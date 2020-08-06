Mozzarella Cheese Recipes

Lasagna, caprese salad, pizza, and baked ziti are perhaps the most famous recipes with mozzarella cheese, and they're in good company with 1,200+ other mozzarella recipes on Allrecipes.com.

Balsamic Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella

297
A tasty, healthy chicken that's fancy enough for a guest but easy enough for any day of the week.
By TVMOVIEGIRL

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

799
These fried cheese sticks are very easy to prepare and sooo good. Enjoy!
By NANCI RENN

American Lasagna

2698
Making this lasagna a day ahead and refrigerating overnight allows the spices to meld, and gives it exceptional flavor.
By ETHELMERTZ

Easy Honey Mustard Mozzarella Chicken

1081
This is simple, and very yummy! My husband loves it and he is as picky as they come! Just throw in the oven and relax. Goes great with rice or noodles. Enjoy!
By SARAHBEA

Grilled Portobello and Mozzarella

60
Absolutely simple and delicious as an appetizer or main course! Portobello mushrooms with red sauce, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese make this dish just to die for! Yummm!
By Valerie Kasper

Mozzarella Puffs

111
Buttermilk biscuits are stuffed with mozzarella cheese, covered in pizza sauce and baked to golden perfection.
By Arreinia Grubb

Crostini with Mozzarella and Tomato

34
I had this in an Italian Restaurant close to home. This is my version. Make extra because these little treats disappear rather quickly.
By ELEANOR1052

Chicken and Spinach Alfredo Lasagna

429
A different, yet wonderful twist on normal lasagna!
By Sue

Spicy Chipotle Turkey Burgers

787
With a chipotle chile pepper, mozzarella cheese and other seasonings, you will absolutely love this spicy, yet flavorful, burger!
By mbaucum

Basil, Tomato and Mozzarella Sandwich

148
This is a quick and refreshing no cook vegetarian meal. Basil, mozzarella and tomato on Italian bread. Great for those hot summer evenings when you don't feel like cooking.
By Melissa Rapoza Fragoza

World's Best Lasagna

18839
It takes a little work, but it is worth it.
By John Chandler

Hamburger Jazz

119
My grandma used to make this and it was always a hit. She uses American cheese, but I make it with mozzarella. Very easy and yummy!
By MARIAHPIE
What Is Burrata and How Is It Made?
Move over, mozzarella. Burrata is the most decadent Italian cheese there is.
Easy Homemade Alfredo Sauce
1
This is an easy recipe for homemade Alfredo sauce that tastes great with pasta, chicken, or over shrimp.
Chicken Parmesan
3999
Baked Ziti I
8540

A lady I worked with brought this in one day, and it was a hit. Now it is the favorite of all my dinner guests. It's great for a covered dish dinner too. I have made this also without the meat, and it is well received.

Homemade Four Cheese Ravioli

197
Great homemade Italian ravioli recipe that I have recreated to taste like the ravioli at Maggiano's restaurant. Don't be intimidated by the large list of ingredients, it is well worth it!
By Callie1025

Stuffed Shells III

1173
This recipe is a hit wherever you go. It is a very rich and cheesy meal and looks like a deep-dish pizza when done. I altered what I was originally given because I did not like cottage cheese and added other ingredients that I thought it deserved.
By Arreinia Grubb

Cheesy-Crust Skillet Pizza

39
If you refrain from grain, but can't go without pizza...you've got to try this version with a 1-ingredient crust made just from cheese.
By themoodyfoodie

Better-Than-Olive Garden® Alfredo Sauce

363
Whether it's chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo, the Alfredo sauce has always had my heart. This is a simple and basic recipe for Italian starters. Enjoy!
By str0ngwarri0r

Chicken Parmigiana

1737
This is a very nice dinner for two. Serve it with your favorite pasta and tossed greens.
By Candy

Colombian Arepas

6
This is a quick and easy recipe to make delicious Colombian arepas. They are usually served for breakfast, as a side dish, or even for a quick meal.
By Sweet y Salado

