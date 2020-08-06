Hominy Recipes

Looking for Mexican hominy recipes? Allrecipes has more than 80 trusted Mexican food recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Mexi Hominy

Rating: 4.37 stars
38
Had a few cans of hominy and came up with this dish. Bonus is, it is quick to prepare. Good for vegetarians too!
By Treeskitchen

Zesty Hominy and Cheese

Rating: 4.34 stars
102
A different sidedish using hominy, sour cream, cheese and green chilies. Friends who say they don't like hominy eat it and ask for more. It's fast and tasty. Adjust chili peppers to taste.
By JEANIE BEAN

Black Beans con Jalapeno

Rating: 4.65 stars
26
This flavorful, Mexican-style dish can be used as a salsa or a salad.
By Amy Brolsma

What Is Hominy?

 Learn more about this versatile ingredient.
By Hayley Sugg

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

Rating: 4.69 stars
1992
This soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!
By Star Pooley

Easy Chicken Posole

Rating: 4.71 stars
212
This easy-to-make chicken and hominy soup is one of many great Mexican Christmas traditions, or simply delicious whenever you want to eat something warm and comforting. It's garnished with thinly sliced radishes, shredded lettuce, finely chopped onion, chopped cilantro, and lime wedges, which diners add to the soup as they please.
By Dorothy Denise Garcia

Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)

Rating: 4.1 stars
69
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
By GUSTAVO6

Slow-Cooker Posole

Rating: 4.63 stars
515
Traditional Mexican Posole is served with shredded cabbage, lime wedges, avocado, onion, cilantro, and, of course, warm tortillas. Many Mexican markets have posole meat already chopped up for you. You can add another can of hominy if your slow-cooker is large. I prefer hot enchilada sauce with salsa, but the regular kind will do.
By Jules
Instant Pot® Red Posole

Rating: 4.77 stars
26
This simple, earthy, rich, and satisfying soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot® or electric pressure cooker. This recipe uses pork and hominy along with spices and herbs. Feel free to adjust the ingredients to suit your taste. Serve in bowls and add your favorite toppings, such as sliced radishes, shredded cabbage, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and sliced jalapenos.
By bd.weld

Butternut Squash and Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.67 stars
492
This is a delicious, filling chili. Serve topped with sour cream and tortilla chips!
By CPolencheck

Instant Pot® Chicken Posole Verde

Rating: 4.83 stars
23
You can have posole without having to stand over the stove for hours. Let your multi-functional pressure cooker do the work for you. Garnish with avocado slices, lime wedges, sliced radish, jalapeno slices, and/or tortilla strips.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Traditional Pork Posole

Rating: 3.5 stars
32
Traditional New Mexican spicy stew. Red chile and pork come together with hominy to warm your belly and your palate. Serve with tortillas or corn bread.
By mic_babe
More Hominy Recipes

Chicken and Hominy Soup with Lime and Cilantro

Rating: 4.81 stars
16
This is how you eat soup when it's hot outside. I like to season the chicken with chili powder and cumin, then toss them in the turbo broiler.
By Nyki

Posole Soup

Rating: 4.28 stars
32
Authentic Posole is made with the pig's head; the ears are the delicacy. This simple recipe uses more 'acceptable' ingredients.
By Bryan B

Ken's Kickin' Posole

Rating: 4.86 stars
168
This is my version of the classic dish. Part soup, part stew but always comforting. Garnish with lime wedges, sour cream, and grated cheese on top.
By Ken from CA

Pozole Rojo (Mexican Pork and Hominy Stew)

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
The traditional Mexican dish in the red version: pork and hominy in a thick broth colored and flavored with guajillo chiles. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Consuelo Aguilar

Easy and Tasty Chicken Tortilla Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
71
In my trials to find a great chicken tortilla soup recipe, I came up with this. It's fast, versatile, and so tasty! I like to serve this with a little sour cream and sharp cheddar cheese and a side of jalapeno cornbread. Yum!
By ShannyBanany

Taco Chili from Publix®

Rating: 4.91 stars
11
Take a new look at a Southwestern favorite. Here's a low-maintenance recipe that's perfect for creating a lot of flavor in two easy steps. And this savory dish only gets better as a leftover.
By Publix Aprons
Hearty Chicken Vegetable Soup III

Rating: 4.47 stars
19
This soup is so good and so good for you....if possible use fresh veggies....only use the canned as a last resort!
By LORIEANN29

Mohawk Indian Corn Soup

Rating: 4.7 stars
10
On the Akwesasne Reservation where I grew up I have fond memories of corn soup always being on the stove on New Year's Eve. Friends and family would stop in and have a bowl or two and celebrate the end of the year. I continue this tradition with my own family now. Use canned Indian corn instead of hominy if available.
By Mohawk

