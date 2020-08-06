Ghirardelli®

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, Ghirardelli®.

Classic Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownies

Everyone loves brownies! This classic simple and delicious recipe is all you need to satisfy your family's brownie cravings.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Classic Fudge

This classic fudge recipe combines four simple ingredients to make a rich, decadent, and chocolaty dessert.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli® Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

The classic chocolate chip cookie just got better! This indulgent cookie made with Ghirardelli's® Bittersweet 60% Cacao Baking Chips is delicious with every cookie bite!
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Holiday Bark 4 Ways: Peppermint Bark

Melted dark chocolate mixed with peppermint chunks is drizzled with white chocolate and chilled on a baking sheet for a sweet holiday treat or gift! Click on the links in the footnotes for 3 variations.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Chocolate Peppermint Cookie

Combining chocolate and peppermint, this cookie is delicious and festive.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Individual Chocolate Lava Cakes

A special occasion deserves a special dessert. This lava cake oozes with rich indulgent chocolate that will surely impress your guests.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli's® "Hot Chocolate" and Toasted Marshmallow Cookies

A lovely, warm holiday cookie, featuring decadent chocolate and an over-the-top twist on the traditional holiday treat.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Ombre Brownie Cake

Celebrate any occasion with a chocolate cake! Layers of chocolate filled with creamy frosting will bring smiles to any gathering.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli One-Bowl Flourless Brownies

You won't miss the gluten in these fudgy, gooey, nutty brownies.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Layered Chocolate Cheesecake With Ganache Glaze

The show-stopping recipe will wow holiday guests with two layers of cheesecake, a mirror-like glazed topping, and a crunchy chocolate crust. Pro tip: For the creamiest cheesecake, don't overmix the batter, especially after adding the eggs. Over-beating the eggs can cause the cheesecake to souffle, fall, and crack. Garnish with seasonal fruit such as sugared cranberries, strawberries, etc.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Brownies

A festive version of your classic brownie marrying rich chocolate taste with the unmistakable holiday flavors of peppermint.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Mini Bundt Cakes

These Mini Bundt Cakes make the perfect centerpiece for your brunch table! For best results use Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and top with Ghirardelli Chocolate Bunnies filled with luscious caramel.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Flourless Fudgy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate-forward with a nice crunch from pecans, these cookies boast two types of chocolate with a delightfully crisp outside and a rich, fudgy interior. Pro tip: Make sure to whisk the egg whites until they are very foamy--this gives the cookies the 'lift' they need.
Ghirardelli® Mini Bittersweet Chocolate Cakes
Rounds of chocolate cake are split into 2 rounds and layered with rich, chocolate frosting and a sprinkle of mini chocolate chips.
Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Muffins

Ghirardelli Chocolate Mousse

Made with 60% Ghirardelli chocolate, this delicate flavorful mousse makes for a great dessert.

Ghirardelli No-Bake Fudge Bar

A chocolate cookie-crumb crust is topped with a creamy layer of chocolate, sprinkled with mini chocolate chips, then chilled for an easy, elegant dessert.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Mini Gingerbread-Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Molasses Buttercream

The perfect holiday marriage of gingerbread and chocolate, these versatile treats can be made full size or in miniature for easy gifting. Showcase your baking skills by learning how to top with chocolate 'trees.' While piping the trees may take a little practice, they really take the festive component over the top. And no worries if you mess up; simply try again by re-melting the chocolate chips.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Caramel-Dipped Churro Cookies

These cookies are shaped to resemble traditional churros--fried lengths of sugared pastry--and they're dipped in melted caramel chips for a sweet treat.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Chocolate Frosted Cupcakes

We love cupcakes! Celebrate the spring season with delicious Ghirardelli chocolate frosted cupcakes with a bunny on top.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Dutch Chocolate Overnight Oats

No cooking involved! Have a sumptuous breakfast ready in no time with this delicious overnight oats recipe. Top it with some healthy fruits and nuts or indulge with chocolate chips!
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Mini Banana Loaves

These moist and tender loaves boasts a fine, pound cake-like crumb. The flavor is distinctly banana-forward with a bit of tang from the cream cheese. The addition of chocolate adds a decadent, gift-worthy note. We've offered instructions for both traditionally sized and miniature loaves for gifting. Pro tip: Though it may be hard to hold off, allow loaves to fully cool before cutting for optimal texture.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Caramel Granola Bars

These oat and almond granola bars with caramel chips are drizzled with even more caramel for a delicious treat with tea or coffee.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Chocolate Waffles

Who says you can't have dessert first? Gather friends and family around the brunch table for these delicious chocolate waffles made with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.
By Ghirardelli
No Bake Dark Chocolate Cherry Tart

This rich chocolate cherry tart on a chocolate graham crust looks oh-so-fancy and it's oh-so-easy.
By Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Dutch Chocolate Doughnuts

Made with rich Dutch cocoa and topped with flaked sea salt, these doughnuts are a delicious treat.
By Ghirardelli
