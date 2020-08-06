Queso Fresco Recipes

Jalisco-Style Chilaquiles

Fresh tortilla chips flavored in a spicy tomato-chile sauce topped with fresh cheese and freshly chopped onion. This is the classic breakfast to cure a hangover when menudo or birria are not available. Guaranteed to bring you back to life, but excellent any day of the week. This is the way chilaquiles are made in the central part of Mexico. Unlike other recipes, ours does not contain eggs. You may add or withhold the red chile pepper content to adjust the heat.