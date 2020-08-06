Cheese Recipes

Allrecipes has 6,030+ recipes for cooking with cheese and for making cheese at home. Browse our complete collection of macaroni and cheese, quesadilla, fondue, and lasagna recipes -- you'll find your old favorites and many new ones.

Staff Picks

Homemade Macaroni and Cheese

3
Nothing is better than some comforting, homemade macaroni and cheese!
By Derek Crook

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

820
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Four Cheese Margherita Pizza

480
This is a fantastic version of an Italian classic. The feta cheese adds a rich flavor that brings this dish to life. Incredibly easy and incredibly delicious!
By Michelle

Southern Pimento Cheese

916
This wonderful version of pimento cheese can be used for grilled cheese sandwiches, as a spread for crackers, or served alongside your favorite fried green tomatoes.
By QUEENREYNEY

Sicilian Homemade Ricotta Cheese

64
This is a recipe for my Sicilian grandmother's creamy homemade ricotta cheese. Great as a spread on fresh bread or add as a topping to fresh Pasta.
By Orcashottie

Homemade Fresh Cheese

56
This is the simplest recipe that I use to make a version of Mexican 'Queso Fresco' and the same recipe for Homemade Ricotta Cheese.
By SUNFLOWER71

Halloumi Cheese Fingers

25
Fry or grill this Cypriot-style cheese and serve with a Greek salad and crusty bread for a complete meal.
By Linda

Bill's Blue Cheese Dressing

817
This is the BEST I have ever tasted, but not for the fat conscious.
By Allrecipes Member

Paneer (Home Made)

28
Paneer is an essential ingrediant in Indian cooking. Often people substitue riccotta or some other kind of cheese. But they never taste the same and paneer is so easy to make. With this simple recipe, you'll give true Indian authenticity to all your dishes.
By DOSTANDEN

Labneh (Lebanese Cream Cheese)

33
This is the Lebanese version of cream cheese, a lot tastier and lower in calories. Serve on a plate, sprinkled with olive oil, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and mint. Or simply spread it like cream cheese on pita bread.
By LEBANESE

Quick Goat Cheese

14
Makes about a pound of cheese.
By KITTYANN

Mascarpone Substitute

84
Mascarpone is a creamy cheese. It is hard to find and pretty expensive. I have used this recipe in several Tiramisu cakes.
By RAMONA9
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
3049
World's Best Lasagna
18959
Homemade Mac and Cheese
2494
Alfredo Sauce
4449

This creamy Alfredo sauce turns a busy weeknight dinner into something special. Serve it with fettuccine or pour it over chicken breasts or steamed vegetables.

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

773
This easy mac and cheese recipe is ready in under 30 minutes.
By g0dluvsugly

Chicken Parmesan

4017
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

Reuben Sandwich II

603
These sandwiches are really delicious and easy to make. They are one of my family's fix-it-quick favorites. I like to serve them with big bowls of steaming vegetable soup and dill pickles on the side. Enjoy!
By COLETTE G.

Feta and Bacon Stuffed Chicken with Onion Mashed Potatoes

262
Not for anyone watching their diet. A wonderful flavor filled meal that really fills you up. I took ideas from a few other recipes on here and I made it my own. Simply delicious!
By danielle

Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders

850
These baked ham and cheese sliders are a quick and easy appetizer for any party.
By LisaT

Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

5611
This quick and easy Alfredo sauce features cream cheese as its secret ingredient.
By DAWN CARTER

Basic Cream Cheese Frosting

1568
This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.
By Allrecipes Member

How to Make Perfect Polenta

205
Creamy, cheesy polenta is a side dish that goes great with all kinds of meats and sauces. You don't have to stir it constantly with Chef John's technique.
By Chef John

Oven Roasted Parmesan Potatoes

512
I have tried a lot of good roasted potato recipes, but I keep coming back to this one. I've never found one I like better! These are crispy on the outside, and soft and creamy on the inside.
By bellepepper

Carrot Cake III

7108
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4233
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies

76
Baked EXTRA CRISPY Parmesan chicken and veggies--dinner made on one pan and packed with flavor!
By chpmnk42

Baked Ziti I

8554
Spaghetti sauce and three kinds of Italian cheeses make a surprisingly quick and budget-friendly baked ziti that's perfect for a weeknight meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

820
Bread, butter and Cheddar cheese - here's a way to make this classic sandwich in a nonstick pan.
By sal

Reuben Casserole

371
Layers of sauerkraut, corned beef, Swiss cheese, rye bread crumbs, and Russian-style salad dressing make up this casserole version of the deli sandwich .
By JAMON0126

Manicotti

728
This has all the good stuff - ricotta, mozzarella, eggs and parmesan. Season with salt and pepper and stuff this yummy stuffing into pre-cooked manicotti. Pour on your favorite tomato sauce and bake.
By Allrecipes Member

Better-Than-Olive Garden® Alfredo Sauce

366
Whether it's chicken Alfredo or fettuccine Alfredo, the Alfredo sauce has always had my heart. This is a simple and basic recipe for Italian starters. Enjoy!
By str0ngwarri0r

Air Fryer Meatballs

14
After cooking meatballs in the air fryer, I will never bake them in the oven again. The insides stay nice and tender while the outsides get a slight crisp on them.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Irish Potato Candy

294
A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.
By SAUNDRA

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

1345
This rich French onion soup is packed with three types of cheese.
By Allrecipes Member
