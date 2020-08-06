A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
My husband and I love to indulge in special 'date nights', which always include a fun movie, a bottle of wine, nibbles, and his fabulous fondues. I help by preparing the accoutrements to his masterpieces. This is by far the best creation yet!
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.
I got this recipe from my boyfriend's sister. It is absolutely amazing, and very easy to do. Spend a little bit of time preparing, and a lot of time enjoying! You can also garnish with candied walnuts.
This grilled Brie and pear sandwich is dedicated to National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, which happens every April 12, thanks mostly to bored food bloggers and cheese-industry marketing cartels. I'm looking at you, Wisconsin.
This is a party in your mouth. Creamy, smoky, spicy, sweet, this recipe makes for a dramatic appetizer that will wow at your Thanksgiving cocktail hour! The recipe also works with a 16-ounce round of Brie if you're feeding a big crowd. Serve with a baguette or your favorite crackers.
Brie baked in a round sourdough bread bowl makes this ultimately easy! You could substitute a sweet chutney for the topping for even easier prep. I microwaved the final product for a few minutes to speed up the cooking (couldn't wait for it to be ready!)
This is an elegant twist to an already elegant dish. This baked brie combines the strong but coordinating flavors of brie cheese with pesto sauce and pine nuts. It has a sweet taste and can be eaten alone or served with crackers or baked French bread.
This round wheel of Brie is dusted with curry powder, then spread with a mango chutney, studded with chopped cashews, and baked until the cheese inside the rind is melted. The sweet/savory combination is creamy and delicious.
Brie's nutty flavor and creamy texture is perfectly complemented by this simple yet sumptuous warm dip. I served this at a Christmas party and even the non-Brie-lovers enjoyed it. The flavor of Brie is more subtle than usual because of the other ingredients, but it still is enjoyable for Brie fans.
Warm Blueberry Brie...we have this every year at our work's Christmas party. It is so tasty, it's addictive! You can also make this with raspberry sauce or sun dried tomatoes, both of which taste excellent. This will cook in the microwave in about 3 minutes. Serve with warm French baguette slices!
This is something I've been wanting to make for a while. I just whipped it up last night for ze boyfriend and we were both happy with how it turned out. Measurements aren't listed perfectly, so you can also wing it. For best results, get all ingredients from Trader Joe's®.
An easy recipe for baked brie. The gooey brie mixed with the crunchy phyllo and the tangy mango chutney makes the perfect appetizer or party pleaser! It wows company every time I make it. Red pepper jelly also works well instead of the mango chutney.