Banana Smoothie Recipes

Lactose-free and very filling, perfect for a healthy start to any morning. Add whey protein mix to add an extra long-lasting energy boost. Start the night before for fresh homemade almond milk or pick up a carton at your local grocery store to save time
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
Great post-workout snack that will keep you filled for hours! The taste of the banana and the peanut butter cover the taste of the spinach completely. I freeze my bananas and spinach then prepackage everything for the week! Substitutions include rice or nut milks or vanilla yogurt.
This shake is delicious, filling and nutritious...a perfect drink after a hard workout at the gym. I've been drinking it for years. Everyone who's tried it falls in love with it. I drink it every morning after I finish my workout around 8am and I stay full until 11:30am. I use a Nutri-Bullet® as it's the perfect size and it works really well, but any blender will do.
This is a healthy, versatile protein milk shake perfect for a post-workout meal, or healthy alternative to an ice cream shake for the kids. Strawberries and banana could be substituted with kiwi, pineapple, pears, mango, blueberries, etc. Get creative and enjoy!