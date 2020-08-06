Cotija Cheese Recipes

This is by far the best summer salad I have ever made! You can adjust the amount of spice, depending on your preference by adding more or less jalapeno and Cajun seasoning. The salsa verde makes a big enough batch that you can have more for dipping chips later. It is a great low-fat, all-in-one meal. This dish can also be topped with crushed tortilla chips, if desired.
This is one of those recipes where you'll cross your eyes in pleasure after tasting. Great for vegetarian meat substitute or hiding veggies from your kids. They do not taste like squash. If you don't have cotija cheese, you can substitute Parmesan. But cotija marries well with cumin. Serve with refried beans for extra yum.
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
This is my fun take on air-fried elote ribs. Cutting the corn this way causes them to curl up in the shape of ribs once cooked. This also makes the corn a lot easier to handle and eat, not to mention a lot less messy.
I lived in southern California for many years. Around Cinco de Mayo, there would be fiestas in our neighborhood. Vendors sold grilled corn on the cob prepared with butter, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile powder and a lime wedge. They were so delicious! After moving, we'd crave this corn, so I altered the recipe using canned corn and mixed in the same ingredients for a similar treat that doesn't require an outdoor grill.
I consider this to be the greatest corn-on-the-cob recipe of all time. The way the mild, subtly salted cheese works with an ancho-lime mayonnaise, along with that buttery, smoky corn, is a magnificent combination of flavors. Perfecto!
With our recipe for Mexican Street Corn Salad, we've taken the flavors of Elote, authentic Mexican street corn, and turned it into a fun side dish. Fresh corn on the cob gets pan roasted in Country Crock® Spread so it gets that wonderful grilled flavor. Then combine it with authentic Elote ingredients, like cilantro, lime juice, and cotija cheese. This recipes makes a great side dish or serve it with tortilla chips for fun appetizer or snack.
My landlady in Mexico used to make chilaquiles when she had stale tortillas. She always scrambled the eggs in, instead of the more typical fried egg on top. It's a very flexible recipe, so use what you have on hand for a yummy brunch dish.
This corn dish is perfect as a side, used as a topping on a taco, mixed into a salad, with quinoa, or even served cold. I first discovered a similar dish at the Amigo Room inside The Ace Hotel in Palm Springs, CA. This was a staple of my diet in California and since I've moved to New York, I set out to perfect their recipe and put my own spin on it. This is my version, I hope you enjoy it!
This salad was inspired by the recipes I've seen for grilled Mexican corn on the cob--mayo, lime, cotija cheese--just adjusted for those that would rather not eat corn on the cob or to save time (and grill space) during your bbq! Can be served cold or at room temp.
Mexican street corn in a skillet version for those times when grilling is not an option. I made this version lighter by using lower fat and calorie ingredients. This recipe is super fast, so it can be whipped up at the last minute if necessary.
Quick pan-seared chicken breasts served with salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro for a wonderful south-of-the-border taste. The whole family loves this! Easy and quick. Garnish with chopped avocado and sour cream if you like. Serve with Mexican rice and a tossed green salad.