Mexican Oregano Recipes

In this recipe, chunks of lean beef are simmered with fresh tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and Mexican seasonings to make a rich spicy gravy (guisada). Serve with warm tortillas and garnish with guacamole, sour cream, and/or cheddar cheese for awesome guisada tacos. If your gravy is too thin, whisk a 1/2 cup of the gravy with 1 tablespoon of flour and stir it back into the meat mixture; cook until the sauce thickens, about 10 minutes.
A simple version of white chili that can be made on the stove top or in a slow cooker. This is our go-to chili for those chilly winter days. Cook on Low in a slow cooker for 4 hours if preferred. Serve with garlic cheese bread. Enjoy.
This Mexican-inspired cheese dip can be made with any kind of cheese and your favorite salsa. Regular oregano may be used in place of the more strongly-flavored Mexican variety. Serve it warm with tortilla chips.
Just like your favorite Mexican restaurant! This unique, flavorful sauce and light, crispy batter will make it worth the little effort and time to prepare this cheesy classic at home. The steps are easy, and you can find Mexican oregano and comino in the Mexican spice section of any grocery store. Stuff and freeze the peppers in advance to save time!
This traditional Mexican carne asada marinade recipe will marinade 5 or 6 pounds of meat and can be easily halved or doubled. I've tried many carne asada recipes through the years, and this one outshines them all. The flavors are the most flavorful and authentic and the meat is pull-apart tender. I suggest marinating overnight for the best results. Muy delicioso!
This is the easiest recipe I've found for making Pozole. Your kitchen never smelled so good! Excellent on cool or cold day. We garnish it with cilantro and sliced radishes and serve with a side of Mexican rice and tortillas.
This is not Mexican food. It's a 100% American invention. They are not deep fried; they are pan-fried in a little oil. I like to serve with dollops of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Moist chicken and earthy mushrooms combine with fresh green chiles and pepperjack cheese encased in a crispy tortilla.
Ground beef, a tomato base, pinto beans, and a variety of spices are combined to make a fiery hot chili that is perfect for a cold winter's day. The key to the heat is in the cayenne pepper so adjust to your individual taste. Double the recipe to make a crowd pleasing addition to your next football watching party. Serve with some shredded Cheddar cheese and fresh chopped onion, if desired.
This is a great way to spice up venison for those who tend to shy away from it. It is similar to Carne Guisada, and goes well as a main course or a filling in a tortilla. Venison comes out moist and tender in a slow cooker or pressure cooker. This also works well with beef or pork.
It's true that chili mac is already a Mexican-inspired dish, but this version gets even closer to its roots with authentic Mexican ingredients including chorizo and poblano peppers. It's also quick (as long as you've got the pepper-roasting down) and easy--a true one-pot meal. Serve in bowls, and garnish with small dollops of sour cream or a sprinkling of queso anejo.
Flap meat, also called 'ranchera' or 'carne asada' meat, is a cheap and flavorful cut that is a staple in Mexican cooking. If you can't find flap meat then you can substitute a pounded-out flank steak.