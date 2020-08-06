Cotija Cheese Recipes

Mexican street corn, elote, and taqueria-style tacos aren't complete without cotija, a crumbly, white traditional cheese.

Spicy Southwest Chopped Salad with Salsa Verde

24
This is by far the best summer salad I have ever made! You can adjust the amount of spice, depending on your preference by adding more or less jalapeno and Cajun seasoning. The salsa verde makes a big enough batch that you can have more for dipping chips later. It is a great low-fat, all-in-one meal. This dish can also be topped with crushed tortilla chips, if desired.
By Jenny from WA

Acorn Squash Wonder Tacos/Chalupas

16
This is one of those recipes where you'll cross your eyes in pleasure after tasting. Great for vegetarian meat substitute or hiding veggies from your kids. They do not taste like squash. If you don't have cotija cheese, you can substitute Parmesan. But cotija marries well with cumin. Serve with refried beans for extra yum.
By Wonder Becky

Taqueria Style Tacos - Carne Asada

1261
This is a great recipe for authentic Mexican taqueria style carne asada tacos (beef tacos). These are served on the soft corn tortillas, unlike the American version of tacos.
By STANICKS

Enchiladas Verdes

216
I learned this recipe from an amazing cook from Puebla. I've been perfecting it for over 15 years and realized that it was time to share it when my foodie friends tried to drink the sauce out of the saucepan. I use the roasted or baked chicken from the grocery store. I did it once only to save time, but found that they are tastier. Be conservative with the cream and the cheese. Do not use sour cream!
By gem

Corn in a Cup (Elote en Vaso)

21
Elote en vaso, also known as corn in a cup, includes fresh corn, lime juice, crema Mexicana, and cotija cheese for a sweet, crunchy, and hot snack.
By Muy Bueno

Mexican Street Corn Dip

1
Mexican street corn dip from Aunt Kay. Serve with chips or in taco shells.
By Amanda Uher

Skillet Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

2
All the flavors you love in Mexican street corn made in a skillet for times when grilling isn't an option.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Corn Ribs

This is my fun take on air-fried elote ribs. Cutting the corn this way causes them to curl up in the shape of ribs once cooked. This also makes the corn a lot easier to handle and eat, not to mention a lot less messy.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Mexican Street Corn

4
This is a nice flair for your traditional Mexican street corn.
By Shejiladay

Mexican Street Vendor Style Corn Salad

75
I lived in southern California for many years. Around Cinco de Mayo, there would be fiestas in our neighborhood. Vendors sold grilled corn on the cob prepared with butter, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chile powder and a lime wedge. They were so delicious! After moving, we'd crave this corn, so I altered the recipe using canned corn and mixed in the same ingredients for a similar treat that doesn't require an outdoor grill.
By Parizienne

Mexican Grilled Corn

80
I consider this to be the greatest corn-on-the-cob recipe of all time. The way the mild, subtly salted cheese works with an ancho-lime mayonnaise, along with that buttery, smoky corn, is a magnificent combination of flavors. Perfecto!
By Chef John

Elote Salad

6
A nice way to have elote without having to eat it straight off the husk.
By BmanS1965
How to Make Easy Queso Fresco, Fresh Mexican Cheese
It's easy to make fresh Mexican cheese in your own kitchen.
17 Cotija Cheese Recipes to Try
Give Cotija cheese a try in one of these top-rated recipes.
Air Fryer Corn on The Cob
14
Mexican Street Corn-Chicken Salad
Mexican Street Corn Dip

Great use for sweet summer corn. Serve with tortilla chips.

Elote Dip

This tasty and easy dip is ready in just a few minutes and is very reminiscent of the Mexican street corn sold by cart vendors. Great served with Fritos® or corn chips.
By Yoly

Mexican Street Corn Salad

With our recipe for Mexican Street Corn Salad, we've taken the flavors of Elote, authentic Mexican street corn, and turned it into a fun side dish. Fresh corn on the cob gets pan roasted in Country Crock® Spread so it gets that wonderful grilled flavor. Then combine it with authentic Elote ingredients, like cilantro, lime juice, and cotija cheese. This recipes makes a great side dish or serve it with tortilla chips for fun appetizer or snack.
By Country Crock®

Chilaquiles Scramble

3
My landlady in Mexico used to make chilaquiles when she had stale tortillas. She always scrambled the eggs in, instead of the more typical fried egg on top. It's a very flexible recipe, so use what you have on hand for a yummy brunch dish.
By tomboy

Elote en Vaso

2
Elote is Mexican grilled corn, often served in a cup.
By jlmartin621

Mexican Blackened Corn

78
This corn dish is perfect as a side, used as a topping on a taco, mixed into a salad, with quinoa, or even served cold. I first discovered a similar dish at the Amigo Room inside The Ace Hotel in Palm Springs, CA. This was a staple of my diet in California and since I've moved to New York, I set out to perfect their recipe and put my own spin on it. This is my version, I hope you enjoy it!
By CaliforniCajun

Mexican Corn-off-the-Cob Salad

3
This salad was inspired by the recipes I've seen for grilled Mexican corn on the cob--mayo, lime, cotija cheese--just adjusted for those that would rather not eat corn on the cob or to save time (and grill space) during your bbq! Can be served cold or at room temp.
By HeidiS

Esquites

Similar to elote, but the corn kernels are removed from the cob. Sweet, smoky, salty, spicy--basically all the flavors-- corn.
By Brian Genest

Creamy Elote Dip

If you like Mexican street corn, you'll love this rich and creamy dip. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Lighter Skillet Mexican Street Corn

5
Mexican street corn in a skillet version for those times when grilling is not an option. I made this version lighter by using lower fat and calorie ingredients. This recipe is super fast, so it can be whipped up at the last minute if necessary.
By Buckwheat Queen

Easy Air Fried Corn Ribs

These air fried corn ribs are reminiscent of Mexican street corn, but each ear is split into quarters and then air fried. I used frozen corn on the cob which I thawed.
By thedailygourmet

Mexican Rice Soup (Sopa Aguada de Arroz)

1
This simple Mexican rice soup takes a chicken broth base and adds roasted tomatoes, garlic, and onion, all topped with fresh parsley and Cotija.
By María Vázquez

Butternut Squash Enchiladas

67
My coworkers and I love a local restaurant's version of this, so I thought I would try and replicate! So far, so good :)
By Elizabeth

Salsa Roja Chicken

1
Quick pan-seared chicken breasts served with salsa, cotija cheese, and cilantro for a wonderful south-of-the-border taste. The whole family loves this! Easy and quick. Garnish with chopped avocado and sour cream if you like. Serve with Mexican rice and a tossed green salad.
By Sherbg
