Brie

Looking for brie cheese recipes? Allrecipes has more than 110 trusted recipes with brie complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Fettuccini with Basil and Brie

Rating: 4.52 stars
110
Tomatoes and basil together are a sure hit! Very flavorful. For cheese lovers, try a stronger Brie cheese, otherwise a medium blend will do. Great served warm or cold.
By LISA DELANNOY

Turkey Burgers with Brie, Cranberries, and Fresh Rosemary

Rating: 4.64 stars
33
I made these when I was looking for something interesting to do with ground turkey. They are very moist and delicious on home-baked bread buns.
By ABS140

Brie Cranberry and Chicken Pizza

Rating: 4.14 stars
119
A simple pizza using an exotic mixture of chicken, cranberry and brie.
By GILLIE

Brie Cheese Appetizer

Rating: 4.69 stars
356
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
By Susan Jackson

Baked Chicken and Brie

Rating: 4.12 stars
100
Baked chicken with Brie Sauce -- a French delight that is simple to cook!
By LISETTEZ

Brie Pecan Rollups with Raspberry Sauce

Rating: 4.16 stars
58
Very rich and delightful.
By Rebecca Swift

Brie and Mushroom Phyllo Puffs

Rating: 4.43 stars
49
Warm melted brie and sauteed mushrooms are wrapped in a phyllo triangle. Great for parties! These are time consuming to make, but extremely elegant.
By ASHLEYG

Figs and Toasted Almonds Brie

Rating: 4.72 stars
108
This has a been a hit every time I have served it. Is a great appetizer for the holidays or when figs are in season.
By Casandra Yaz

Salmon with Mango and Brie

Rating: 4.25 stars
56
Delicate salmon is topped with a wonderful combination of mango and Brie cheese. The best part is that the Brie bakes with the salmon. Wonderful with a spinach salad and fresh bread.
By Allie

Matty's Brie Cheese Fondue

Rating: 3.84 stars
31
My husband and I love to indulge in special 'date nights', which always include a fun movie, a bottle of wine, nibbles, and his fabulous fondues. I help by preparing the accoutrements to his masterpieces. This is by far the best creation yet!
By OREGONCOASTGIRL

Warm Brie and Pear Tartlets

Rating: 4.8 stars
44
These make a simple, delicious, and elegant appetizer. They impress every time!
By Firebal

Baked Brie in Puff Pastry

Rating: 4.5 stars
246
This wonderful, light puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese. Serve with crackers on the side.
By Nancy Vejvoda
7 Showstopping Baked Brie Recipes
Easily create your own stunning cheese dish at home with these luscious baked brie recipes.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Rating: Unrated
70
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts
Rating: Unrated
169
Cream of Brie Soup
Rating: Unrated
15

Brie Cups

Rating: 4.87 stars
46

If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.

Raspberry Walnut Baked Brie

Rating: 4.74 stars
140
This is a simple, elegant appetizer that is sure to impress!
By LauraKKH

Baked Brie with Quebec Maple Syrup

Rating: 4.61 stars
18
Baked Brie with walnuts and maple syrup. A party favorite! I use a can of finest light AA grade Quebec maple syrup for this.
By STARFLOW

Baked Brie with Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.61 stars
84
I got this recipe from my boyfriend's sister. It is absolutely amazing, and very easy to do. Spend a little bit of time preparing, and a lot of time enjoying! You can also garnish with candied walnuts.
By KMKLANG

Grilled Brie and Pear Sandwich

Rating: 4.75 stars
24
This grilled Brie and pear sandwich is dedicated to National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, which happens every April 12, thanks mostly to bored food bloggers and cheese-industry marketing cartels. I'm looking at you, Wisconsin.
By Chef John

Easy Baked Brie with Almonds and Brown Sugar

Rating: 5 stars
2
This baked Brie is my go-to recipe when I have to make something elegant, tasteful, and extremely easy when entertaining guests.
By Fioa

Ham and Brie Sandwich

Rating: 4.7 stars
40
This tasty sandwich was inspired by one I had in a little cafe. Enjoy!
By sweet tea

Fig and Brie Crostini

Rating: 4.86 stars
14
Easy and impressive appetizer! Make the fig spread the night before to save yourself the prep time on the day of an event.
By ShannonMcK

