Mexican Oregano Recipes

Mexican oregano, native to Mexico, is used in many authentic dishes including posole, carne asada, chili, and mole.

Ken's Kickin' Posole

162
This is my version of the classic dish. Part soup, part stew but always comforting. Garnish with lime wedges, sour cream, and grated cheese on top.
By Ken from CA

South Texas Carne Guisada

161
In this recipe, chunks of lean beef are simmered with fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and Mexican seasonings to make a rich spicy gravy (guisada). Serve with warm tortillas and garnish with guacamole, sour cream, and/or cheddar cheese for awesome guisada tacos. If your gravy is too thin, whisk a 1/2 cup of the gravy with 1 tablespoon of flour and stir it back into the meat mixture; cook until the sauce thickens, about 10 minutes.
By RHONDA35

Seafood Enchiladas con Queso

17
Creamy enchiladas with just a bit of zip! Use your food processor to make this in a snap. Serve on plate decorated with a dollop of guacamole and a dollop of sour cream.
By BAJATHECAT

Popa's Simple White Chili

27
A simple version of white chili that can be made on the stove top or in a slow cooker. This is our go-to chili for those chilly winter days. Cook on Low in a slow cooker for 4 hours if preferred. Serve with garlic cheese bread. Enjoy.
By bdweld

White Chili V

4
White chili is so good.
By jedipunk

Dos Queso Dip

61
This Mexican-inspired cheese dip can be made with any kind of cheese and your favorite salsa. Regular oregano may be used in place of the more strongly-flavored Mexican variety. Serve it warm with tortilla chips.
By CJANDRJ

Real Chiles Rellenos

186
Just like your favorite Mexican restaurant! This unique, flavorful sauce and light, crispy batter will make it worth the little effort and time to prepare this cheesy classic at home. The steps are easy, and you can find Mexican oregano and comino in the Mexican spice section of any grocery store. Stuff and freeze the peppers in advance to save time!
By FatDogLane

Best Ever Carne Asada Marinade

4
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
By Toni Ast

Mexican Gravy

6
This is my version of Mexican village gravy. Serve over burritos, with chips, or anything else in which you like Mexican gravy.
By tpf2005

Beef Fajita Marinade

32
This tasty marinade, featuring lime, tequila, and cumin is the perfect way to create a memorable meal! Use on beef and grill, roast, or cook meat as directed in your recipe.
By Olivia

Slow Cooker Pozole

55
This is the easiest recipe I've found for making Pozole. Your kitchen never smelled so good! Excellent on cool or cold day. We garnish it with cilantro and sliced radishes and serve with a side of Mexican rice and tortillas.
By MAJORGSP
Chicken and Mushroom Chimichangas
88
This is not Mexican food. It's a 100% American invention. They are not deep fried; they are pan-fried in a little oil. I like to serve with dollops of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Moist chicken and earthy mushrooms combine with fresh green chiles and pepperjack cheese encased in a crispy tortilla.
Authentic Dried Chile-Pepito Enchilada Sauce
11
Real enchilada sauce made from dried chiles and optional ground pumpkin seeds, rich with indigenous flavors. Use in any traditional enchilada recipe.
Pinto Bean and Beef Stew
2
Mighty Matt's Kick-Butt Chili
9

Ground beef, a tomato base, pinto beans, and a variety of spices are combined to make a fiery hot chili that is perfect for a cold winter's day. The key to the heat is in the cayenne pepper so adjust to your individual taste. Double the recipe to make a crowd pleasing addition to your next football watching party. Serve with some shredded Cheddar cheese and fresh chopped onion, if desired.

Texas Venison

14
This is a great way to spice up venison for those who tend to shy away from it. It is similar to Carne Guisada, and goes well as a main course or a filling in a tortilla. Venison comes out moist and tender in a slow cooker or pressure cooker. This also works well with beef or pork.
By Papa Craig

Chili Mac, Mexican Style

39
It's true that chili mac is already a Mexican-inspired dish, but this version gets even closer to its roots with authentic Mexican ingredients including chorizo and poblano peppers. It's also quick (as long as you've got the pepper-roasting down) and easy--a true one-pot meal. Serve in bowls, and garnish with small dollops of sour cream or a sprinkling of queso anejo.
By wheatsicle

Carne Asada Sandwich

3
These Mexican-inspired sandwiches are spread with chipotle mayonnaise, filled with seasoned beef and melted cheese, and topped with avocado, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro.
By Allrecipes

Seafood Enchiladas con Queso

17
Creamy enchiladas with just a bit of zip! Use your food processor to make this in a snap. Serve on plate decorated with a dollop of guacamole and a dollop of sour cream.
By BAJATHECAT

Really Awesome Chili

8
This is my personal chili recipe, I really like it and hope you do too.
By Brandon Squige Johnson

White Chili V

4
White chili is so good.
By jedipunk

Chile for Tamales

8
This is a wonderful marinade for pork tamales. Just blend the chilies with some water and oregano, and mix with pork before assembling tamales.
By J3NET

Mr. Bill's New Mexico Buffalo Chili

3
This hot, spicy, complex New Mexico-style buffalo, chorizo, and pork chili will have you howling like a desert coyote. The meat marinates in dry seasoning overnight, so you'll need to plan ahead.
By MrBill

Grilled Honey Chili Flap Steak

5
Flap meat, also called 'ranchera' or 'carne asada' meat, is a cheap and flavorful cut that is a staple in Mexican cooking. If you can't find flap meat then you can substitute a pounded-out flank steak.
By Bryce Gifford

Turkey Chorizo, Revised

2
This spicy fresh chorizo is made with ground turkey breast, smoked paprika, New Mexico chile powder, Mexican oregano, and other seasonings.
By Buckwheat Queen

Carne Aravada

4
This is a chile and meat recipe which can be used for chili and beans or eaten with French fried potatoes.
By 14712870
