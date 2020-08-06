Olympics Recipes

Go for the gold with these wintry recipes, or take a virtual trip to Beijing and sample traditional Chinese cuisine with these step-by-step recipes. Check out the tips and videos for getting these recipes just right.

Olympic Gold Medal Cookies

16
These cookies are pure energy! Oatmeal, wheat germ, raisins and nuts will put you in first place for sure.
By NESSENL

5 Warming Slow Cooker Meals for Post Winter Sporting

Après-ski dinner ideas, whether you've been on the slopes or on the couch.
By Leslie Kelly

Chef John's Chinese Scallion Pancakes

33
These fun-to-make flatbreads are a common fixture on menus in China, and while they all feature the same few ingredients, they come in a variety of thicknesses. The thinner you make these, the crispier they'll be, but you won't get that nice, layered, oniony inside. On the other hand, if you make them too thick, they can be a little doughy inside, so I try to shoot for something in between.
By Chef John

Gold Cake

57
This is a great yellow cake which uses up your leftover egg yolks, especially after making an angel food cake. Ice with white icing, coffee icing or chocolate icing.
By Carol

Fire Side Coffee

39
A wonderful drink to enjoy after a long day of skiing, sledding, or skating.
By CATHARINE THE GREAT

Always A Winner Grilled Chicken

107
I'm a working mother and needed a quick, healthy, flavorful chicken recipe that was versatile and could be used in many different dishes. So, after trial and error this is the grilled chicken recipe everyone seems to enjoy... and the leftovers make great southwest salads and casseroles!
By Lily'sMama

Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

10974
Everybody wants this recipe when I take them in for a carry-in. To make them award winning, my daughter, Tegan, made them for a cookie baking contest and won a red ribbon! You can use any flavor pudding you like for this recipe.
By Allrecipes Member
Gold Fever Chicken Wing Sauce

31
If you love cayenne wings and honey mustard then look here!! Trust me this will be your new favorite chicken-wing sauce.
By Stefanie Fun

Chinese Popcorn Snack Mix

Jazz up your popcorn by adding some Chinese-inspired seasonings to give it a unique taste.
By lutzflcat

Golden Gazpacho Dip

1
Look for the yellowest tomatoes and the brightest yellow squash for this soup-inspired dip. As the dip rests, it may give off liquid, which can be drained if you like.
By SandyG

"Let Game Day Begin" Snack Board

It's a given - you just have to have snacks when watching the big game, so let the game and the snacking begin! With some planning in advance, you can put out a really interesting and tasty selection!
By lutzflcat

Winter Punch

An apple-orange cinnamonny hot drink.
By May and Siv
Olympic Rings (Onion Rings)
280
Guacamole
7406

You can make this avocado salad smooth or chunky depending on your tastes.

More Recipes for Watching the Olympics

The Best Meatballs

1520
I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
By Geanine

Garlic Butter

1045
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4221
These delicious mushrooms taste just like restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms and are my guy's absolute favorite.
By Angie Gorkoff

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

727
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Chicken Wings

849
Easy, crispy, and delicious. I normally serve with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.
By Kristin C

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

7794
This is the chili recipe the gang eats at Purdue Boilermaker football games. I always prep and cook the chili the night before and then reheat the next day. This is a combination of many different tomato-based chili recipes. Good luck and enjoy.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3012
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Simple Turkey Chili

2272
This is a very simple and hearty chili with plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day! I serve this with lowfat Cheddar cheese and lowfat sour cream. It's also delicious with crackers.
By Amanda Ingraham

Traditional Filipino Lumpia

486
This is a traditional Filipino dish. It is the Filipino version of the egg rolls. It can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.
By LILQTPINAY23

Easy Guacamole

1017
Simply a quick recipe for tasty guacamole! Great with tortilla chips or as a topping for Mexican foods!
By Denise Goodman

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

5028
Pork simmered in root beer makes all the difference. Topped with your favorite BBQ sauce, it's sure to bring rave reviews.
By Livie's Mommy

Slow Cooker Chili II

962
The slow cooker is a great way to make chili. This beefy chili is packed with beans, veggies, and spice.
By Danelle

Chicken Quesadillas

1139
This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
By Heather

Jalapeno Popper Cups

226
Mini phyllo cups filled with a creamy, cheesy jalapeno filling are a more sophisticated version of the jalapeno popper.
By Jessina

Beef Bulgogi

1118
Just like my Korean mom makes it! It's delicious! Even better if rolled up in red leaf lettuce with rice and hot pepper paste. If you want to spice it up just add red pepper powder to your marinade.
By Tenny Sharp

Baked Tortilla Chips

523
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Best Egg Rolls

680
These are fabulous as a side dish with stir-fry dishes. Serve warm with egg roll sauce or soy sauce if desired.
By Angela Hamilton

Slow Cooker Cocktail Smokies

234
These addictive little appetizers are so easy to make, and great for potlucks as well. This recipe could easily be changed up to suit your taste.
By Malina Bleeding Heart Morris

Best Spinach Dip Ever

1403
This is my dad's recipe. The entire family loves it! A flavorful spinach mixture fills a tasty bread bowl. Your family will love it, too.
By Shawna

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

820
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
By brightlightz

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

1609
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH
Seven Layer Taco Dip

2784
I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.
By SUE CASE

Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings

3477
This is similar to the hot wings recipe served at a popular restaurant chain. If you have ever had them, you have to love them.
By Kelly

Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

95
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
By FleurSweetLoves
