Mexican Bean Recipes

Frijoles III

I searched all the recipes, and none are close to real Mexican beans. The canned type are only a pale imitation of the real beans simmering all day on the stove. Easy and inexpensive, too. Do not soak and drain beans overnight as per American or European bean recipes. Cook the beans in their own liquid. You can use black beans and different chile peppers in this recipe.