Great Garlic Bread

505
Garlic bread is always great with pasta! This cheese-covered garlic bread is ready in minutes.
By Noelle C

Dinah's Stuffed Mushrooms

395
Delicious mushroom caps filled with a clam stuffing! Very easy, and even better than the stuffed mushrooms from that famous Italian restaurant chain.... Garnish with lemon wedges when serving.
By DEBNJAMES

Kid's Favorite Pizza Casserole

114
I know there's not much to this, but kids love it.
By Amy Hamilton

Hearty Vegetable Lasagna

996
This hearty, vegetable lasagna is the only lasagna my husband will eat. We love it!!! Hope you all enjoy as much as we do.
By Arreinia Grubb

Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

36
These eggplant Parmesan rounds are oil free and grease free, yet they are crispy and crunchy. All due to cooking it in an air fryer. They are good eaten right out of the air fryer or topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Either way they are delicious.
By Yoly

Baked Ziti II

1170
Three cheeses layered with pasta and marinara sauce. This recipe is so easy and so good!
By BUCHKO

Fast English Muffin Pizzas

271
Fast and VERY kid friendly.. they can make them and all you have to do is bake them! Pizza sauce, cheese and their choice of topping makes this a great snack or anytime meal!
By RHONDA35

Easy Chicken Florentine

Condensed soup stands in for heavy cream in this tasty spin on chicken Florentine. Serve with rice, potato, or couscous.
By chorusgirl3

Pepperoni Meatza

89
For people that are gluten-intolerant, low-carb, paleo, or whatever, it can be hard to go without pizza. This dish makes it a lot easier. It is made pretty much exactly the same as pizza, but with ground beef as the crust. Sounds weird at first, but it is absolutely delicious and very filling. This is something great to make ahead of time and then eat as leftovers later on. It's great hot or cold, just like pizza! I find that if you make 6 square slices, each slice is usually more than enough to fill you up. Feel free to add whatever toppings you normally eat on pizza. It will taste just as good!
By Adpa

Spinach Lasagna III

699
Fresh spinach and plenty of ricotta, Romano and mozzarella make this a cheesy and hearty dish. This lasagna can also be made without the spinach.
By Robbie Rice

Chicken Florentine Casserole

2717
Chicken Florentine casserole, which can also be adapted with either fish or shrimp, lies on a bed of spinach leaves and mushrooms, has a creamy white sauce mixed with garlic, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasonings, and is topped with baked mozzarella.
By BRYAN0320

Creamy Pasta Bake with Cherry Tomatoes and Basil

139
One of my favorite midweek pasta bakes - my whole family loves it and there is not much prep. Once the pasta bake is in the oven, you can make a salad or set the table and then it's time to eat.
By Arreinia Grubb

Pizza Balls

27
Sausage pizza balls make a great appetizer or snack. They're like whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! Omit the green bell peppers and onions, if desired.
By Kathy

Artichoke Spinach Lasagna

1785
This is a fabulous lasagna made with an artichoke and spinach mixture which has been cooked with vegetable broth, onions and garlic. The mixture is layered with lasagna noodles, pasta sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped with crumbled feta.
By DMCCRACKEN

Italian-Inspired Deep-Dish Pizza Quiche

1
A delicious cross between pizza and quiche, this deep-dish quiche is loaded with your favorite pizza toppings and is perfect to serve for dinner alongside a salad.
By Wildflour

Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells

60
Believe it or not, I'm not a fan of cheese and try to avoid it whenever possible. So dishes that are stuffed with things like ricotta turn me off. I created this dish as a compromise to my cheese avoidance and my husband's love of Italian food. Serve this with garlic bread and a salad for a wonderful family dinner.
By RainbowJewels

Keto Chicken Parmesan

136
A delicious keto-friendly chicken Parmesan. Enjoy a classic Italian dish, and keep your macros in check!
By Texastoast_

Hot Artichoke Spinach Dip

683
This is a warm delicious dip...but it's very rich! Serve warm with tortilla chips. Garnish with extra sour cream and salsa if you like.
By Sherrie D.
