Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

Tasty sides make the meal! Check out all the classics, like green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce, and sample some exciting new takes on old favorites.

Staff Picks

Best Green Bean Casserole

991
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes

This recipe will hopefully give you the proper techniques to turn out perfect mashed potatoes every time; always light, fluffy and lump-free.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

179
I was on a search for a slow cooker green bean casserole to take to a friend's house for Thanksgiving dinner. I couldn't find one I liked, so I mixed and matched and came up with this one! It was so good that I didn't have any leftovers. Happily fed 8 adults and 3 children. Use different spices for your taste! I added some onion powder and Italian seasonings. After you serve, leave the lid off of the slow cooker so the french-fried onions remaining crispy on top. You could also use cream of mushroom soup in place of the cream of chicken.
By Hollus2gmailcom

Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

3788
Whole kernel corn, cream style corn, sour cream, eggs, butter, and muffin mix makes this yummy corn casserole a side dish everyone will love.
By LETSGGGO

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
By JAQATAC

Yellow Squash Casserole

Tender squash, gooey cheese and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course. This is a great dish that can be made with low-fat ingredients and is still just as good!
By ROSECART

Our 15 Best Veggie Side Dishes for Thanksgiving Dinner

By Carl Hanson

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
By RAINSPIRIT

Instant Pot® Cherry-Orange Cranberry Sauce

4
This cranberry sauce practically makes itself! It's quick, and you won't have to keep a constant eye on it. Substitute the water for apple or orange juice, or do half water and half rum! Can be made several days ahead of time, will keep for at least a week in the refrigerator, and can even be frozen if needed.
By France C

Basic Mashed Potatoes

567
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
By Esmee Williams

Broccoli Salad

1491
A creamy dressing amps up this crunchy broccoli salad with bacon.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Corn Pudding

908
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By Allrecipes Member
Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole
3844
"My family begs me to make this every Thanksgiving. What makes it so good is the pecan topping!" – TINA B
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
1275

Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.

15 Best Easy Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Save your energy for the main event and give these easy sides a try.
By Melanie Fincher

Cream Corn Like No Other

2226
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
By DIANA YOCKEY

Squash Casserole

2329
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Pineapple Stuffing

298
A scrumptious pineapple and bread cube stuffing that is great as a side dish with ham. I often make this dish for the holidays.
By BBHEALY

Steakhouse Potatoes Romanoff

59
Potatoes Romanoff feature tender, cheesy potatoes fluffed up with sour cream.

Candied Yams

780
Candied yams topped with marshmallows are a delicious Thanksgiving classic.
By LORIEANN29

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7219
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

815
Cauliflower 'mashed potatoes' are a guilt-free and delicious way to cut calories and add veggies to any meal.
By Andie
Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

356
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Grandma's Green Bean Casserole

3060
This recipe is much better than the standard mushroom soup and French fried onion version.

Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing

666
Sage gives this corn bread dressing a wonderful aroma and flavor. You'll want to serve it year after year.
By Allrecipes Member

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes

891
Sweet potatoes are topped with a sugar-and-spice mixture and butter, then slowly cooked on the stovetop until tender, syrupy, and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Old-Fashioned Scalloped Corn

233
A delicious, country-style creamed corn casserole is topped with buttered cracker crumbs and baked until brown and bubbly for a surefire family favorite. Originally submitted to ThanksgivingRecipe.com
By Cali

Baked Butternut Squash

143
This simple baked butternut squash is easy to make, delicious to eat, and looks beautiful on the plate.
