Provolone Cheese

Looking for provolone cheese recipes? Allrecipes has more than 130 trusted recipes with provolone cheese complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Awesome Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
694
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Chicken Provolone

Rating: 3.99 stars
100
What could be better than chicken and Provolone cheese in a wine sauce? This is great for large dinner parties, church dinners, etc. I've also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs and it turns out great every time! Increase or decrease the wine to taste, using 1/4 - 1/2 soup can of wine per can of soup.
By ashbeth

Alysia's Basic Meat Lasagna

Rating: 4.6 stars
582
This is a very basic, very easy to make meat lasagna.
By ALYSIAB

Real N'awlins Muffuletta

Rating: 4.72 stars
221
These gigantic sandwiches were invented a century ago at Sicilian Deli here in New Orleans. The spicy, tangy olive salad is what really sets this meat and cheese sandwich apart. A genuine muffuletta should be made on oven-fresh Italian bread topped with sesame seeds. Be sure and use the highest-quality ingredients available; it really makes a difference! Since you're going to all the trouble of making the olive salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have some extra waiting around for when you get another muffuletta craving -- it keeps for at least a month! Note: Use round bread loaves for real muffuletta.
By jenn

Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Rating: 4.61 stars
965
The steak of veggie burgers. Serve on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and aioli sauce. Oh yeah!
By Bob Cody

Turkey and Provolone Sandwiches

Rating: 4.41 stars
46
Hoagie rolls baked with slices of turkey and provolone cheese and a mushroom/onion saute mixture, then topped with olives, tomato and lettuce. This is a favorite meal with my family. I make it using the turkey and cheese from our local grocery store deli. Note: If desired, spread mustard and mayonnaise on top half of bread before completing sandwich.
By JENNIFER GATLIN

Baked Ziti I

Rating: 4.71 stars
8672
A lady I worked with brought this in one day, and it was a hit. Now it is the favorite of all my dinner guests. It's great for a covered dish dinner too. I have made this also without the meat, and it is well received.
By Colleen B. Smith

Broccoli and Provolone Quiche

Rating: 4.4 stars
68
A cheesy and garlicky pie.
By JAIME LYNN

Quick Chicken with Asparagus and Provolone

Rating: 4.44 stars
249
Breaded chicken, browned, and cooked in chicken broth. Covered with Provolone cheese and canned asparagus.
By Rosanna

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
1393
We have been trying French onion soup in restaurants for years and my family and friends agree none can compare to my recipe for taste and simplicity of preparation.
By Lori Levin

Chicken Parmesan

Rating: 4.83 stars
4362
My version of chicken parmesan is a little different than what they do in the restaurants, with less sauce and a crispier crust.
By Chef John

Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli

Rating: 4.25 stars
205
Great homemade Italian ravioli recipe that I have recreated to taste like the ravioli at Maggiano's restaurant. Don't be intimidated by the large list of ingredients, it is well worth it!
By Callie1025
Inspiration and Ideas

"Spinach Salad" Chicken Bake
Rating: Unrated
23
This recipe combines the elements of a spinach salad with chicken for a savory baked dish. I created it from ingredients that I needed to use before they went bad, and was very pleased with the results!
Meatball Sandwich
Rating: Unrated
1161
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted cheese on a lightly toasted baguette.
Easy French Dip Sandwiches
Rating: Unrated
1060

Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza Muffins

Put down the fork and knife… here's a Chicago deep-dish pizza with a beautiful golden crust and a meaty, cheesy, saucy filling that you can actually eat by holding it in your hands!

More Provolone Cheese

Silver's Savory Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4.18 stars
223
This is an easy to make recipe that is great for potlucks, church gatherings, holidays, or outside gatherings. It is also a non-hassle recipe for you working folks, single folks, or even for kids to make! You can even make it ahead of time by preparing the casserole and then freezing it - for up to 3months! My family loves this casserole and we change things around in it, by adding or taking out different things. Have fun with it, and I would love to hear comments on what worked for you and what changes you made! Serve with dinner rolls or French bread and a salad!
By SILVER SHADOWWOLF

Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Rating: 4.71 stars
349
I first had this sandwich at a small restaurant and immediately went home to duplicate the recipe. I've been making my grilled cheese sandwiches this way ever since!
By RASSA2

Philly Cheese Steak Soup

Rating: 4.41 stars
22
A creamy, cheesy soup that tastes just like a Philly cheese steak sandwich and is great on a cold winter's night. Serve with a crusty loaf of French bread.
By rawcalls

Crispy Baked Chicken with Giardiniera

Perfectly tender and juicy chicken cutlets are topped with mild or hot giardiniera (your choice!) and provolone cheese. Play around with different crouton flavors for variety. This recipe was inspired by one of my favorite dishes at a local winery's restaurant.
By France C

Antipasto Squares

Rating: 4.69 stars
778
Layers of roasted red bell pepper and deli meats cheeses are baked inside a crescent roll crust.
By Lori G.

