice cream it will start to taste like a vanilla milk shake instead of a mango drink.
My 4-year-old's favorite smoothie recipe, heavy on the peanut butter. Adding frozen mango may seem strange but it gives it a sweet taste and creamy, cold texture. Add a dash of vanilla extract or ground cinnamon, if desired.
If you like mangos, you must try this luscious and creamy smoothie. It is both light and filling. You can use fresh or frozen mango chunks. There's no better way to get some calcium and fruit in for the day! Enjoy!!! If you love other fruit, add bananas, raspberries, or strawberries, if you wish.
Chamoyadas originated in Mexico and are commonly made with fresh mangos and chamoy sauce. I used fresh frozen mangoes and pineapple juice for an added tropical twist. I always garnish with a tamarind straw but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, I was unable to find them at my local Mexican store. Top with fresh cubed mangoes if desired.
One of my favorite drinks of the summer. It's really easy and takes only 5 minutes or less to prepare. My husband cannot get enough of it. If you want to serve 6 to 8 people, just double the ingredients.
A lot of recipes tell you to use fresh mangos. THIS is the mistake! I've been doing it that way for years and it is very difficult to get around the chalkiness of the mangos. By going to the pulp, it is a no brainer!