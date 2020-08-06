Orange Smoothie Recipes

Start the day or revive the afternoon with an orange smoothie -- these recipes prove that everything rhymes with orange.

Pineapple Creamsicle® Smoothie

24
I created this smoothie recipe one morning to use up a pineapple I had. Even my husband, who doesn't care for smoothies, loved it!
By Allrecipes Member

Mongolian Strawberry-Orange Juice Smoothie

163
My friend gave this to me once when I was at her house, and I tried it at home. You don't have to follow this exactly at all! You can add more strawberries, if you like.
By tapegurl

Nectarine Sunshine Smoothie

A tart sweet blend of fruit that's a perfect way to greet the day.
By Sarah-May

Orange Glorious I

352
Refreshing on a hot day, and not bad for you! In my opinion, this beverage tastes better than the over-priced commercial version.
By BROOKER57

Carrot, Apple, Cucumber, OJ, and Turmeric Smoothie

A juice similar to this was being sold at the San Diego Earth Fair. I prefer whole foods so I reproduced it as a smoothie. It's very refreshing and has a bit of tang.
By Kevin Meador

Apple Banana Smoothie

135
Thick and healthy fruit drink with apple, banana and orange juice. The frozen banana takes the place of shaved ice and results in a smooth, creamy texture. Serve with dollop of whipped cream for added effect.
By Jim Wohlgemuth

Strawberry Orange Coconut Smoothie

13
This drink is great for a morning shake, but refreshing anytime.
By Niki

Easy Orange Cream Slush

81
This is a simple and delicious recipe for a cool and creamy orange drink.
By Mandy Maholick

Simple Cantaloupe Smoothie

26
This is a very simple recipe! A sweet, healthy way to start your day with a delicious, unique flavor.
By Beth

Starter Smoothie

Smoothies are an easy way to get more fruits and vegetables into your day, but calories can add up fast. For a smoothie that's only about 200 calories, follow our formula and use 1 cup fresh fruit or vegetables and/or cooked, frozen vegetables + 1 cup fruit juice. Blueberries and grape juice are featured here.
By lkb

Superfood Berry-Green Smoothie

8
This is a meal-sized breakfast smoothie that will fill you up from morning until lunch. High in anti-oxidants, fiber, protein, and vitamin C, this smoothie is both tasty and healthy!
By cookie monster

Peach Banana Smoothie

This is a delicious smoothie recipe that I stumbled upon while in the kitchen. It is a great treat on a warm summer day. Try vanilla yogurt for even more flavor.
By young
More Orange Smoothie Recipes

