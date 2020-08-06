What could be better than chicken and Provolone cheese in a wine sauce? This is great for large dinner parties, church dinners, etc. I've also used boneless, skinless chicken thighs and it turns out great every time! Increase or decrease the wine to taste, using 1/4 - 1/2 soup can of wine per can of soup.
These gigantic sandwiches were invented a century ago at Sicilian Deli here in New Orleans. The spicy, tangy olive salad is what really sets this meat and cheese sandwich apart. A genuine muffuletta should be made on oven-fresh Italian bread topped with sesame seeds. Be sure and use the highest-quality ingredients available; it really makes a difference! Since you're going to all the trouble of making the olive salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have some extra waiting around for when you get another muffuletta craving -- it keeps for at least a month! Note: Use round bread loaves for real muffuletta.
Hoagie rolls baked with slices of turkey and provolone cheese and a mushroom/onion saute mixture, then topped with olives, tomato and lettuce. This is a favorite meal with my family. I make it using the turkey and cheese from our local grocery store deli. Note: If desired, spread mustard and mayonnaise on top half of bread before completing sandwich.
A lady I worked with brought this in one day, and it was a hit. Now it is the favorite of all my dinner guests. It's great for a covered dish dinner too. I have made this also without the meat, and it is well received.
This recipe combines the elements of a spinach salad with chicken for a savory baked dish. I created it from ingredients that I needed to use before they went bad, and was very pleased with the results!
This is an easy to make recipe that is great for potlucks, church gatherings, holidays, or outside gatherings. It is also a non-hassle recipe for you working folks, single folks, or even for kids to make! You can even make it ahead of time by preparing the casserole and then freezing it - for up to 3months! My family loves this casserole and we change things around in it, by adding or taking out different things. Have fun with it, and I would love to hear comments on what worked for you and what changes you made! Serve with dinner rolls or French bread and a salad!
Perfectly tender and juicy chicken cutlets are topped with mild or hot giardiniera (your choice!) and provolone cheese. Play around with different crouton flavors for variety. This recipe was inspired by one of my favorite dishes at a local winery's restaurant.
Miniaturized sandwiches don't usually float my boat, or submarine, as they're almost always not as good as the full-sized versions, but these mini Philly cheesesteaks really captured everything I love about the classic.
This easy-to-make hot dip would make a handsome addition to your snack table for the Big Game. Like all great party foods, it's wonderful hot, warm, room temp, and, I've heard from a reliable source, even delicious cold. Serve alongside sliced baguette. Keep it hot and fresh for guests by baking it in 2 batches, or feel free to do this all at once in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
If an Italian deli exploded inside a loaf of bread, it'd be this crispy meat- and cheese-stuffed braid made easy with just 5 ingredients, including pre-made pizza dough. Feel free to use homemade dough and/or turn this Italian party into a Spanish one using Serrano ham and Manchego cheese--or even a French one with Gruyere and Dijon!
Very flavorful chicken and asparagus dish with almost a hollandaise-inspired flavor with a little crunch from the Panko breadcrumbs. Quick and easy to prepare, the presentation is simple yet elegant. Great served with artichokes!