Banana Smoothie Recipes

You've found smoothie central! It all starts with a banana, and the combinations are nearly endless!

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

960
This peanut butter banana smoothie requires just 4 ingredients.
By Becca
Banana Pina Colada Smoothie

4
This wonderful smoothie is like island heaven, rich and delicious and highly nutritious, sweetened only by raw agave nectar.
By awakenedone

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

67
This chocolate banana peanut butter protein shake is quick and easy to prepare and will keep you full until your next meal.
By magmotif

Berry Coconut Smoothie

11
Banana, berries, and almond butter are blended with coconut creating a colorful, vegan and paleo-friendly smoothie.
By Alli Shircliff

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Bowl

1
This is a great, quick breakfast smoothie bowl. I pretty much always have frozen bananas in my freezer, because as soon as they get brown, I'll freeze them for exactly this use.
By körnermamsell

Banana Chocolate Almond Milk Smoothie

5
Lactose-free and very filling, perfect for a healthy start to any morning. Add whey protein mix to add an extra long-lasting energy boost. Start the night before for fresh homemade almond milk or pick up a carton at your local grocery store to save time
By Anna32

Banana Blackberry Protein Shake

3
Easy-to-make protein shake.
By The cereal queen

Green Smoothie by Karen

3
This is a good way to get fruits and veggies into your daily diet. Use a heavy-duty blender like Vitamix® or Blendtec®.
By Karen B

Fruit and Yogurt Smoothie

82
This delicious smoothie features strawberries, banana, pineapple juice, and orange juice.
By Sarah

Spinach and Banana Power Smoothie

73
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
By Erin Elisabeth

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

1217
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
By ASTROPHE
All-Fruit Smoothies

59
Quick, easy smoothies made entirely with fruit!
By Licia McClung O'Neill
Inspiration and Ideas

Kale and Banana Smoothie
198
"This is a good, quick recipe. Not too sweet and not too bitter." – sbarnett0628
Orange Banana Smoothie
72
"This satisfied my smoothie craving. I left out the sugar, and didn't miss it." – Olivia
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Satisfying Vegan Smoothies
Basic Fruit Smoothie
80
Pineapple and Banana Smoothie
168

A gorgeous and indulgent smoothie, but totally healthy!

More Banana Smoothie Recipes

Basic Fruit Smoothie

80
This is a great smoothie consisting of strawberries, banana, peaches, fruit juice and ice. Feel free to substitute or add any of your favorite fruits or juices.
By STARGIRL577

Pineapple and Banana Smoothie

168
A gorgeous and indulgent smoothie, but totally healthy!
By VERITY78

Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie

60
This balanced smoothie is great for a meal replacement or after a workout.
By cookiequeen

Green Smoothie Bowl

5
Smoothie in a bowl, perfect for a quick and healthy breakfast.
By Lindsey

Easy Mango Banana Smoothie

41
As a babysitter, I always look for quick, easy, healthy, and delicious recipes. Here is a great one!
By babysitter5

Strawberry Orange Banana Smoothie

106
Orange, banana, and strawberries make up this refreshing smoothie!
By BRENDALEE2

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie

10
The sweetness of the bananas in this smoothie means you don't need to add any sugar to sweeten the cocoa. This is my go-to for a midday energy boost and kids love it too.
By Chaya

Kale and Banana Smoothie

198
Nutrient-rich kale is hidden in this delicious banana smoothie. . . perfect for those of us who have a hard time getting our daily dose of veggies!
By Rice
Kiwi Strawberry Smoothie

102
Fruity goodness for smoothie lovers!
By ANNIESSE

Banana, Avocado, and Spinach Smoothie

49
Quick and delicious smoothie that can be used as a breakfast or snack!
By Maria Ro

Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

19
Quick and easy blueberry smoothie topped with coconut, almonds, and banana.
By Alli Shircliff

Green Monster Smoothie

140
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.
By Arizona Desert Flower

The Best Post Workout Shake

6
This shake is delicious, filling and nutritious...a perfect drink after a hard workout at the gym. I've been drinking it for years. Everyone who's tried it falls in love with it. I drink it every morning after I finish my workout around 8am and I stay full until 11:30am. I use a Nutri-Bullet® as it's the perfect size and it works really well, but any blender will do.
By ziak

Orange Banana Smoothie

72
Filling enough to have as a breakfast - I recommend it!
By Bonnie

Blueberry, Banana, and Peanut Butter Smoothie

108
This is the perfect smoothie to get your day moving, to give you a boost, or to serve as a kid-friendly snack!
By salmy

Strawberry Banana Protein Shake

18
This is a healthy, versatile protein milk shake perfect for a post-workout meal, or healthy alternative to an ice cream shake for the kids. Strawberries and banana could be substituted with kiwi, pineapple, pears, mango, blueberries, etc. Get creative and enjoy!
By TEVANS211

All-Fruit Smoothies

59
Quick, easy smoothies made entirely with fruit!
By Licia McClung O'Neill

Strawberry-Banana-Peanut Butter Smoothie

72
This creamy treat has protein and no added sugar for a yummy breakfast or dessert!
By Cynthia

Healthy Cocoa, Banana, PB Smoothie

15
This recipe is ideal for a post-workout protein drink, or afternoon pick-me-up. No supplemental protein mix needed!
By Dr Cora Rivard
