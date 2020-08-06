Bangladeshi Recipes

Beef Samosas
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
Indian Fish Curry
A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
Bengali Chicken Curry with Potatoes
A delicious authentic recipe of chicken curry. I've had this almost every day growing up. If you want a more creamy and smooth sauce, blend the onions and tomatoes before adding the chicken and potatoes.
Authentic Bangladeshi Beef Curry
This spicy beef curry is best served with plain basmati rice or eaten with naan or pita bread.
Butter Lamb Gravy
Lamb is simmered in a spicy tomato and cream sauce. This is a very mouthwatering dish that is easy to make. Serve with hot cooked rice or your favorite bread. You can even make a variation with chicken, salmon or beef.
Bengali Dhal
Here is my recipe for dhal based on my many experiences cooking with my friends over the years. We love this served over freshly made basmati rice. Don't skimp on the caramelized onions and garlic - it totally makes this recipe amazing!
Machhere Jhol (Bengali Fish Curry)
A delicate Bengali fish curry. In India, the best parts of a fish are often reserved as a fillet and served grilled, broiled, or cooked alongside a fish stew or curry containing the less attractive portions of fish. The contrasting texture combination is worth trying at your dinner table.
Prawn Malai Curry
This delicious, mild curry is so easy to make. The word 'malai' means cream, but this curry gets its creaminess from coconut milk. This is a recipe from Bengal, which is famous for its seafood. Serve it with steamed basmati rice.
Egg and Potato Curry
North Indian in origin, I was very grateful to have found this recipe. It is very similar to what was served to us by our Bengali neighbors years ago! Serve hot with a side of thickly sliced bread.
Gulab Jamun or Kala Jam (Waffle Balls)
These are like little waffle balls that sit in and absorb a sugary rosewater syrup. It was first made on the Indian subcontinent, around South Asia. Gulab Juman originated from Luqmat Al-Qadi, an Arabic dessert. This dessert is popular at weddings, Diwali, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. There a several different types of jamun with different looks and taste. Serve hot or cold.
Adipoli Parathas
A very tasty snack that is easy to make. This whole wheat flatbread with a spiced shrimp filling makes a great sandwich. Enjoy!
