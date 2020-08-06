French Onion Soup Recipes

About as good as it gets! This is the version of French Onion Soup that people seek when they go to restaurants. I have been making it for 30 years and it never fails to please. It makes an exquisite presentation, too!
A proven, favorite recipe for the best French Onion soup ever. White Zinfindel goes great with this soup, too. You can double the recipe pretty easy, and I even tripled it once. Make sure to keep the sugar down, if you do.
My family loves French Onion Soup. My friend gave me this wonderful recipe so we could have great French onion soup at home. The best part is I do not have to slave over a stove all day to make this quickie soup. To make this recipe make sure you have four soup crocks, since each serving is broiled in its own bowl. One last hint, fried minced garlic is available at a local Asian grocery stores or you can saute your own.
This is French onion soup made the easy way! It's the perfect starter for fall or winter dinners. The secret is a splash of sherry vinegar and sherry wine. Top with a slice of baguette bread, sprinkle with Gruyere, and broil to golden brown for an impressive first course.
Classic French onion soup, similar to one you can get in a restaurant. Made with wine and sherry to bring out the beef flavor of the broth. Two different cheeses top it off to give it that bubbly, browned, and stretchy topping.
While making the beef stock from scratch is time consuming, it really makes for a fabulous soup! Of course you can always buy beef stock too (if you are in a bit of a hurry)! This serves 4 as a main course with crunchy French bread and a simple side salad (try mixing tender butter lettuce, sweet green and red leaf lettuce, some crunchy iceberg, confettied light green cabbage and grated carrot with candied pecans and a light balsamic or Italian dressing).
Though I love French onion soup, this twist with beef short ribs adds great beef flavor and is a bit more hearty! The crocks are something else to purchase, but at $30 for a set of four which are microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe, and handy for all sorts of things, they are worth it.
Most French onion soup recipes call for beef stock, but substituting mushroom broth instead creates a surprisingly rich soup, full on flavor - without the meat. Could become a staple recipe in vegetarian or meat-loving households! A long cooking time and savory ingredients mean this soup is pretty darn rich. Add in the toasted baguette slices and all that gooey Gruyere... this soup is definitely the main course. Serve alongside a crisp, green salad.
This soup is delicious and rich. We like it best on cold days. You can use more or less broth depending on how thick you like your French Onion Soup. Also try making with a Chardonnay as a delicious variation.
Beautiful French onion soup. Good for a cold evening or after a late night as a midnight snack. Alternatively, grill the bread and cheese first, and serve in soup or on the side. This keeps well; in fact, it gets better with time. Enjoy and experiment!
I love Irish stout stew and French onion soup. Plus my wife is a vegetarian. So I came up with this infusion that is, in my opinion, amazing! Portobello mushrooms replace cubed beef, and it is all topped off with a Swiss cheese-crusted slice of artisan bread, French onion-soup style. Serve with a frosty stout and enjoy! Happy St. Patrick's Day!