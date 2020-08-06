Tamale Recipes

Tamales make a great group cooking project! Find recipes and cooking tips for pork tamales, chicken tamales, tamale pie, and sweet tamales, and make a batch with your crew.

Beef Tamales

193
These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
By jenn

Pork for Tamales

16
A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.
By APPLUVR

Chile for Tamales

8
This is a wonderful marinade for pork tamales. Just blend the chilies with some water and oregano, and mix with pork before assembling tamales.
By J3NET

Real Homemade Tamales

296
I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
By SADDIECAT

How To Make Tamales

By Allrecipes Staff

Poblano and Cheese Tamales (Tamales de Rajas con Queso)

5
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By cocinaidentidad

Red Chicken Tamales (Tamales Rojos de Pollo)

The masa for these Mexican red tamales is made with lard and chicken broth. They are stuffed with a filling of shredded chicken and a spicy red sauce with ancho and mulato chiles. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By ladoña

Tamale Casserole

64
Here's a great recipe that's quick to make, but not short on taste. Canned beef tamales with onions and Cheddar. Mmmm!
By Stinger

Homemade Beef Tamales

5
Homemade tamales with homemade tortillas. Top with sour cream.
By Marvin Howard

Tamales de Puerco (Red Pork Tamales)

4
This authentic red pork tamales recipe comes from Jalisco, Mexico. The tamales are filled with pork shoulder and a spicy tomato sauce.
By mega

Sweet Tamale Pie

51
This is a recipe I've been playing with and modifying for 20 years, It's a favorite at work for pot luck dinners. Quick and easy to make.
By bcummings221

Green Chicken Tamales

3
These authentic Mexican green tamales (tamales verdes) are stuffed with chicken and a spicy tomatillo sauce. To make tamales from scratch takes time, but it is so worth it. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By ladoña
Sylvia's Pork Tamales
8
"This recipe for pork tamales is from our friend Sylvia Gonzales. They are authentic and amazing!" – mzhelaineous
Hot Tamale Pie
Watch Chef John show you how to make a simple tamale pie.
Sweet Pineapple Tamales
Sweet Tamales with Pineapple and Coconut
1
Instant Pot® Tamales

These Instant Pot® tamales are delicious with soft, pillowy masa and flavorful, slightly spiced pork filling. The sauce is smoky with just a hit of rounded spicy heat.

Bean Tamales (Tameles de Frijoles)

Homemade ancho pepper chile sauce is mixed with both the masa and the refried beans which gives these authentic Mexican bean tamales their unique flavor. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By María Eugenia

Cuban Tamales

1
A fusion of African, Caribbean, and Spanish cuisine all wrapped up in a corn husk and served as a delicious Cuban tamale.
By mirelys

Cabbage Tamales

66
These are a combo of German and Mexican food that are very good. You can cook these in a pressure cooker, slow cooker, or oven, as well as prepare them to freeze and fix at a later time.
By rlt11_NMC

Honduran Tamales

1
My fiance is Honduran and no Christmas is complete without tamales. These aren't your regular Mexican tamales, there's more to 'em.
By Sara Blackwood

Sylvia's Pork Tamales

8
Pork tamales from our friend Sylvia Gonzales. These are authentic and amazing!
By mzhelaineous

Leftover Turkey Tamales

16
These tamales take some time, but are well worth the effort. They are a great way to use up leftover holiday turkey. These are also healthier than many traditional tamale recipes which are made with lard. These freeze well and can later be either microwaved or re-steamed. Serve with lime wedges as garnish.
By JOYCE LITOFF

Quick Tamale Hash

The best and easiest way to use leftover or dry tamales without extra work or ingredients. I use pork or chicken tamales, but any savory tamales will work.  If I feel like it, I serve them with a fried egg on top.
By gem

Chile for Tamales

8
This is a wonderful marinade for pork tamales. Just blend the chilies with some water and oregano, and mix with pork before assembling tamales.
By J3NET

Sweet Orange Tamales

These sweet tamales with orange, almonds, and raisins are eaten as a dessert in Mexico. Try to find extra sweet ripe oranges for the best flavor. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By AnaMaría

Pork Tamales

In this slight variation from a traditional pork tamale recipe, beef broth is used in the tamale dough in place of chicken broth, resulting in some pretty good tamales!
By Brian Genest

Vegan Tamales

Adapted from another vegan tamale recipe, but with my own filling. Spicy and delicious.
By demintedmint
