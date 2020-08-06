Mexican Bean Recipes

Hearty, flavorful pinto beans cooked with Mexican-style seasonings make a great side dish, a topping for cornbread, or just a tasty bowl of warming goodness on a cold day. The beans soak all night and simmer for hours until tender. You can simmer them all day if you like.
I searched all the recipes, and none are close to real Mexican beans. The canned type are only a pale imitation of the real beans simmering all day on the stove. Easy and inexpensive, too. Do not soak and drain beans overnight as per American or European bean recipes. Cook the beans in their own liquid. You can use black beans and different chile peppers in this recipe.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
This recipe is written to be prepared in an Instant Pot® pressure cooker. With some small alterations, I am sure you can cook it on the stovetop as well. These beans are great served as is or blended to be the texture of refried beans.
I love refried beans but don't always have the time to work with dried beans. This recipe uses canned beans and still tastes like I spent all day on it. Sometimes I crumble bacon on top of the finished product.
Many visitors to Merida and Yucatan are surprised to discover excellent Middle Eastern restaurants and such things as kibis offered by local vendors. The cooks of the area happily adopted some of the recipes and ingredients of the Lebanese immigrants who arrived more than a century ago. Here's a Yucatecan version of couscous salad.
Growing up, my Mexican grandmother always had a pot of beans cooking on the stove. I often cook these beans (a 'drunken' version) for my family, and the aroma keeps her close to my soul, even years after she has past. I hope your family enjoys them as much as mine.
I created this slow cooker recipe in an effort to duplicate the charro beans at my favorite local Mexican restaurant. They are a great as a side item, served as bean soup, or served atop rice as a hearty meal.