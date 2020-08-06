French Onion Soup Recipes

Beef broth, cheese, croutons, and especially onions make these top-rated French onion soup recipes special.

Rich and Simple French Onion Soup

1343
This rich French onion soup is packed with three types of cheese.
By Debbie Donham

French Onion Soup III

243
This is a tasty French Onion Soup. Try it you will like it.
By Debbie Donham

French Onion Soup Gratinee

1761
About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
By Jersey Tomato

French Onion Soup VIII

95
Try substituting vermouth for the white wine!
By Kathleen Burton

Lance's French Onion Soup

201
A proven, favorite recipe for the best French Onion soup ever. White Zinfindel goes great with this soup, too. You can double the recipe pretty easy, and I even tripled it once. Make sure to keep the sugar down, if you do.
By Lance Mertz

Southern Style French Onion Soup

21
This is a simple, tasty recipe for a homemade French onion soup. With this recipe, you will receive many compliments.
By Stephanie

Quickie French Onion Soup

65
My family loves French Onion Soup. My friend gave me this wonderful recipe so we could have great French onion soup at home. The best part is I do not have to slave over a stove all day to make this quickie soup. To make this recipe make sure you have four soup crocks, since each serving is broiled in its own bowl. One last hint, fried minced garlic is available at a local Asian grocery stores or you can saute your own.
By Sionell

How to Make Restaurant-Style French Onion Soup at Home

Somewhere between a starter and a full meal lies French onion soup gratinée. Here's how to make it at home.
By Jackie Freeman

Julia's Excellent French Onion Soup

6
This is the best French onion soup you'll ever taste! I've added bacon and use Gruyere cheese for a unique boost of flavor. This one's a meal in itself.
By Julia

Easy French Onion Soup for Guests

57
This is French onion soup made the easy way! It's the perfect starter for fall or winter dinners. The secret is a splash of sherry vinegar and sherry wine. Top with a slice of baguette bread, sprinkle with Gruyere, and broil to golden brown for an impressive first course.
By Chef John

Real French Onion Soup

13
After many attempts via trial-and-error, this is my all-time favorite onion soup recipe.
By CHEFTR

Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

390
This is a ridiculously easy soup, especially since it cooks in a slow cooker! When it's been simmering all day, you come home to an amazing aroma and a fabulous meal for a cold winter day.
By Chandrav
American French Onion Soup
81
This recipe takes French onion soup and gives it a few American twists that are going to make it a little bit easier.
Restaurant-Style French Onion Soup
151
Classic French onion soup, similar to one you can get in a restaurant. Made with wine and sherry to bring out the beef flavor of the broth. Two different cheeses top it off to give it that bubbly, browned, and stretchy topping.
French Onion Soup I
414
French Onion Soup with Homemade Beef Stock
9

While making the beef stock from scratch is time consuming, it really makes for a fabulous soup! Of course you can always buy beef stock too (if you are in a bit of a hurry)! This serves 4 as a main course with crunchy French bread and a simple side salad (try mixing tender butter lettuce, sweet green and red leaf lettuce, some crunchy iceberg, confettied light green cabbage and grated carrot with candied pecans and a light balsamic or Italian dressing).

Beef Short Rib French Onion Soup

6
Though I love French onion soup, this twist with beef short ribs adds great beef flavor and is a bit more hearty! The crocks are something else to purchase, but at $30 for a set of four which are microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe, and handy for all sorts of things, they are worth it.
By dbsgeek

French Onion Soup X

25
If you are all as crazy about French Onion Soup as I am, but aren't crazy about the calories -- look no further! I got this one from my mother -- and totally love it!
By Andi Martin

Vegetarian French Onion Soup

1
Most French onion soup recipes call for beef stock, but substituting mushroom broth instead creates a surprisingly rich soup, full on flavor - without the meat. Could become a staple recipe in vegetarian or meat-loving households! A long cooking time and savory ingredients mean this soup is pretty darn rich. Add in the toasted baguette slices and all that gooey Gruyere... this soup is definitely the main course. Serve alongside a crisp, green salad.
By Erin Marie

Fall French Onion Soup

22
This is an awesome autumn twist on the traditional French Onion soup. Apple cider and brandy make it a cozy dish for those chilly fall afternoons.
By Aenor

French Onion Soup with Port Wine

6
This soup is delicious and rich. We like it best on cold days. You can use more or less broth depending on how thick you like your French Onion Soup. Also try making with a Chardonnay as a delicious variation.
By Leah Thompson

French Onion Soup IV

29
My husband brought this bachelor recipe with him when we got married. It is easy, a people pleaser, very filling, and can also create an elegant atmosphere for a special dinner.
By JESSICADEZ

French Onion Soup (Slow Cooker)

7
My mom's soup that I remember from childhood. Probably as basic as it gets. Add cheese of choice and croutons, if desired.
By Dtison

The Ultimate Ribeye French Onion Soup

I love to reimagine classic dishes. The addition of tender ribeye here takes the French onion soup you've always known to a new level. Garnish with more fresh thyme sprigs.
By RusticJoyfylFood

French Onion Soup IX

19
Thickly sliced onions are slowly cooked in butter, then combined with beef broth and Romano cheese before being ladled into bowls, and topped with toast and cheese.
By Morris

French Onion Soup VII

47
Beautiful French onion soup. Good for a cold evening or after a late night as a midnight snack. Alternatively, grill the bread and cheese first, and serve in soup or on the side. This keeps well; in fact, it gets better with time. Enjoy and experiment!
By Zabocka

French Onion Soup with Celeriac

15
The rich, comforting, savory delight of a traditional French onion soup, made extraordinary with the addition of celeriac and a cheese-topped, buttery roasted garlic toast crust.
By Cassandra

Easy and Amazing French Onion Soup

3
Beer adds a depth of flavor to this soup that can't be beat! Using beef and chicken broth enhances the flavor too. So simple!
By Keep it Simple

Vegetarian Stout French Onion Soup

I love Irish stout stew and French onion soup. Plus my wife is a vegetarian. So I came up with this infusion that is, in my opinion, amazing! Portobello mushrooms replace cubed beef, and it is all topped off with a Swiss cheese-crusted slice of artisan bread, French onion-soup style. Serve with a frosty stout and enjoy! Happy St. Patrick's Day!
By Matthieu Duquette

Swaggy B's Hearty French Onion Soup

This is my son's favorite soup. I've made it many different ways, but this rendition is his favorite. Serve topped with melted provolone cheese sprinkled with grated Parmesan over sliced baguette.
By Mikey Rhude

French Onion Soup VI

6
A wonderful hearty soup topped with a crunchy seasoned crouton with melted mozzarella cheese. Great for a chilly fall or winter day.
By JYAUGER

Marielle's French Onion Soup

7
Easy to make, tasty, and is a hit when entertaining..
By Marielle Kirzinger
