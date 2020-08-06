Hominy Recipes

This soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!
This easy-to-make chicken and hominy soup is one of many great Mexican Christmas traditions, or simply delicious whenever you want to eat something warm and comforting. It's garnished with thinly sliced radishes, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges, which diners add to the soup as they please.
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
Traditional Mexican Posole is served with shredded cabbage, lime wedges, avocado, onion, cilantro, and, of course, warm tortillas. Many Mexican markets have posole meat already chopped up for you. You can add another can of hominy if your slow-cooker is large. I prefer hot enchilada sauce with salsa, but the regular kind will do.
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
You can have posole without having to stand over the stove for hours. Let your multi-functional pressure cooker do the work for you. Garnish with avocado slices, lime wedges, sliced radish, jalapeno slices, and/or tortilla strips.
This chicken tortilla soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!
In my trials to find a great chicken tortilla soup recipe, I came up with this. It's fast, versatile, and so tasty! I like to serve this with a little sour cream and sharp cheddar cheese and a side of jalapeno cornbread. Yum!
On the Akwesasne Reservation where I grew up I have fond memories of corn soup always being on the stove on New Year's Eve. Friends and family would stop in and have a bowl or two and celebrate the end of the year. I continue this tradition with my own family now. Use canned Indian corn instead of hominy if available.
An authentic rural Mexican dish usually prepared with pork, posole is traditionally eaten at New Year's. This version is a great way to unload those turkey leftovers! Garnish with crisp tortilla chips, shredded green cabbage, and a squeeze of lime.
This is the easiest recipe I've found for making Pozole. Your kitchen never smelled so good! Excellent on cool or cold day. We garnish it with cilantro and sliced radishes and serve with a side of Mexican rice and tortillas.
This Mexican pork stew can be served without the pork rinds and pigs' feet, if desired, but it will not be authentic. Posole may be served as a main dish with tortillas or crackers. Posole can be found in the meat section if it is available in your area. If not available, hominy can be substituted in the same quantities but no rinsing or pre-cooking is needed. Add red chili sauce and leave the seeds in the peppers for a hotter/spicier taste. You can also add one can of tomatoes to enhance the flavor of the stew.
Here's a recipe for a Mexican-style soup that uses lots of beans combined with fresh chicken. The taco seasoning and green chiles make this one spicy - so be careful, and add to your taste. Serve with tortillas.
This easy Mexican-style stew is loaded with roasted chicken, black beans, hominy, and zesty spices and seasonings. Garnish with Cheddar or Colby Jack cheese, cut scallions, avocado slices, and/or sour cream.
Traditionally a long-simmered stew, this Mexican-inspired stew is quick and easy, thanks to canned hominy. Searing the pork loin in the pot before making the stew gives you a great base of flavors so the stew seems as if it indeed simmered all afternoon. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with warm tortillas on the side. Yum, yum, yum.
One of my favorite casual restaurants in Las Vegas is Chino Latino in the Cosmopolitan Hotel. They have the best Chicken Posole Verde that I tried to duplicate at home. Serve garnished with cilantro, avocado, and lime wedges.
This is a quick and interesting recipe to prepare posole for unexpected guests or to take to a potluck party. My husband loves it. I have played around with this recipe A LOT. You can use 1 (10 ounce) package of frozen corn instead of hominy, or delete the chilies or olives. I prepare mine depending on whether children are going to eat it or not.
This recipe is my vegetarian adaptation of Pozole Verde: Hominy and Meat Soup with Green Herbs from 'A Cook's Tour of Mexico' by Nancy Zaslavsky. It's a great way to use up all the tomatillos and greens that we tend to get in our CSA boxes in the Pacific Northwest. This soup is great topped with a quick red onion pickle and crumbled cotija cheese.
Spices permeate the entire dish - cumin, oregano, and cayenne pepper - and hominy adds an authentic Southwestern accent to this chicken chili. Save a big chunk of time simply by using rotisserie chickens from the supermarket and canned chicken broth as the chili base.