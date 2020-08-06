Popcorn Recipes

Find a recipe for the crunchy, salty, and sweet popcorn you've been craving.

Staff Picks

Microwave Popcorn

457
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
By ACONTORER

Sriracha-Lime Popcorn

13
A spicy sriracha snack with a kick of lime.
By ellie

Kettle Corn

Take a trip to the county fair with a bowl of old-fashioned Kettle Corn. Your family will never want plain popcorn again! If you use white sugar, it will taste like popcorn balls and if you use brown sugar, it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

Gourmet Microwave Popcorn

36
I keep a jar of popcorn kernels and a small bottle of fancy olive oil in my office. Much better than microwave popcorn, and tastier too.
By PartialAgonist

How to Make Homemade Popcorn 6 Ways

It's so easy to make your own popcorn, you won't want to go back to the store-bought stuff.
By Melanie Fincher

Italian Popcorn with Parmesan

24
A quick, savory snack that is perfect for movie night.
By Jon

Sweet, Spicy, and Salty Popcorn

15
This popcorn is a family favorite, giving you an explosion of flavor with every bite. It is easy to adjust depending on taste preferences. Amounts are flexible depending on what you like such as adding more salt, cayenne, or honey. Make sure to keep some napkins handy.
By Bronwyn Jo

Garlic Bread Popcorn

14
Odd but delicious version of garlicky goodness that tastes great! There is no way to go wrong with this, you just have to love garlic as much as I do. Adjust to your tastes! The wonderful thing about popcorn is that it is so versatile!
By PIXIE0019

Kettle Corn

1506
White sugar makes the Kettle Corn taste like popcorn balls. Use brown sugar and it will taste like caramel corn.
By SUE202

Instant Pot® Popcorn

6
I love popcorn cooked in oil but do not love the mess it makes on my stove, so I decided to give it a try in the Instant Pot®. Not only does the coconut oil give it that movie theater flavor, there was ZERO grease splatter. I listed salt as a generic seasoning but feel free to experiment with flavors such as powdered cheese, ranch powder, Frank's® powdered Red Hot® seasoning, etc.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Coconut Oil Popcorn

28
One of my favorite snacking alternatives.
By MaggieN

Cajun-Spiced Popcorn

26
Popcorn is roasted with butter and a blend of spices to make an addictive snack. I make this for watching movies or even sports.
By Rhiannone
Inspiration and Ideas

Movie Star Popcorn
194
Make your popcorn the old-fashioned way—on your stovetop! Try using this combo of peanut oil and butter.
Pad Thai Popcorn
34
See how to make Chef John's sweet, spicy, aromatic snack.
Kettle Corn
My Amish Friend's Caramel Corn
1548
25 Flavored Popcorn Recipes
Daddy's Popcorn
228
Caramel Corn Snack Mix
77

This is a sweet party snack mix recipe.

Daddy's Popcorn

228
You will never go back microwave popcorn after trying this range-top recipe. It is made with oil, margarine, and seasoned salt.
By John Gawecki

Movie Star Popcorn

194
With all of the artificial ingredients and disregard of our health in the store-bought microwave popcorn, I've been making homemade popcorn every weekend the old-fashioned way. I like to use peanut oil due to its high smoke point, but if you have allergies, then substitute vegetable oil.
By Kali Doogarsingh

Truffle Lovers' Popcorn

11
The flavors of truffle oil, parsley, and Parmesan cheese combine to create a whimsical gourmet appetizer or snack.
By Holly

Spicy-Sweet Buffalo Popcorn

2
If Buffalo wings and kettle corn married, this would be their baby! This popcorn is sweet, salty, and spicy all at the same time! It's a winner for football parties. If you like blue cheese, try sprinkling a few blue cheese crumbles over your serving of popcorn. I put a small bowl of blue cheese crumbles next to the popcorn bowl so people can add some if they wish.
By MARGARET N

Chinese Popcorn Snack Mix

Jazz up your popcorn by adding some Chinese-inspired seasonings to give it a unique taste.
By lutzflcat

Protein Popcorn

25
Delicious, crunchy popcorn treat. Better than regular carmel corn.
By Sherri

Cinnamon Heart Popcorn

16
A favorite on Valentines Day! From Doreen P.
By CLField

Bacon Popcorn

66
This is a flavorful popcorn treat that makes your mouth water and disappears fast! If you toss the cooked popcorn in a paper bag, it helps to absorb any extra grease, and keeps kernels from falling to the floor. The leftovers make nice snacks for lunch boxes.
By Jeannine Ross

Homemade Chili Seasoning Popcorn

3
Popcorn as good as the theater's, with a kick! Salty, spicy and a little smoky. All you need is a large pot or metal bowl. I use a large 2 gallon metal bowl. Omit the chili powders if you don't like it spicy.
By sweetkness

25 Flavored Popcorn Recipes

Dress up your favorite movie staple of popcorn with these flavorful recipes featuring sweet and salty ingredients.
By Hannah Klinger

Vanilla Popcorn

16
A delicious lightly sweetened popcorn snack with a hint of vanilla.
By Karen Bush

Pad Thai Popcorn

34
Crispy, crunchy, sweet, spicy, aromatic, and awesome! You know I'm a fan of the hyperbole, but it's with all sincerity that I say this may be the greatest caramel popcorn-related snack breakthrough since balls.
By Chef John

Kool-Aid® Popcorn

3
You can't stop eating it! Enjoy!
By Bernie Theus

Emily's Famous Popcorn

45
Everyone who eats this popcorn just loves it. My kids, their friends, my friends, and family all expect this for an evening of movie watching. A delicious whole-grain snack!
By your mom
