Mexican Bean Recipes

Let us show you how to make refried beans, cook pinto beans, make frijoes a la charra, and other winning Mexican bean sides.

Staff Picks

Buffy's Refried Beans

101
These smooth and creamy beans make a tasty side for any Mexican dish.
By Buffy Ehlers Whitney

Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

174
Hearty, flavorful pinto beans cooked with Mexican-style seasonings make a great side dish, a topping for cornbread, or just a tasty bowl of warming goodness on a cold day. The beans soak all night and simmer for hours until tender. You can simmer them all day if you like.
By Lyndsay

Mexican Beans

88
Wonderful Mexican beans to serve as a side dish with your meal.
By sheilamichael

Jamie's Black Beans and Rice

42
This is a very quick and easy recipe that my family loves!
By EGWENE78

Fat Free Refried Beans

123
These fat free refried beans are great to use in enchiladas, tacos or even as a spread.
By BROMFIELD

Frijoles III

27
I searched all the recipes, and none are close to real Mexican beans. The canned type are only a pale imitation of the real beans simmering all day on the stove. Easy and inexpensive, too. Do not soak and drain beans overnight as per American or European bean recipes. Cook the beans in their own liquid. You can use black beans and different chile peppers in this recipe.
By Amy Sterling Casil

Spicy Cheesy Refried Beans

54
These refried beans are spiced up with garlic, onions, and cream cheese. I serve this as a side dish when we have tacos.
By Challengergurl

Mexican Pinto Beans

46
Slightly spicy beans similar to those served as a side dish in authentic Mexican restaurants.
By LAGIRL

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
By MarasFlourpower

Best Black Beans

808
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Mexican Bean Salad

2709
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Instant Pot® Pinto Beans (No Soaking)

14
Super flavorful and easy.
By Jim
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Frijoles a la Charra
"This is a really tasty pinto bean recipe made in the slow cooker. Great to serve along with enchiladas or to take to a barbecue or potluck." – KIM93306
Best Black Beans
"Great for a quick weeknight dinner. Served with Simple Carnitas and Camp Cornbread. Delicious meal!" – FruitSaladYummyYummy
Refried Beans without the Refry
Refried Beans Without the Refry
2556
Chef John's Refried Beans
67

I don't think I would ever sit down to eat just a bowl of refried beans, but they make everything they're served on, with, or in, infinitely better. Just as long as you use lard to make them.

More Mexican Bean Recipes

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

308
A simple combination of pinto beans, garlic, spices, and lime juice will give you refried beans in only 20 minutes.
By MarasFlourpower

Best Black Beans

808
This simple black beans recipe works well with your favorite rice as a side dish for Mexican and Cuban meals.
By Cameron

Mexican Bean Salad

2709
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

174
Hearty, flavorful pinto beans cooked with Mexican-style seasonings make a great side dish, a topping for cornbread, or just a tasty bowl of warming goodness on a cold day. The beans soak all night and simmer for hours until tender. You can simmer them all day if you like.
By Lyndsay

Instant Pot® Pinto Beans (No Soaking)

14
Super flavorful and easy.
By Jim

Refried Beans Without the Refry

2556
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Sponsored By MyPlate

Chef John's Refried Beans

67
I don't think I would ever sit down to eat just a bowl of refried beans, but they make everything they're served on, with, or in, infinitely better. Just as long as you use lard to make them.
By Chef John

Terry's Texas Pinto Beans

436
An old fashioned 'pot of beans' recipe. It starts with dry pinto beans, onion, and chicken broth. Add green chili salsa, jalapeno and cumin for the spicy kick.
By Fooddude
Sponsored By Texas Tourism

Instant Pot® Refried Beans

11
Make beans from dried to refried in less than an hour through the courtesy of your Instant Pot®.
By Tim Unger

Black Beans, Corn, and Yellow Rice

236
I put this together with what I had in my pantry. It makes a lot and is quite inexpensive. Serve with tortilla chips or as a filling for flour tortillas. It's even better the next day.
By tahoegirl

Frijoles a la Charra

162
This is a really tasty pinto beans recipe made in the slow cooker. This recipe is great to serve along with enchiladas or to take to a barbecue or potluck.
By KIM93306

Vegetarian Refried Beans

149
Traditional vegetarian refried beans that taste great with hardly any fat!
By what's for dinner?

Mexican Beans

88
Wonderful Mexican beans to serve as a side dish with your meal.
By sheilamichael

Instant Pot® Charro (Refried Beans)

68
This recipe is written to be prepared in an Instant Pot® pressure cooker. With some small alterations, I am sure you can cook it on the stovetop as well. These beans are great served as is or blended to be the texture of refried beans.
By droach3

Mexican Corn Casserole

29
A combination of corn, tomatoes, and black beans in a cheesy creamy sauce makes a wonderful addition to any meal.
By Lori

Rush Hour Refried Beans

63
I love refried beans but don't always have the time to work with dried beans. This recipe uses canned beans and still tastes like I spent all day on it. Sometimes I crumble bacon on top of the finished product.
By Moorheadmomma

Easy 'Charro' Beans

42
Mexican 'pork and beans' recipe. If you like, top with lime, green onion, salsa, cheese, and sour cream, even pork rinds.
By PBOTHWELL

Fat Free Refried Beans

123
These fat free refried beans are great to use in enchiladas, tacos or even as a spread.
By BROMFIELD

Mayan Couscous

217
Many visitors to Merida and Yucatan are surprised to discover excellent Middle Eastern restaurants and such things as kibis offered by local vendors. The cooks of the area happily adopted some of the recipes and ingredients of the Lebanese immigrants who arrived more than a century ago. Here's a Yucatecan version of couscous salad.
By YucatanToday
Sponsored By MyPlate

Easy Black Beans and Tomatoes

9
A quick side dish to serve with fish tacos or grilled chicken; serve in small bowls or use slotted spoon to plate alongside fish tacos or grilled chicken.
By Liz Eck

Kiki's Borracho (Drunken) Beans

211
Growing up, my Mexican grandmother always had a pot of beans cooking on the stove. I often cook these beans (a 'drunken' version) for my family, and the aroma keeps her close to my soul, even years after she has past. I hope your family enjoys them as much as mine.
By KIKI810

Frijoles III

27
I searched all the recipes, and none are close to real Mexican beans. The canned type are only a pale imitation of the real beans simmering all day on the stove. Easy and inexpensive, too. Do not soak and drain beans overnight as per American or European bean recipes. Cook the beans in their own liquid. You can use black beans and different chile peppers in this recipe.
By Amy Sterling Casil

Slow Cooker Charro Beans

3
I created this slow cooker recipe in an effort to duplicate the charro beans at my favorite local Mexican restaurant. They are a great as a side item, served as bean soup, or served atop rice as a hearty meal.
By Nikki Robinson Brooks

Buffy's Refried Beans

101
These smooth and creamy beans make a tasty side for any Mexican dish.
By Buffy Ehlers Whitney
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com