Air Fryer Steak and Cheese Melts

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Steak and cheese melts from start to finish in the air fryer. Perfectly cooked steak and veggies topped with melty cheese and served in hoagie rolls are sure to be a hit.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Two fantastic foods become one.
By Kimberly Holland

Mini Philly Cheesesteaks

Rating: 4.69 stars
48
Miniaturized sandwiches don't usually float my boat, or submarine, as they're almost always not as good as the full-sized versions, but these mini Philly cheesesteaks really captured everything I love about the classic.
By Chef John

Italian Subs - Restaurant Style

Rating: 4.72 stars
145
This is a classic Italian sub sandwich with three kinds of meat and provolone cheese. The kind you get in a mom and pop pizza joint. You'll be glad you tried it!
By John

Grilled Panini Sandwich Without a Panini Maker

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Easy, quick panini sandwich with that restaurant taste, but made using just a grill pan. Feel free to use any meats or cheeses you have on hand. Works great with anything!
By Jacquita

Philly Cheese Steak Dip

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
This easy-to-make hot dip would make a handsome addition to your snack table for the Big Game. Like all great party foods, it's wonderful hot, warm, room temp, and, I've heard from a reliable source, even delicious cold. Serve alongside sliced baguette. Keep it hot and fresh for guests by baking it in 2 batches, or feel free to do this all at once in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
By Chef John

Poulet de Provencal

Rating: 4.68 stars
77
This always reminds me of an aromatic day in Eze, France.
By beutifldrmer

Griddle Style Philly Steak Sandwiches

Rating: 4.59 stars
109
This is a simple and delicious recipe for a hot sandwich that is a snap to make, and sure to be a real crowd-pleaser.
By AUTUMNHEARTS

Italian Party Bread

Rating: 4.82 stars
17
If an Italian deli exploded inside a loaf of bread, it'd be this crispy meat- and cheese-stuffed braid made easy with just 5 ingredients, including pre-made pizza dough. Feel free to use homemade dough and/or turn this Italian party into a Spanish one using Serrano ham and Manchego cheese--or even a French one with Gruyere and Dijon!
By Chef John

Game Day Breakfast Sliders

Rating: 4.77 stars
30
A different twist on a breakfast egg and cheese biscuit! Great tailgate breakfast serving offered at a UVA tailgate by Krisanna Hudson. Gobbled up by the crowd!
By Robin Wells

Chicken Asparagus Roll-Ups

Rating: 4.66 stars
1029
Very flavorful chicken and asparagus dish with almost a hollandaise-inspired flavor with a little crunch from the Panko breadcrumbs. Quick and easy to prepare, the presentation is simple yet elegant. Great served with artichokes!
By Monica

Seafood Au Gratin

Rating: 4.42 stars
52
This is delicious and well worth the effort! Make sure the seafood is very fresh. Best if served in individual baking dishes, but can be made in one larger dish if they are not available.
By JELI

Dripping Roast Beef Sandwiches with Melted Provolone

Rating: 4.41 stars
76
In less than 15 minutes, you can put together these mouthwatering, restaurant-style sandwiches that get a kick from banana peppers and cheesy goodness from melted provolone. Enjoy!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Holiday Roast Turkey Cordon Bleu

A melty ham and cheese filling with savory pesto, tangy mustard, and sweet cranberries adds interest and taste to this holiday roast turkey Cordon Bleu.
By Chef John

Philly Cheese Steak-Stuffed Bell Peppers

Rating: 4.46 stars
24
Philly cheese steak-stuffed bell peppers are a lighter option. All the flavors of the cheese steak and no bread! This easy-to-make recipe is a family favorite.
By Alyshia Wesley

Italian Stuffed Bread

Rating: 5 stars
1
Stuffed bread that is a savory meal. We have had this at Zenari's restaurant. It is great!
By davey

Prosciutto and Provolone Panini Sandwiches

Rating: 4.64 stars
14
The perfect flavor combo--prosciutto, Provolone, pesto, and roasted bell peppers--on rustic bread and toasted in a panini press makes a great lunch or a quick, light dinner.
By Carapelli® Olive Oil
Stuffed Tomato Basil Chicken

Rating: 4.6 stars
237
This recipe is a great twist to everyday chicken. I was bored one afternoon and came up with this idea for dinner! This recipe can be reduced in fat by omitting the cheese and bacon.
By Jodi Hanlon

Muffuletta Sandwich

Rating: 4.63 stars
70
My Italian family loves this recipe! A crusty loaf of Italian bread is cut in half, and layered with olives, and various meats and cheeses.
By Mary48
