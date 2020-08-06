Tamale Recipes

These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
A delicious recipe for preparing pork to use in making pork tamales. After the meat is cooked and shredded, mix with salsa and refrigerate overnight. If you are making your own tamale dough, you may want to reserve 1 1/4 cup of the broth before draining.
I had been looking for a Tamale recipe for years. One day I went to the international market and stood in the Mexican aisle till a woman with a full cart came by. I just asked her if she knew how to make Tamales. This is her recipe with a few additions from me. The pork can be substituted with either chicken or beef. This is great served with refried beans and a salad.
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
The masa for these Mexican red tamales is made with lard and chicken broth. They are stuffed with a filling of shredded chicken and a spicy red sauce with ancho and mulato chiles. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
These authentic Mexican green tamales (tamales verdes) are stuffed with chicken and a spicy tomatillo sauce. To make tamales from scratch takes time, but it is so worth it. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
For these sweet Mexican tamales, pineapple is cooked with sugar and water so that it becomes extra soft and sweet. It tastes great in combination with coconut and raisins. The masa dough is mixed with butter instead of lard. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
Homemade ancho pepper chile sauce is mixed with both the masa and the refried beans which gives these authentic Mexican bean tamales their unique flavor. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
These tamales take some time, but are well worth the effort. They are a great way to use up leftover holiday turkey. These are also healthier than many traditional tamale recipes which are made with lard. These freeze well and can later be either microwaved or re-steamed. Serve with lime wedges as garnish.
The best and easiest way to use leftover or dry tamales without extra work or ingredients. I use pork or chicken tamales, but any savory tamales will work. If I feel like it, I serve them with a fried egg on top.