Orange Smoothie Recipes

Thick and healthy fruit drink with apple, banana and orange juice. The frozen banana takes the place of shaved ice and results in a smooth, creamy texture. Serve with dollop of whipped cream for added effect.
Smoothies are an easy way to get more fruits and vegetables into your day, but calories can add up fast. For a smoothie that's only about 200 calories, follow our formula and use 1 cup fresh fruit or vegetables and/or cooked, frozen vegetables + 1 cup fruit juice. Blueberries and grape juice are featured here.
Thick and healthy fruit drink with apple, banana and orange juice. The frozen banana takes the place of shaved ice and results in a smooth, creamy texture. Serve with dollop of whipped cream for added effect.
Sometimes it tastes like Fruit Loopsu0026reg; cereal, but, of course, this is actually good for you. My 14-month-old loves this for breakfast. Furthermore, he can feed himself (with a sippy cup) while I make breakfast and lunch for the older kids. The texture is similar to pudding. If runnier texture is desired, add ice or milk.
Smoothies are an easy way to get more fruits and vegetables into your day, but calories can add up fast. For a smoothie that's only about 200 calories, follow our formula and use 1 cup fresh fruit or vegetables and/or cooked, frozen vegetables + 1 cup fruit juice. Blueberries and grape juice are featured here.
This is my absolute favorite u0022go-tou0022 green smoothie drink. It's hard to believe I can even get my daughter to drink this. Honestly, it tastes like fruit, I promise! I recommend using a high speed blender like Vitamixu0026reg; or Blendtecu0026reg; to turn this drink into complete liquid form.
I tried this recipe this morning and we decided it was delicious. A nurse prescribed a teaspoonful of ginger for my husband and myself each day. This is supposed to be beneficial for cholesterol. This recipe makes it taste nice.