Simple Broccoli and Brie Cheese Quiche

Rating: 5 stars
6
This savory quiche is packed with broccoli florets, eggs, and Brie cheese, making it perfect for a quick and easy dinner or a light lunch.
By Fioa

Herbed Brie in Puff Pastry

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
This is a great appetizer! Serve with water crackers.
By Tiffany

Baked Brie with Maple Caramelized Apples and Spiced Praline Bacon

Rating: 4.78 stars
18
This is a party in your mouth. Creamy, smoky, spicy, sweet, this recipe makes for a dramatic appetizer that will wow at your Thanksgiving cocktail hour! The recipe also works with a 16-ounce round of Brie if you're feeding a big crowd. Serve with a baguette or your favorite crackers.
By Julie Hubert

Baked Brie with Caramelized Pears, Shallots and Thyme

Rating: 4.57 stars
44
Brie baked in a round sourdough bread bowl makes this ultimately easy! You could substitute a sweet chutney for the topping for even easier prep. I microwaved the final product for a few minutes to speed up the cooking (couldn't wait for it to be ready!)
By Heidi T

Kahlua® Brie

Rating: 4.58 stars
12
A sweet and savory easy appetizer. Delicious with slices of apples or with crackers! If you wish, cut the rind off top of the Brie.
By Laine's Cheesecakes

Apple Brie Bites

Rating: 5 stars
2
What goes better than apples and Brie? Try these simple appetizer bites that will impress at any get-together.
By Musselman's® Apple Butter
Elegant Baked Brie

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This is an elegant twist to an already elegant dish. This baked brie combines the strong but coordinating flavors of brie cheese with pesto sauce and pine nuts. It has a sweet taste and can be eaten alone or served with crackers or baked French bread.
By MRSGERT

Chutney Baked Brie

Rating: 4.61 stars
109
This round wheel of Brie is dusted with curry powder, then spread with a mango chutney, studded with chopped cashews, and baked until the cheese inside the rind is melted. The sweet/savory combination is creamy and delicious.
By Hillary Quinn

Brie Puffs

Rating: 1.38 stars
8
If you liked baked cheese, then you'll love this little easy-to-make snack. Low-carb and ketogenic friendly.
By Chef DJ

Christmas Dip

Rating: 4.28 stars
18
A creamy layered dip that looks beautiful, especially at Christmas, with layers of green pistachios and dried cranberries.
By Darwin

Rye Whiskey Brie

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
This mix of baked brie topped with brown sugar, pecans, and rye whiskey is too good for words. You could use any other type of whiskey, such as bourbon. Serve with crackers.
By Terri Gainer

Warm Brie Cheese Dip

Brie's nutty flavor and creamy texture is perfectly complemented by this simple yet sumptuous warm dip. I served this at a Christmas party and even the non-Brie-lovers enjoyed it. The flavor of Brie is more subtle than usual because of the other ingredients, but it still is enjoyable for Brie fans.
By Kim Carnahan

Blueberry Brie

Rating: 4.03 stars
35
Warm Blueberry Brie...we have this every year at our work's Christmas party. It is so tasty, it's addictive! You can also make this with raspberry sauce or sun dried tomatoes, both of which taste excellent. This will cook in the microwave in about 3 minutes. Serve with warm French baguette slices!
By DANA COLE

Foreplay Pasta with Brie, Basil, and Garlic

Rating: 4.25 stars
12
It's really that good. Rich and decadent. If you really want to impress, then get a small block of Parmesan and grate it. Gives a better flavor than pre-grated.
By Margo Bock

Florida Chicken Wellington

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This recipe was created to replicate a dish I tried while traveling to Key West, FL. It was the best chicken dish I have had in a while! It is quick and easy too.
By casualcook

Brie and Asparagus Pasta Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
2
This is something I've been wanting to make for a while. I just whipped it up last night for ze boyfriend and we were both happy with how it turned out. Measurements aren't listed perfectly, so you can also wing it. For best results, get all ingredients from Trader Joe's®.
By Tiffany Benz

Baked Brie in Phyllo with Mango Chutney

Rating: 4.21 stars
28
An easy recipe for baked brie. The gooey brie mixed with the crunchy phyllo and the tangy mango chutney makes the perfect appetizer or party pleaser! It wows company every time I make it. Red pepper jelly also works well instead of the mango chutney.
By MONICA DEREGT
