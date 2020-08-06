French Onion Soup Recipes

Quickie French Onion Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars 65

My family loves French Onion Soup. My friend gave me this wonderful recipe so we could have great French onion soup at home. The best part is I do not have to slave over a stove all day to make this quickie soup. To make this recipe make sure you have four soup crocks, since each serving is broiled in its own bowl. One last hint, fried minced garlic is available at a local Asian grocery stores or you can saute your own.