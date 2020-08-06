Roast Turkey Recipes

This recipe makes your turkey moist and full of flavor. You can also use this recipe for Cornish game hens, chicken breasts or roasting chicken. Select a turkey sized according to the amount of people you will be serving.
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is the belief that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. One of the secrets to a moist, delicious, and beautiful turkey is spreading butter under the skin. You can season the butter any way you want; the possibilities are endless.
Give your Thanksgiving dinner a twist this year. You will be pleasantly surprised at the indescribable flavor of this turkey. Well, WOW comes to mind. I got the general recipe from a German friend of mine with an added twist of my own. I have had so many raves about my turkey that everyone now comes to my house on Thanksgiving. Definitely a crowd pleaser, there has never been left over turkey at my house. Thanks Evelyn :)
The holiday season means it's Turkey Time. I could never figure out why so many people wanted to come over...until they confessed it was my recipe for turkey! Gobble, Gobble! I do not stuff the turkey. I make my own stuffing on the side and serve in a festive dish.
A New England style turkey with maple syrup. It makes for a mellow Thanksgiving dinner. Try stuffing it with Cranberry, Sausage and Apple Stuffing. If fresh marjoram is unavailable, 2 teaspoons of dried marjoram may be substituted.
This is one of the juiciest and most flavorful turkeys I've ever made! The rub forms a crust that locks in all the juices, even in the driest part of the breast meat. I served some of it plated up with sweet potato chunks and black beans and some of it covered with rich pan gravy.
The most delicious turkey recipe ever! The brine is well worth the extra time the night before; the result is a juicy, perfectly seasoned turkey. A brined turkey cooks 20-30 minutes faster; keep that in mind when consulting roasting charts. Enjoy!
No dish has more riding on its success than the holiday turkey. Brining locks in a turkey's natural juices, so it won't dry out during the roasting process, ensuring the perfect centerpiece for a flavorful feast.
Thanksgiving turkey has been given a Cuban twist! We celebrate this American holiday by preparing a turkey marinated with the flavors of Cuba. The recipe is foolproof and the turkey is the best you'll ever taste!
Prepare yourself for a juicy flavor kiss with this turkey brine! Brining is a popular method for improving the flavor and moisture content of lean meats like chicken, turkey, pork, and seafood. Enjoy the juiciest and most flavorful turkey you'll ever eat.
Dry brining is the easiest way to get a moist and flavorful turkey on the table for your Thanksgiving dinner. Plan ahead, you'll need a few days to get the most flavor. I found that salt and pepper was enough for me, but feel free to season with other aromatics before roasting.
Does your turkey need a boost of moisture and flavor? Try this! Tweak it to your own liking as much as your imagination wants. Carve the entire turkey and save the bones, joints, tail, wing tips, drippings, and reserved onion, garlic and celery (but NOT the skin) to make turkey soup. Mix the apple pieces into your dressing.
This is my grandmother's old recipe for a delicious turkey roasted in lemon, orange, and tangerine juice, and stuffed with meat, roasted chestnuts, and pine nuts. An excellent recipe for everybody who loves Greek cuisine.
Want a delicious, tender, juicy and BEAUTIFUL turkey? Try what my Grandpa taught me when I was just a little girl. I've ALWAYS made my turkey this way and it always turns out great. And besides, you get LOTS of wide eyed looks! The idea behind the cola is that the acid in the soda helps to tenderize the bird, the sugar and caramel gives it just a hint of sweetness, and the coloring helps to give the bird a beautiful roasted color. Enjoy!!
The glaze gives a wonderful sheen to the bird. If fresh sage is unavailable use 1/4 teaspoon dried sage. Glaze, herb butter, and onion mixture can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cover separately and chill. Bring herb butter to room temperature before using. Great additions to the menu are wild mushroom stuffing, cranberry sauce with raspberry vinegar, mashed sweet potatoes, rutabaga and parsnip casserole, green beans with walnuts, date and onion relish, pear chutney, and of course, pumpkin pie and butterscotch pie.
This recipe makes the best turkey ever. It's great for Thanksgiving, potlucks, or dinner parties. Its can be made a day in advance to save time. It's a wonderful dish with just the right amount of spice that will fill your whole neighborhood with an enchanting aroma.
Each Thanksgiving we all looked forward to my Mom's delicious turkey with Italian meat stuffing. When she got older and could no longer cook, I took over the Thanksgiving dinners. She is no longer with us but each year members of my family continue to ask for Grandma's recipe so they can make it for their own family. I would now like to pass it on to you.