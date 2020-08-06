Chile Relleno Recipes

Make authentic chile rellenos at home with trusted recipes from home cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Real Chiles Rellenos

188
Just like your favorite Mexican restaurant! This unique, flavorful sauce and light, crispy batter will make it worth the little effort and time to prepare this cheesy classic at home. The steps are easy, and you can find Mexican oregano and comino in the Mexican spice section of any grocery store. Stuff and freeze the peppers in advance to save time!
By FatDogLane

Chile Rellenos

203
Delicious green chiles stuffed with cheese, dipped in a special batter and fried in canola oil.
By PANCHITA

Chiles Rellenos de San Joaquin

13
This is my adaptation of a chiles rellenos potluck recipe a friend described to me--so far everyone loves it. It can take some time to make, but it's worth it! Cotija cheese is a salty, hard cheese available in the Hispanic section of many grocery stores. It is similar to feta which could be used as a substitute in this recipe. But cotija is getting easier to find and makes this recipe more authentic!
By bwhite

Chili Rellenos Casserole

1125
Easy to prepare and loaded with flavor, this is great for a busy weeknight and is good enough for company.
By CLARISSA2

Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos

242
Slightly spicy Anaheim chiles are stuffed with Mexican cheese, rolled in flour and beaten egg, and pan-fried until golden brown in this authentic recipe handed down for generations.
By Kentucky Guera

Chiles Rellenos (Stuffed Peppers)

162
This is a great traditional Mexican dish. It takes a little bit of time, but it is worth every minute! Provecho! Serve with a side of Spanish Rice.
By ADRIANSALAS

Chili Relleno Casserole

143
This is a quick and delicious dinner. My husband loves it.
By Monya Heath Williams

Baked Beef Chiles Rellenos Casserole

21
Super-easy, delicious, and low-carb version of chiles rellenos. Serve with dollops of low-fat sour cream and pico de gallo or salsa.
By EmmLee

Chile Relleno Casserole

180
This is a Mexican-style casserole made with hamburger and green chile peppers. It produces a much simpler version of chile rellenos, which are simply stuffed chile peppers.
By VENOM99

Tostones Rellenos (Stuffed Plantain Cups)

9
The filling for tostones rellenos can vary greatly: ceviche, octopus salad, pico de gallo, salsa, garlic shrimp, etc. These are stuffed with picadillo (seasoned ground beef) and cheese, but use your imagination. The possibilities are endless!
By LatinaCook

Chile Relleno Pancakes

2
This tasted and felt just like a chile relleno, which isn't surprising, as we used the same ingredients. Not only did it taste the same, but I think it's easier to eat, since we don't have to worry about eating around the seedpod and stem. If you love chile rellenos as much as I do, you'll love these pancakes.
By Chef John

Hatch Chile Relleno Casserole with Ranchero Sauce

Hatch chiles are New Mexico's gift to the world. Here are layers of Hatch chiles and melted cheese wrapped up in a coat of puffy egg and then baked instead of fried.
By Baking Nana
Inspiration and Ideas

Quick Chiles Rellenos Bake
23
This is a great dish that is quick and easy and reheats well. Mild green chiles are filled with cheese, and wrapped in tortillas, then baked with a creamy enchilada sauce.
Squash Blossom Chile Relleno with Walnut Cream Sauce
Poblano chiles are stuffed with a chorizo and squash blossom saute, then deep fried and served with a walnut cream sauce.

