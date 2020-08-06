Olympics Recipes

Go for the gold with these wintry recipes, or take a virtual trip to Beijing and sample traditional Chinese cuisine with these step-by-step recipes. Check out the tips and videos for getting these recipes just right.
These fun-to-make flatbreads are a common fixture on menus in China, and while they all feature the same few ingredients, they come in a variety of thicknesses. The thinner you make these, the crispier they'll be, but you won't get that nice, layered, oniony inside. On the other hand, if you make them too thick, they can be a little doughy inside, so I try to shoot for something in between.
I'm a working mother and needed a quick, healthy, flavorful chicken recipe that was versatile and could be used in many different dishes. So, after trial and error this is the grilled chicken recipe everyone seems to enjoy... and the leftovers make great southwest salads and casseroles!
Everybody wants this recipe when I take them in for a carry-in. To make them award winning, my daughter, Tegan, made them for a cookie baking contest and won a red ribbon! You can use any flavor pudding you like for this recipe.
I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety, and have become a family favorite. They are great as a cool summertime appetizer, and are delicious dipped in one or both of the sauces.
This is the chili recipe the gang eats at Purdue Boilermaker football games. I always prep and cook the chili the night before and then reheat the next day. This is a combination of many different tomato-based chili recipes. Good luck and enjoy.
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
This is a great recipe for parties. I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa.
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.