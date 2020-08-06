Bacon BBQ & Grilling

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

Rating: 4.5 stars 16

The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!