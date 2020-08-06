Queso Fresco Recipes

These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
This is the real thing! Corn tortillas are dipped in a home made sauce, fried, filled with Mexican queso fresco, then topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomato. My mother in law is from Mexico and taught me to make this delicious dish! Serve with authentic refried beans, it has a taste different from the norm--so good!
In El Salvador there are pupusas. In Mexico there are tacos. In Honduras there are Baleadas. The simple version consists of a thick flour – though sometimes corn – tortilla that has been put on a charcoal grill. It's slathered in refried black beans and a bit of white farmers cheese then folded over like an American-style soft taco.
My husband tried to tell me not to submit this recipe... he doesn't want the whole world to know about it, but I say share what you have! Serve with warm tortilla chips and a nice large mojito. Top with sour cream or creme fraiche if desired.
This is traditional Peruvian spicy cheese sauce, often served over boiled and sliced potatoes. The recipe was created based on my experiences living in Peru and makes for a delicious and easy dinner starter. Serve at room temperature or cold over boiled potatoes and top with sliced boiled eggs and kalamata olives; dust with paprika (or rocoto if you have some).
On a recent trip to the local Costco®, I ended up purchasing a huge thing of queso fresco, or Mexican white cheese. Not sure what to do with it, I created this modified dip that goes perfectly with any Mexican-themed meal! It's so ridiculously easy, and looks much more refined than classic chile con queso. Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy! Reheat as needed.
Experience authentic Mexican flavor with this award-winning recipe. A family favorite created by my mother, enchiladas verdes explodes in your mouth with just the right amount of spice and tang. This is my favorite Mexican dish and it's sure to become yours too.
An El Salvadoran treat, these homemade tortillas stuffed with cheese are great with a traditional coleslaw called curtido. To serve, slice open one side of a pupusa, and spoon curtido into the opening. Farmer's cheese or mozzarella can be substituted for queso blanco.
This is the real thing! Corn tortillas are dipped in a home made sauce, fried, filled with Mexican queso fresco, then topped with sour cream, lettuce and tomato. My mother in law is from Mexico and taught me to make this delicious dish! Serve with authentic refried beans, it has a taste different from the norm--so good!
In El Salvador there are pupusas. In Mexico there are tacos. In Honduras there are Baleadas. The simple version consists of a thick flour – though sometimes corn – tortilla that has been put on a charcoal grill. It's slathered in refried black beans and a bit of white farmers cheese then folded over like an American-style soft taco.
My husband tried to tell me not to submit this recipe... he doesn't want the whole world to know about it, but I say share what you have! Serve with warm tortilla chips and a nice large mojito. Top with sour cream or creme fraiche if desired.
These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
This is traditional Peruvian spicy cheese sauce, often served over boiled and sliced potatoes. The recipe was created based on my experiences living in Peru and makes for a delicious and easy dinner starter. Serve at room temperature or cold over boiled potatoes and top with sliced boiled eggs and kalamata olives; dust with paprika (or rocoto if you have some).
On a recent trip to the local Costco®, I ended up purchasing a huge thing of queso fresco, or Mexican white cheese. Not sure what to do with it, I created this modified dip that goes perfectly with any Mexican-themed meal! It's so ridiculously easy, and looks much more refined than classic chile con queso. Serve with tortilla chips and enjoy! Reheat as needed.
Experience authentic Mexican flavor with this award-winning recipe. A family favorite created by my mother, enchiladas verdes explodes in your mouth with just the right amount of spice and tang. This is my favorite Mexican dish and it's sure to become yours too.
An El Salvadoran treat, these homemade tortillas stuffed with cheese are great with a traditional coleslaw called curtido. To serve, slice open one side of a pupusa, and spoon curtido into the opening. Farmer's cheese or mozzarella can be substituted for queso blanco.
I make this for Meatless (lacto-ovo) Monday Meals. It is a big hit! The flavor profile is complex and savory and you can add a dash of hot sauce to spice things up even more. I cut the pizzadillas in half for the kids.
My mother-in-law hails from the small town of Alpoyeca, Guerrero in Mexico. She makes the most delicious Enchiladas Verdes, and I wanted to share this authentic Mexican recipe with everyone. A word of warning, I am not going to alter her recipe so people who can't handle spiciness might want to add more water or less jalapenos. Enjoy!
These enchiladas have a smoky depth of flavor and a lighter hit to the waistline, with zucchini wraps replacing tortillas. We actually like these better than traditional recipes; the edges crisp up nicely and the filling is so rich.
Fresh tortilla chips flavored in a spicy tomato-chile sauce topped with fresh cheese and freshly chopped onion. This is the classic breakfast to cure a hangover when menudo or birria are not available. Guaranteed to bring you back to life, but excellent any day of the week. This is the way chilaquiles are made in the central part of Mexico. Unlike other recipes, ours does not contain eggs. You may add or withhold the red chile pepper content to adjust the heat.
This delicious quick and easy shortcut to chilaquiles verdes gives you authentic Mexican flavor without having to go to the effort of roasting tomatillos and peppers or frying tortillas. It can be served with eggs or chicken for an excellent Mexican breakfast or brunch dish.