Feta Cheese Recipes

This omelet is juicy with this cheese - everyone that tried it, loved it, and they never expected it to turn out this good. Make sure pan is well greased, or else sides will stick and you won't be able to roll it.
These low-calorie, low-fat egg bites make a quick weekday breakfast and they're equally as convenient for midday snacks. In order not to waste egg yolks and to save time, I like to use a carton of liquid egg whites. Egg whites tend to be rubbery, so adding in the cottage cheese helps make them creamier. You can store extras in the freezer and reheat as needed.
With a cheese-stuffed crust and an egg baked into the center, this boat-shaped Georgian bread is so fun and versatile, there's only a matter of time before it's delivered to every home for pizza night and ordered from every brunch menu the morning after. They take a little finesse but the payoff is well worth it; after all, what more could you want other than cheesy, soft-while-chewy bread dipped in its own bed of runny egg yolk and molten cheese?
Yummy flavors light up these boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Prosciutto, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, spinach and feta go inside the chicken, and a delicious crust goes on the outside. Air fryers do a terrific job with meat, and you don't have to heat up your big oven. Enjoy these stuffed chicken breasts with a simple green salad and a nice, crusty bread, or slice in 1/2-inch slices and use as a hearty appetizer!
A vegetarian version of mini sausage rolls but made with a spinach and feta filling. I used frozen spinach because it was a better buy than fresh at the time but the equivalent amount of fresh spinach, chopped and wilted, would do the job.
These are a big hit in the summertime when everyone is tired of the same old hamburgers and hot dogs. Serve with or without buns and your favorite condiments. I like to serve these with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce (you can find recipes for that on this site as well).
Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.
Chopped zucchini, chickpeas, tomatoes, and fresh basil in a light balsamic dressing. Or you can use red wine vinegar! Makes a great side dish or light lunch. Not necessary, but best if chilled at least a couple hours to let flavors blend.
The combination of the marinade, spinach, onion and feta make this a delicious and impressive flank steak recipe that is always a huge hit for guests! Easy to prepare (but it doesn't look like it is), great tasting and pretty to look at too!
This colorful and elegant side dish is so easy to make. I love making this with beets and shallots straight from our local farmers' market. Green onions or chives may be substituted for the shallot if you prefer.