Popcorn Recipes

Take a trip to the county fair with a bowl of old-fashioned Kettle Corn. Your family will never want plain popcorn again! If you use white sugar, it will taste like popcorn balls and if you use brown sugar, it will taste like caramel corn.
This popcorn is a family favorite, giving you an explosion of flavor with every bite. It is easy to adjust depending on taste preferences. Amounts are flexible depending on what you like such as adding more salt, cayenne, or honey. Make sure to keep some napkins handy.
Odd but delicious version of garlicky goodness that tastes great! There is no way to go wrong with this, you just have to love garlic as much as I do. Adjust to your tastes! The wonderful thing about popcorn is that it is so versatile!
I love popcorn cooked in oil but do not love the mess it makes on my stove, so I decided to give it a try in the Instant Pot®. Not only does the coconut oil give it that movie theater flavor, there was ZERO grease splatter. I listed salt as a generic seasoning but feel free to experiment with flavors such as powdered cheese, ranch powder, Frank's® powdered Red Hot® seasoning, etc.
With all of the artificial ingredients and disregard of our health in the store-bought microwave popcorn, I've been making homemade popcorn every weekend the old-fashioned way. I like to use peanut oil due to its high smoke point, but if you have allergies, then substitute vegetable oil.
If Buffalo wings and kettle corn married, this would be their baby! This popcorn is sweet, salty, and spicy all at the same time! It's a winner for football parties. If you like blue cheese, try sprinkling a few blue cheese crumbles over your serving of popcorn. I put a small bowl of blue cheese crumbles next to the popcorn bowl so people can add some if they wish.
This is a flavorful popcorn treat that makes your mouth water and disappears fast! If you toss the cooked popcorn in a paper bag, it helps to absorb any extra grease, and keeps kernels from falling to the floor. The leftovers make nice snacks for lunch boxes.
Popcorn as good as the theater's, with a kick! Salty, spicy and a little smoky. All you need is a large pot or metal bowl. I use a large 2 gallon metal bowl. Omit the chili powders if you don't like it spicy.
Crispy, crunchy, sweet, spicy, aromatic, and awesome! You know I'm a fan of the hyperbole, but it's with all sincerity that I say this may be the greatest caramel popcorn-related snack breakthrough since balls.