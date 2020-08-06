Dairy Bread Recipes

Try recipes for both quick breads and enriched yeast breads for the Kosher table. These recipes include milk or other dairy products.

D's Whole Wheat Challah

5
This is a slightly heartier Challah bread recipe with the same great taste. Very easy!! The recipe can be easily cut in half for a medium sized loaf. Sprinkle with oats, poppy seeds, or whatever strikes your fancy.
By Ms. Chaka

Orange Blintzes

5
Delicious, subtle orange flavor highlights this old world favorite. Whether for holidays or if I need a ticket out of the doghouse, my wife loves these and eats 'em about as fast as I can make 'em. Don't be scared, blintzes are actually very easy to make. They fill the house with a unique baking/frying smell which shouts, Comfort food is on the way! I hope you enjoy these as much as we do.
By Fr4v4shi

Bread Machine Pumpernickel Bread

216
This is a hearty, good-tasting bread. Just put all the ingredients in the bread machine and walk away.
By Ann Davis

Bread Maker Doughnuts

60
Light and fluffy doughnuts, made with a yeast dough. I finally found a good doughnut recipe!
By rachel D

Sufganiot

4
Sufganiot (doughnuts) filled with sweet cheese or preserves. Perfect for Hanukkah. For a change from cheese-filled suphganiot, inject some with teaspoons of jam.
By Rachel

Banana Sour Cream Bread

5803
Sour cream gives a tangy twist to this otherwise traditional banana bread recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Classic Waffles

3647
A classic waffle recipe includes basic ingredients you probably already have on hand, creating a perfectly crisp breakfast item.
By Allrecipes Member

Mall Pretzels

1545
Big chewy pretzels like those sold in the mall! You may substitute garlic salt or cinnamon sugar for the coarse salt if you wish.
By Jeannie Yee

Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread

1574
The batter for this unadulterated soda bread features buttermilk for a special richness.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Banana Bread

15541
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
By Shelley Albeluhn

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14114
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Muffins II

4608
These delicious banana muffins are easy for kids to make.
By ABI_GODFREY
Janet's Rich Banana Bread
9557
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
Golden Sweet Cornbread
3621
This mom's family-favorite recipe for golden sweet cornbread results in perfect texture and flavor that complements any dish.
Chocolate Chip Muffins
1397
Best Ever Muffins
1156

This recipe can be your starting point for a wide array of sweet and savory muffins, depending on what you decide to add. You can choose blueberries or Cheddar, for instance. It's up to you.

