Feta Cheese Recipes

Looking for feta cheese recipes? Allrecipes has more than 580 trusted recipes with feta cheese complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Dill, Feta and Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

188
A favorite at every gathering, the wonderful flavors of this dip become more intense with time. Serve with firm, raw veggies (carrots, etc.) or crackers.
By Bronte Getter

Feta Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Breasts

536
This is a very decadent dish. The chicken breasts are stuffed with bacon and feta cheese. A cucumber and tomato salad makes a great accompaniment.
By GILLIANMCLENNAN

Feta Chicken

729
Chicken wrapped around tomato-basil feta cheese--simple, succulent, and sensational.
By Debbie

Herbed Greek Roasted Potatoes with Feta Cheese

234
These potatoes have a nice Mediterranean flair to them, with the lemon, garlic, and herbs. These are so delicious out of the oven topped with plenty of feta cheese.
By Cat Lady Cyndi

Greek Pasta Salad with Roasted Vegetables and Feta

99
This salad is wonderful served warm or at room temperature with some French bread and a green salad.
By cypress

Egyptian Feta Cheese Omelet Roll

46
This omelet is juicy with this cheese - everyone that tried it, loved it, and they never expected it to turn out this good. Make sure pan is well greased, or else sides will stick and you won't be able to roll it.
By Allrecipes Member
Feta Cheese Ball

98
For all you garlic-lovers--this cheese ball is easy and delicious! I get a lot of requests for this recipe. Serve with garlic bagel chips.
By Nola Chick Lady

How to Make Feta Cheese

Feta cheese is actually surprisingly easy to make at home. And the delicious results are well worth the effort.
By

Spanakopita II

342
The recipe for these spinach and feta appetizer triangles came from a Greek family friend. They may be frozen prior to baking.
By MARY KESSLER

Feta Cheese Turkey Burgers

536
Ground turkey makes a great burger. It makes an even better one with feta cheese and kalamata olives. Serve these tasty treats with sun-ripened tomatoes and Greek-style pita.
By Althea

Avocado Feta Salsa

805
A chunky, savory summer salsa that tastes great with pita or tortilla chips.
By SRICE_53098
21 Flavor-Packed Feta Pasta Recipes
Creamy feta cheese melts perfectly into pasta dishes, from baked lasagna to spaghetti in a skillet.
The Best Feta Cheese Recipes (Big Flavor, Lower Calories)
12 Refreshing Watermelon and Feta Recipes
Stuffed Peppers My Way

1323
Roasted green bell peppers are stuffed with feta cheese and a mixture of rice and green onions.
By Sandy

Feta Cheese Foldovers

323
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
By Christine L.

Pasta al Mediterraneo

41
This has become a favorite--easy but unique. Can be served hot as a main dish, or or cold as a pasta salad.
By Jenni

Spinach and Orzo Salad

833
A light, easy-to-make salad that's pleasing to the palate.
By Christine R.

Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread)

20
With a cheese-stuffed crust and an egg baked into the center, this boat-shaped Georgian bread is so fun and versatile, there's only a matter of time before it's delivered to every home for pizza night and ordered from every brunch menu the morning after. They take a little finesse but the payoff is well worth it; after all, what more could you want other than cheesy, soft-while-chewy bread dipped in its own bed of runny egg yolk and molten cheese?
By Chef John

Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Yummy flavors light up these boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Prosciutto, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, spinach and feta go inside the chicken, and a delicious crust goes on the outside. Air fryers do a terrific job with meat, and you don't have to heat up your big oven. Enjoy these stuffed chicken breasts with a simple green salad and a nice, crusty bread, or slice in 1/2-inch slices and use as a hearty appetizer!
By Bibi

Greek-Inspired Stuffed Peppers

1
These Greek-inspired stuffed peppers are filled with ground lamb, rice, herbs, and topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, and tzatziki.
By Bibi

Spinach Rolls with Puff Pastry

11
A vegetarian version of mini sausage rolls but made with a spinach and feta filling. I used frozen spinach because it was a better buy than fresh at the time but the equivalent amount of fresh spinach, chopped and wilted, would do the job.
By cassandra

Eggs au Gratin with Vegetables

Whether served for breakfast, brunch, or lunch, this recipe for eggs au gratin with vegetables and feta cheese is sure to impress.
By chefdavidgeisser

Pesto Pizza

206
A great alternative to your regular pizza.
By SKWms

Feta Eggs

219
A very TASTY way to add zip to boring scrambled eggs.
By Bronte Getter

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers

843
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
By FoodieGeek

Arabic Fattoush Salad

42
Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.
By Sonja Taha

Mediterranean Zucchini and Chickpea Salad

132
Chopped zucchini, chickpeas, tomatoes, and fresh basil in a light balsamic dressing. Or you can use red wine vinegar! Makes a great side dish or light lunch. Not necessary, but best if chilled at least a couple hours to let flavors blend.
By ChristineM

Flank Steak Pinwheels

262
The combination of the marinade, spinach, onion and feta make this a delicious and impressive flank steak recipe that is always a huge hit for guests! Easy to prepare (but it doesn't look like it is), great tasting and pretty to look at too!
By Linda

Roasted Beets with Feta

419
This colorful and elegant side dish is so easy to make. I love making this with beets and shallots straight from our local farmers' market. Green onions or chives may be substituted for the shallot if you prefer.
By Shandeen Gemanis

Greek Pasta Salad I

1043
This is a great make-ahead pasta salad!
By Behr

Four Cheese Margherita Pizza

480
This is a fantastic version of an Italian classic. The feta cheese adds a rich flavor that brings this dish to life. Incredibly easy and incredibly delicious!
By Michelle

Low-Carb Stuffed Peppers

20
Enjoy these traditional savory stuffed peppers without all the extra carbohydrates! My family loves these! You can use any kind of ground sausage, hot or mild, your choice.
By SusieQSanto
