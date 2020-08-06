Cheese Recipes

Staff Picks
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal Four Cheese Margherita Pizza
This is a fantastic version of an Italian classic. The feta cheese adds a rich flavor that brings this dish to life. Incredibly easy and incredibly delicious!
Southern Pimento Cheese
This wonderful version of pimento cheese can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a spread for crackers, or served alongside your favorite fried green tomatoes.
Sicilian Homemade Ricotta Cheese
This is a recipe for my Sicilian grandmother's creamy homemade ricotta cheese. Great as a spread on fresh bread or add as a topping to fresh Pasta.
Homemade Fresh Cheese
This is the simplest recipe that I use to make a version of Mexican 'Queso Fresco' and the same recipe for Homemade Ricotta Cheese.
By SUNFLOWER71 Halloumi Cheese Fingers
Fry or grill this Cypriot-style cheese and serve with a Greek salad and crusty bread for a complete meal.
Paneer (Home Made)
Paneer is an essential ingrediant in Indian cooking. Often people substitue riccotta or some other kind of cheese. But they never taste the same and paneer is so easy to make. With this simple recipe, you'll give true Indian authenticity to all your dishes.
Labneh (Lebanese Cream Cheese)
This is the Lebanese version of cream cheese, a lot tastier and lower in calories. Serve on a plate, sprinkled with olive oil, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and mint. Or simply spread it like cream cheese on pita bread.
Mascarpone Substitute
Mascarpone is a creamy cheese. It is hard to find and pretty expensive. I have used this recipe in several Tiramisu cakes.
Inspiration and Ideas 21 Ridiculously Creamy Ricotta Pasta Recipes
Light and creamy ricotta cheese perfects these pasta recipes.
overhead view of fettuccine noodles in a skillet being coated in Alfredo Sauce Alfredo Sauce
This creamy Alfredo sauce turns a busy weeknight dinner into something special. Serve it with fettuccine or pour it over chicken breasts or steamed vegetables.
More Cheese Recipes Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
World's Best Lasagna
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
By Rebecca Swift Chicken Parmesan
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
Reuben Sandwich II
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.
Basic Cream Cheese Frosting
This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.
By Allrecipes Member How to Make Perfect Polenta
Creamy, cheesy polenta is a side dish that goes great with all kinds of meats and sauces. You don't have to stir it constantly with Chef John's technique.
Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes
I have tried a lot of good roasted potato recipes, but I keep coming back to this one. I've never found one I like better! These are crispy on the outside, and soft and creamy on the inside.
Carrot Cake III
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member Baked Ziti I
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By sal Reuben Casserole
Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
By JAMON0126 Manicotti
This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.
By Allrecipes Member Better-Than-Olive Garden® Alfredo Sauce
Whether it's chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo, the Alfredo sauce has always had my heart. This is a simple and basic recipe for Italian starters. Enjoy!
Air Fryer Meatballs
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
Irish Potato Candy
A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.
