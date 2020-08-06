Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes

Best Green Bean Casserole
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes
This recipe will hopefully give you the proper techniques to turn out perfect mashed potatoes every time; always light, fluffy and lump-free.
Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole
I was on a search for a slow cooker green bean casserole to take to a friend's house for Thanksgiving dinner. I couldn't find one I liked, so I mixed and matched and came up with this one! It was so good that I didn't have any leftovers. Happily fed 8 adults and 3 children. Use different spices for your taste! I added some onion powder and Italian seasonings. After you serve, leave the lid off of the slow cooker so the french-fried onions remaining crispy on top. You could also use cream of mushroom soup in place of the cream of chicken.
Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole
Whole kernel corn, cream style corn, sour cream, eggs, butter, and muffin mix makes this yummy corn casserole a side dish everyone will love.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
Yellow Squash Casserole
Tender squash, gooey cheese and crunchy crackers make this a memorable side dish or a hearty main course. This is a great dish that can be made with low-fat ingredients and is still just as good!
Instant Pot® Cherry-Orange Cranberry Sauce
This cranberry sauce practically makes itself! It's quick, and you won't have to keep a constant eye on it. Substitute the water for apple or orange juice, or do half water and half rum! Can be made several days ahead of time, will keep for at least a week in the refrigerator, and can even be frozen if needed.
Basic Mashed Potatoes
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.