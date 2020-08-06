Mole Sauce Recipes

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
This is a shredded, slow-cooker version of my favorite chicken mole, created when I knew I wouldn't have time in the evening to make the real thing for dinner. If you can't find ancho chili powder, you can substitute regular, but use a little more; and use your favorite type of hot sauce. I love Golden Habanero, but any kind tastes good!
Chicken Enchiladas With Mole Sauce
These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
Chicken Mole with Four Chiles
An authentic Mexican dish - chicken slow cooked in a delectable sauce of chiles with a rich, never overpowering, chocolate background. Wonderful served with warm corn tortillas, rice and beans.
Mexican Mole Sauce
This is a good version to make with ingredients you can keep on hand. Serve with a rotisserie chicken or your own cooked chicken to give it an entirely different flavor. Rice and/or tortillas plus salad greens, sliced avocado, and chopped tomatoes round out a simple but special meal.
Authentic Mole Sauce
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
Instant Pot® Chicken Mole Tacos
This super-simple and authentic-tasting mole requires an Instant Pot® and a bottled mole simmer sauce. You will cut hours off of prep and cook time, and your family will rave over this fantastic Mexican dish. You can also serve this as a chicken taco bowl.
Mexican Mole Poblano Inspired Chili
This beef chili recipe brings forward the flavors of cinnamon and chocolate often found in Mole Poblano style sauces. It really creates some depth and complexity in a otherwise fairly traditional chili recipe. This recipe is an award winning recipe that is a frequent crowd favorite.
Chicken in Mole Sauce
Chocolate is the surprising ingredient in this one. Serve it over rice or with a side of veggies.
Turkey Mole Poblano
Moles come in various flavors and ingredients, with chili peppers as the common factor. However, the classic mole version is the variety called mole poblano, which is a dark red or brown sauce served over meat. This is a version that works great to help use up that extra turkey on Thanksgiving. We also make this every year for our Christmas dinner with my husbands family. Sprinkle sesame seeds over mole if desired. Garnish with onions and limes. Serve with rice on the sides and tostadas or tortillas.
Spicy Chicken Enchiladas with Red Mole Sauce
What makes these enchiladas so good? The key to the exceptional flavor is the red mole sauce made from a delectable, pureed mixture featuring toasted almonds, onion, tomatoes, chipotle chiles, raisins and cinnamon. You'll turn dinner into a fiesta when you serve this kickin' dish!