Turkey Posole

Rating: 4.6 stars
88
An authentic rural Mexican dish usually prepared with pork, posole is traditionally eaten at New Year's. This version is a great way to unload those turkey leftovers! Garnish with crisp tortilla chips, shredded green cabbage, and a squeeze of lime.
By CAMILLA362

Slow Cooker Pozole

Rating: 4.16 stars
55
This is the easiest recipe I've found for making Pozole. Your kitchen never smelled so good! Excellent on cool or cold day. We garnish it with cilantro and sliced radishes and serve with a side of Mexican rice and tortillas.
By MAJORGSP

Mexican Posole Stew

Rating: 4.42 stars
24
This Mexican pork stew can be served without the pork rinds and pigs' feet, if desired, but it will not be authentic. Posole may be served as a main dish with tortillas or crackers. Posole can be found in the meat section if it is available in your area. If not available, hominy can be substituted in the same quantities but no rinsing or pre-cooking is needed. Add red chili sauce and leave the seeds in the peppers for a hotter/spicier taste. You can also add one can of tomatoes to enhance the flavor of the stew.
By MARBALET

Quick and Easy Chicken Pozole

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
Canned chicken broth not only saves you time in the kitchen, its rich flavors breath life into this traditional Mexican soup and bring together all of its nutritious ingredients.
By Cans Get You Cooking®
Tortilla and Bean Soup

Rating: 4.67 stars
102
Here's a recipe for a Mexican-style soup that uses lots of beans combined with fresh chicken. The taco seasoning and green chiles make this one spicy - so be careful, and add to your taste. Serve with tortillas.
By Margie C.

Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup

This easy Mexican-style stew is loaded with roasted chicken, black beans, hominy, and zesty spices and seasonings. Garnish with Cheddar or Colby Jack cheese, cut scallions, avocado slices, and/or sour cream.
By Adam Torreano

Easy Pork Posole

Rating: 4.68 stars
19
Traditionally a long-simmered stew, this Mexican-inspired stew is quick and easy, thanks to canned hominy. Searing the pork loin in the pot before making the stew gives you a great base of flavors so the stew seems as if it indeed simmered all afternoon. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with warm tortillas on the side. Yum, yum, yum.
By TJ Lombard

Menudo de Sonora (Menudo Soup Sonora-Style)

White Sonora-style Mexican menudo soup made with beef tripe and white hominy. Garnish also with ground pequin chile. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By Rocía

Spicy Chicken and Hominy Mexican Soup

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
Colorful, warm and spicy, this soup is destined to get your taste buds going. A wonderful comfort dish for any chilly day. Garnish with sour cream.
By HG Little Chef

Oven Roasted Hominy

Rating: 2.64 stars
11
These are very good. When baked correctly they have almost a Corn Nut® consistency. I love garlic powder and chili powder on mine, but feel free to experiment with other seasonings.
By kashmir

Slow Cooker Chicken Pozole Blanco

Rating: 4.56 stars
27
A great soup for casual entertaining.
By Mazola
Chicken Posole Verde Soup

Rating: 4.83 stars
12
One of my favorite casual restaurants in Las Vegas is Chino Latino in the Cosmopolitan Hotel. They have the best Chicken Posole Verde that I tried to duplicate at home. Serve garnished with cilantro, avocado, and lime wedges.
By Valerie

Quick and Easy 20-Minute Chicken Posole

Rating: 4.34 stars
104
This is a quick and interesting recipe to prepare posole for unexpected guests or to take to a potluck party. My husband loves it. I have played around with this recipe A LOT. You can use 1 (10 ounce) package of frozen corn instead of hominy, or delete the chilies or olives. I prepare mine depending on whether children are going to eat it or not.
By Anonymous
Hearty Vegetarian Enchilada Soup

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
A chunky, satisfying vegetarian soup.
By Jenna Branson

Vegetarian Pozole Verde (Hominy Soup)

Rating: 5 stars
2
This recipe is my vegetarian adaptation of Pozole Verde: Hominy and Meat Soup with Green Herbs from 'A Cook's Tour of Mexico' by Nancy Zaslavsky. It's a great way to use up all the tomatillos and greens that we tend to get in our CSA boxes in the Pacific Northwest. This soup is great topped with a quick red onion pickle and crumbled cotija cheese.
By Grace Preyapongpisan

Rotisserie Chicken Chili With Hominy and Chiles

Rating: 4.5 stars
22
Spices permeate the entire dish - cumin, oregano, and cayenne pepper - and hominy adds an authentic Southwestern accent to this chicken chili. Save a big chunk of time simply by using rotisserie chickens from the supermarket and canned chicken broth as the chili base.
By Ben S.
