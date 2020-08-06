Dairy Bread Recipes

This is a slightly heartier Challah bread recipe with the same great taste. Very easy!! The recipe can be easily cut in half for a medium sized loaf. Sprinkle with oats, poppy seeds, or whatever strikes your fancy.
Delicious, subtle orange flavor highlights this old world favorite. Whether for holidays or if I need a ticket out of the doghouse, my wife loves these and eats 'em about as fast as I can make 'em. Don't be scared, blintzes are actually very easy to make. They fill the house with a unique baking/frying smell which shouts, Comfort food is on the way! I hope you enjoy these as much as we do.
This recipe will produce the biggest biscuits in the history of the world! Serve these gems with butter, preserves, honey, gravy or they can also be used as dinner rolls...you get the picture. The dough can also be prepared several hours, and up to a day ahead of time. If so, turn dough out onto aluminum foil that has been either floured, lightly buttered or lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Roll up foil until it is sealed, and refrigerate. Don't be surprised if your biscuits rise even higher because the baking powder has had more time to act in the dough. You may have to make a few batches before you get desired results: desired results equals huge mongo biscuits.
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
This is a lovely way to start off your morning when you want a little something different than your usual. Note: If you don't have buttermilk you may substitute milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar to measure 1 cup.