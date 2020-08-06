Roast Turkey Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 60 delicious recipes on how to roast turkey to perfection.

A Simply Perfect Roast Turkey

535
A flavorful roast turkey made with butter, salt, pepper, and turkey stock.
By Syd

Rosemary Roasted Turkey

1047
This recipe makes your turkey moist and full of flavor. You can also use this recipe for Cornish game hens, chicken breasts or roasting chicken. Select a turkey sized according to the amount of people you will be serving.
By Star Pooley

Chef John's Roast Turkey and Gravy

372
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is the belief that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. One of the secrets to a moist, delicious, and beautiful turkey is spreading butter under the skin. You can season the butter any way you want; the possibilities are endless.
By Chef John

How to Cook a Turkey

160
The biggest myth in all of American cookery is that a juicy, perfectly cooked turkey is difficult for the novice cook to achieve. Even if this is your first time, don't play scared, this will work! There is nothing to fear but the fear of dry turkey itself.
By Chef John

Homestyle Turkey, the Michigander Way

2220
A simple, down to basics recipe when it comes to the good old tom turkey.

How Long to Cook a Turkey

How long you should cook your turkey depends on a few factors, but we have a chart with all the cook times you need plus other tips for a perfectly juicy bird.
By Allrecipes Editorial Team

Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey

865
A family recipe for Thanksgiving turkey that's always juicy and succulent.
By Kirsten

Megaturkey

17
Yummy, moist, tasty turkey! I combined two of my favorite turkey recipes to make this one superb apple flavored roast turkey with stuffing.
By Egyptian Chef

Sherry's German Turkey

139
Give your Thanksgiving dinner a twist this year. You will be pleasantly surprised at the indescribable flavor of this turkey. Well, WOW comes to mind. I got the general recipe from a German friend of mine with an added twist of my own. I have had so many raves about my turkey that everyone now comes to my house on Thanksgiving. Definitely a crowd pleaser, there has never been left over turkey at my house. Thanks Evelyn :)
By Sherry

Herb-Glazed Roasted Turkey

127
The holiday season means it's Turkey Time. I could never figure out why so many people wanted to come over...until they confessed it was my recipe for turkey! Gobble, Gobble! I do not stuff the turkey. I make my own stuffing on the side and serve in a festive dish.
By lovestocook

Salvadorian Roasted Turkey

10
My Salvadorian mother-in-law taught me this recipe, and it's become our family's favorite. I want everyone to enjoy it like we do!
By JENNF45

Maple Roast Turkey and Gravy

198
A New England style turkey with maple syrup. It makes for a mellow Thanksgiving dinner. Try stuffing it with Cranberry, Sausage and Apple Stuffing. If fresh marjoram is unavailable, 2 teaspoons of dried marjoram may be substituted.
By Ibby
The World's Best Turkey

371
This recipe makes a deliciously moist turkey.
By Sarah

Turducken

27
This is a turkey stuffed with a duck, stuffed with a chicken stuffed with dressing. You will need toothpicks and kitchen string for this recipe.
By Stephanie

Roast Peruvian Turkey

63
This is one of the juiciest and most flavorful turkeys I've ever made! The rub forms a crust that locks in all the juices, even in the driest part of the breast meat. I served some of it plated up with sweet potato chunks and black beans and some of it covered with rich pan gravy.
By Chef John

McCormick® Savory Herb Rub Roasted Turkey

35
The herb rub lends delicious savory flavor to the outside of your turkey, while basting keeps the meat juicy inside. Reserve the pan juices to make gravy or serve with the turkey.
By McCormick Spice
Bacon Wrapped Turkey

7
A quick and easy Thanksgiving turkey recipe with a twist! Cook turkey for a total of 13 minutes per pound.
By Alex Bega

Lauren's Apple Cider Roast Turkey

35
The most delicious turkey recipe ever! The brine is well worth the extra time the night before; the result is a juicy, perfectly seasoned turkey. A brined turkey cooks 20-30 minutes faster; keep that in mind when consulting roasting charts. Enjoy!
By Lauren

Brined and Roasted Whole Turkey

23
No dish has more riding on its success than the holiday turkey. Brining locks in a turkey's natural juices, so it won't dry out during the roasting process, ensuring the perfect centerpiece for a flavorful feast.
By Morton
Turkey Mercedes

133
Thanksgiving turkey has been given a Cuban twist! We celebrate this American holiday by preparing a turkey marinated with the flavors of Cuba. The recipe is foolproof and the turkey is the best you'll ever taste!
By Anel

