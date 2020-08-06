Classic Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownies
Everyone loves brownies! This classic simple and delicious recipe is all you need to satisfy your family's brownie cravings.
Ghirardelli Classic Fudge
This classic fudge recipe combines four simple ingredients to make a rich, decadent, and chocolaty dessert.
Ghirardelli® Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
The classic chocolate chip cookie just got better! This indulgent cookie made with Ghirardelli's® Bittersweet 60% Cacao Baking Chips is delicious with every cookie bite!
Ghirardelli Holiday Bark 4 Ways: Peppermint Bark
Melted dark chocolate mixed with peppermint chunks is drizzled with white chocolate and chilled on a baking sheet for a sweet holiday treat or gift! Click on the links in the footnotes for 3 variations.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Peppermint Cookie
Combining chocolate and peppermint, this cookie is delicious and festive.
Ghirardelli Individual Chocolate Lava Cakes
A special occasion deserves a special dessert. This lava cake oozes with rich indulgent chocolate that will surely impress your guests.
Ghirardelli's® "Hot Chocolate" and Toasted Marshmallow Cookies
A lovely, warm holiday cookie, featuring decadent chocolate and an over-the-top twist on the traditional holiday treat.
Ghirardelli Ombre Brownie Cake
Celebrate any occasion with a chocolate cake! Layers of chocolate filled with creamy frosting will bring smiles to any gathering.
Ghirardelli One-Bowl Flourless Brownies
You won't miss the gluten in these fudgy, gooey, nutty brownies.
Ghirardelli Layered Chocolate Cheesecake With Ganache Glaze
The show-stopping recipe will wow holiday guests with two layers of cheesecake, a mirror-like glazed topping, and a crunchy chocolate crust. Pro tip: For the creamiest cheesecake, don't overmix the batter, especially after adding the eggs. Over-beating the eggs can cause the cheesecake to souffle, fall, and crack. Garnish with seasonal fruit such as sugared cranberries, strawberries, etc.
Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Brownies
A festive version of your classic brownie marrying rich chocolate taste with the unmistakable holiday flavors of peppermint.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Chip Mini Bundt Cakes
These Mini Bundt Cakes make the perfect centerpiece for your brunch table! For best results use Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips and top with Ghirardelli Chocolate Bunnies filled with luscious caramel.
