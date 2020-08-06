Deep-Fried Turkey Recipes

Deep-Fried Turkey
This is an awesome Cajun recipe. Deep-frying makes the turkey crispy on the outside and super juicy on the inside (even the white meat). It also leaves the heat outside! You can deep-fry the turkey in either peanut or vegetable oil, your choice. We use a 26 quart aluminum pot with a drain basket.
The 7 Best Turkey Fryers That Make Deep-Frying Safe and Easy
Enjoy perfectly crisp deep-fried turkey in a fraction of the time with these top-rated models from Bayou Classic, Masterbuilt, and more.
Cajun Deep-Fried Turkey
Delicious, juicy and tender, this recipe was given to me by a true Cajun sixteen years ago and has been on our Thanksgiving table ever since. The injector and instructions for frying came with our fryer which was a good thing because this original recipe didn't explain all the nuances of frying a turkey. It is well worth the learning process, though. We strain the peanut oil after it cools and pour it back into the containers (I bought it in gallon jugs). It will keep nicely in a cool place, under 40 degrees, or in the refrigerator until needed again.
Simple Deep Fried Turkey
If you like a more traditional tasting turkey, this is the one for you. No injecting, no marinades, no complicated rubs.
Matt's Fried Turkey Brine
This recipe comes from a dear friend of mine who's made his living as a sous chef on a luxury cruise line. When I asked him for a recipe for deep fried turkey, this is what he produced. Please remember to PAT THE TURKEY DRY before placing into hot oil. We don't want any injuries....just full tummies! Recipe is for brine for a 16-pound turkey.
Succulent Deep Fried Turkey
Seasoned with spicy Cajun seasoning and cayenne pepper, this deep-fried turkey takes the holiday dinner's starring role to new heights.
