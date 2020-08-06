Swiss Cheese Recipes

Swiss cheese is the go-to for French onion soup, fondue, quiche, and Reuben sandwiches. And here's where you'll find all the best recipes.

Staff Picks

Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

Rating: 4.65 stars
402
This is a ridiculously easy soup, especially since it cooks in a slow cooker! When it's been simmering all day, you come home to an amazing aroma and a fabulous meal for a cold winter day.
By Chandrav

Old Fashioned Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4.59 stars
829
This is a classic recipe for macaroni and cheese. The kids will love this!
By JAYDE175

Reuben Sandwich II

Rating: 4.68 stars
692
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Swiss Chicken Casserole II

Rating: 4.38 stars
1368
A delicious combination of chicken with Swiss cheese, seasoning and creamy goodness in one easy baked dish! Who could ask for more?!
By Carolyn A. Burdette

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

Rating: 4.8 stars
884
These small, delicious sandwiches are perfect for any party. They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.
By LisaT

Crab and Swiss Quiche

Rating: 4.39 stars
285
My aunt gave me this recipe because she knew I loved imitation crab. It is amazing how simple and quick it is and VERY GOOD!
By thatchbo

Cuban Midnight Sandwich

Rating: 4.59 stars
527
This sandwich is called a 'Media Noche' which translates to 'Midnight.' It makes a wonderful dinner sandwich because it is served hot. A nice side dish is black bean soup or black beans and rice, and plantain chips.
By Maruchy Ramos-Lachance

Quiche Lorraine I

Rating: 4.57 stars
566
Bacon, Swiss cheese and onions mingle in perfect harmony amidst the eggs and cream in this timeless classic. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner or just an indulgent snack!
By Laundrie

Anne's Hot Ham and Swiss Dip

Rating: 4.19 stars
37
My friend gave me this recipe for a hot, easy appetizer. It is very simple to make for get-togethers. If you like hot ham and Swiss sandwiches, you will love this!
By KRISTLE

Cordon Bleu Chicken Rolls

Rating: 4.61 stars
468
This is the best Chicken Cordon Bleu recipe! Chicken stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese. I hope you enjoy it as much as I have.
By Michelle

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Meatloaf

Rating: 4.49 stars
332
This meatloaf is full of flavor, and a delicious twist on an old favorite. Bacon, onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese are added to ground beef and baked to perfection.
By NICOLETTE

Philly Steak Sandwich

Rating: 4.51 stars
422
These sandwiches are delicious. I purchase steak that has been sliced for making stir-fry, which takes a little less time, but achieves the same results.
By SWIZZLESTICKS
More Swiss Cheese Recipes

Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders

Rating: 4.83 stars
184
Great for potlucks!
By Susan Gee

Creamy Chicken Florentine Pasta

Creamy and comforting, this creamy chicken Florentine pasta is sure to be a hit at dinnertime. The toasty bread crumb topping delivers a bit of a crunch. You can easily feed more by increasing your pasta.
By bfr610

Philly Steak Sandwich

Rating: 4.51 stars
422
These sandwiches are delicious. I purchase steak that has been sliced for making stir-fry, which takes a little less time, but achieves the same results.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Chicken Cordon Bleu in the Air Fryer

Chicken Cordon Bleu in the air fryer? Why yes, please! Try steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, and a nice crusty bread with these delicious packages of breaded chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese.
By Bibi

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
Crispy air-fried chicken cordon bleu stuffed with ham and melty cheese. Serve with a steamed vegetable for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chicken Cordon Bleu II

Rating: 4.78 stars
7024
'Cordon Bleu' is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu II!
By Behr

Mini Quiche Breakfast Bites

Eggs, Swiss cheese, and ham (or bacon or sausage!) combine in these tasty, mini breakfast quiches that are perfect for on-the-go breakfasts!
By Mariekan

Funeral Sandwiches

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
These little sandwiches are delish and are favorites at a party or funeral!
By Saltair4

Christy's Awesome Hot Ham and Cheese

Rating: 4.55 stars
87
I love making this easy grilled ham and cheese sandwich on a cool night with a cup of tomato soup.
By SeattleFarmersMarketGirl

Restaurant-Style French Onion Soup

Rating: 4.81 stars
174
Classic French onion soup, similar to one you can get in a restaurant. Made with wine and sherry to bring out the beef flavor of the broth. Two different cheeses top it off to give it that bubbly, browned, and stretchy topping.
By Jenny

Best Formula Three-Cheese Fondue

Rating: 4.4 stars
250
We tried a couple of recipes; this was voted the best! The Gruyere gives a very sweet and nutty flavour to the fondue, the sharp Cheddar makes it tangy, and the Emmentaler blends it all. Cooking the flour first helps the mixture not to be so pasty and powdery.
By AhLimP

Broccoli Cheese Bake

Rating: 4.29 stars
238
This is a great casserole that I threw together one day when a friend requested Broccoli au Gratin for her birthday dinner. This is a great idea for those who aren't big fans of bread crumbs. Also, the eggs can be taken out for a great sauce and using skim milk and fat-free cheese works well, too. It's basically a great recipe that can be easily altered according to taste. Enjoy!
By Leslie A.

Baked Hawaiian Sandwiches

Rating: 4.67 stars
191
These sandwiches are quick, easy, and always a hit. They can be served at receptions, baby showers, Bible studies, or tailgate parties! I have made large quantities and they have always turned out. Sandwiches can be made up in advance and stored in refrigerator until ready to bake. Try them and enjoy!
By CBLEWETT

Hawaiian Roll Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwiches

Rating: 4.78 stars
18
Easy, make-ahead, bite-sized sandwiches with Hawaiian rolls.
By Ellie Wolfenson

Ham and Cheese Sliders

Rating: 4.8 stars
15
Ham and cheese party sliders. Serve warm.
By TheRealPaulGately

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

Rating: 4.83 stars
472
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

Quiche

Rating: 4.66 stars
518
One of my all time favorites! My mother got this recipe from her friend Betty, It's a make ahead recipe, to be frozen and used later. My mother used to make mass quantities and take them out whenever she needed for an easy meal or hors d'oeuvre. She also made it with the light cream instead of milk.
By MORGIE

Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole is special enough for a holiday but so delicious and easy you might not want to wait.
By Idahoan
Cheese Omelette

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
My husband loves omelettes and nothing makes him happier. When cooking an omelette, it's important that you keep your temperature on the low side, as you don't want your omelette to get brown.
By topfgucker

Easy Quiche Lorraine

Rating: 4.53 stars
385
It's a delicious way to start a meal!
By LADYNUSS

Quiche Supreme

Rating: 4.8 stars
263
This quiche recipe is the best! It is easy to make and tastes SO delicious! Freezes well after it is baked. Use ham, bacon or sausage, or any combination thereof!
By prissycat

Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

Rating: 4.5 stars
167
This is a second version of another member's yummy casserole. It has all the creamy and wonderful flavor of chicken cordon bleu with a little of the fat and hassle removed.
By Felicia

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Rating: 4.45 stars
315
This is one of my favorite ways to use leftover ham.
By Kelli F

Cheesy Bacon, Ham, and Swiss Tater Tots® Poutine

Tater Tots® smothered in bacon, ham, and three types of cheese is the kind of side dish main dishes are jealous of.
By Soup Loving Nicole