Thanksgiving Turkey Brine

42
Prepare yourself for a juicy flavor kiss with this turkey brine! Brining is a popular method for improving the flavor and moisture content of lean meats like chicken, turkey, pork, and seafood. Enjoy the juiciest and most flavorful turkey you'll ever eat.
By Henry K

Chef John's Boneless Whole Turkey

12
Skip the carving and ditch the bones with this stuffed turkey roll instead!
By Chef John

Dry Brine Turkey

18
Dry brining is the easiest way to get a moist and flavorful turkey on the table for your Thanksgiving dinner. Plan ahead, you'll need a few days to get the most flavor. I found that salt and pepper was enough for me, but feel free to season with other aromatics before roasting.
By helloooangie

Smoked Turkey (Without Smoker)

2
This delicious smoked turkey will literally fall off the bones. It may look done, but keep it in oven the entire time for fall-off-the-bone goodness. Delicious!
By Phyllis

Juicy Two-Stage Thanksgiving Turkey Marinade

28
This recipe has two different marinades that are started on Tuesday morning. This is a marinade recipe only, and makes a pre-Thanksgiving marinade for a juicy turkey with lots of flavor.
By jaclynfarr

Upside-Down Turkey

86
Moist, juicy breast meat is a given when you cook your turkey upside down.
By Darlene

Maple Roast Turkey

146
This is the perfect turkey. The maple adds a sweet flavor that is just divine. A family favorite! Substitute 2 teaspoons dried marjoram if fresh marjoram is not available.
By Bob Cody

Very Moist and Flavorful Roast Turkey

11
Does your turkey need a boost of moisture and flavor? Try this! Tweak it to your own liking as much as your imagination wants. Carve the entire turkey and save the bones, joints, tail, wing tips, drippings, and reserved onion, garlic and celery (but NOT the skin) to make turkey soup. Mix the apple pieces into your dressing.
By Andie

Greek Traditional Turkey with Chestnut and Pine Nut Stuffing

32
This is my grandmother's old recipe for a delicious turkey roasted in lemon, orange, and tangerine juice, and stuffed with meat, roasted chestnuts, and pine nuts. An excellent recipe for everybody who loves Greek cuisine.
By Penelope Karagouni

Spatchcocked Butter-Roasted Lemon and Herb Turkey with Gravy

This roast turkey cooks more evenly and faster, thanks to butterflying (spatchcocking) it. Save the backbone: it adds depth to the homemade gravy.
By Karen Schroeder Rankin

Turkey and Stuffing

7
Turkey and stuffing like Grandma used to make. Sage adds a special pungent flavor to this simple recipe. Adjust the ingredients and cooking time as appropriate for different sized turkeys.
By VICKI C

Cola Roast Turkey

12
Want a delicious, tender, juicy and BEAUTIFUL turkey? Try what my Grandpa taught me when I was just a little girl. I've ALWAYS made my turkey this way and it always turns out great. And besides, you get LOTS of wide eyed looks! The idea behind the cola is that the acid in the soda helps to tenderize the bird, the sugar and caramel gives it just a hint of sweetness, and the coloring helps to give the bird a beautiful roasted color. Enjoy!!
By Leslie Eickhoff-Davis

Ma Lipo's Apricot-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Onion and Shallot Gravy

83
The glaze gives a wonderful sheen to the bird. If fresh sage is unavailable use 1/4 teaspoon dried sage. Glaze, herb butter, and onion mixture can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cover separately and chill. Bring herb butter to room temperature before using. Great additions to the menu are wild mushroom stuffing, cranberry sauce with raspberry vinegar, mashed sweet potatoes, rutabaga and parsnip casserole, green beans with walnuts, date and onion relish, pear chutney, and of course, pumpkin pie and butterscotch pie.
By Bob Cody

Evil Turkey

26
This recipe makes the best turkey ever. It's great for Thanksgiving, potlucks, or dinner parties. Its can be made a day in advance to save time. It's a wonderful dish with just the right amount of spice that will fill your whole neighborhood with an enchanting aroma.
By Dreamthief

Thanksgiving Turkey with Italian Meat Stuffing

5
Each Thanksgiving we all looked forward to my Mom's delicious turkey with Italian meat stuffing. When she got older and could no longer cook, I took over the Thanksgiving dinners. She is no longer with us but each year members of my family continue to ask for Grandma's recipe so they can make it for their own family. I would now like to pass it on to you.
By travelrose

The Best Ugly Turkey

37
This is by far the easiest best tasting Turkey you will ever make. If you mess this up I would love to find out how.
By S Randles
