Mole Sauce Recipes

Browse recipes for making all types of mole sauce and recipes for using prepared mole sauce and enjoy these incomparable flavors.

Staff Picks

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

34
This is a shredded, slow-cooker version of my favorite chicken mole, created when I knew I wouldn't have time in the evening to make the real thing for dinner. If you can't find ancho chili powder, you can substitute regular, but use a little more; and use your favorite type of hot sauce. I love Golden Habanero, but any kind tastes good!
By Avrienne

Chicken Enchiladas With Mole Sauce

27
These authentic chicken enchiladas with mole sauce were inspired by a dish served at Seattle's La Carta De Oaxaca restaurant. Chocolate and dried chiles make a rich and flavorful sauce that tops the moist and tender chicken enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Chicken Mole with Four Chiles

20
An authentic Mexican dish - chicken slow cooked in a delectable sauce of chiles with a rich, never overpowering, chocolate background. Wonderful served with warm corn tortillas, rice and beans.
By Ty

Mexican Mole Sauce

122
This is a good version to make with ingredients you can keep on hand. Serve with a rotisserie chicken or your own cooked chicken to give it an entirely different flavor. Rice and/or tortillas plus salad greens, sliced avocado, and chopped tomatoes round out a simple but special meal.
By ROSEP47

Authentic Mole Sauce

72
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

242
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
By ELAINE05

Chicken Mole

68
Chicken Mole
By Jenny Wells

Instant Pot® Chicken Mole Tacos

This super-simple and authentic-tasting mole requires an Instant Pot® and a bottled mole simmer sauce. You will cut hours off of prep and cook time, and your family will rave over this fantastic Mexican dish. You can also serve this as a chicken taco bowl.
By Diana71

Mexican Mole Poblano Inspired Chili

7
This beef chili recipe brings forward the flavors of cinnamon and chocolate often found in Mole Poblano style sauces. It really creates some depth and complexity in a otherwise fairly traditional chili recipe. This recipe is an award winning recipe that is a frequent crowd favorite.
By JAFbrewer

Chicken in Mole Sauce

3
Chocolate is the surprising ingredient in this one. Serve it over rice or with a side of veggies.
By deondra

Turkey Mole Poblano

Moles come in various flavors and ingredients, with chili peppers as the common factor. However, the classic mole version is the variety called mole poblano, which is a dark red or brown sauce served over meat. This is a version that works great to help use up that extra turkey on Thanksgiving. We also make this every year for our Christmas dinner with my husbands family. Sprinkle sesame seeds over mole if desired. Garnish with onions and limes. Serve with rice on the sides and tostadas or tortillas.
By Sherbear1

Spicy Chicken Enchiladas with Red Mole Sauce

6
What makes these enchiladas so good? The key to the exceptional flavor is the red mole sauce made from a delectable, pureed mixture featuring toasted almonds, onion, tomatoes, chipotle chiles, raisins and cinnamon. You'll turn dinner into a fiesta when you serve this kickin' dish!
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Swansons
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

What Is Mole Sauce and How Do You Make It?
Find out what Mexican mole is made of and what it's used for, as well as delicious recipes using this versatile sauce.
Beef Heart en Mole
15
Beef Heart is inexpensive and lean, but it's unusual to find in the grocery. My recipe is the only version I know of that is southwest style, in fact, this is fusion cuisine, because this is not an authentic southwest recipe. Mole adds a wonderful richness to this dish. You might want to make a pan of cornbread, it's great with this. Serve with red wine, and a salad of jicama, cabbage, and celery.
Flavorful Mexican Mole
8
Mole Poblano Sauce

Mole is a rich, dark, reddish-brown, smooth sauce made spicy and robust with a creative blend of seasonings that most often includes dried chiles, onion, garlic, and ground sesame or pumpkin seeds. Its best-known ingredient is Mexican chocolate which is used sparingly. The chocolate, flavored with cinnamon, almonds, and vanilla, provides richness to the sauce without adding a cloyingly sweet aftertaste. In Mexico, mole, commonly served with poultry, is prepared in hundreds of ways. Its roster of ingredients can number few as four and as many as four dozen.

More Mole Sauce Recipes

Chorizo Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Raspberry Mole

6
This fall-apart tender dish is my family's absolute favorite! It takes a bit of time and effort, but it is well worth it.
By jayysenn

Uncle Tim's Mole Sauce

2
A spicy chocolate, pepper, and tomato sauce in the spirit of the Mexican favorite most everyone has had somewhere in time. Serve with roasted meat and rice.
By uncletim
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com