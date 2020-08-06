Bacon BBQ & Grilling

Tangy marinated chicken and mushrooms, wrapped in bacon and skewered. Excellent for entertaining and trying something new! These are a must-try! (They can also be broiled instead of grilled, if you're low on time.)
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
Wonderful stuffed burger that can be easily changed to suit different tastes. My kids who normally don't have onions on their burgers REALLY enjoyed these. We served with french fries and root beer floats!
The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!
This recipe goes together so easy with minimal prep. Chicken breasts with garlic powder, bacon, and rosemary are grilled. What could be better? I'm always thinking up easy rosemary recipes, since my yard has 5 huge bushes of rosemary! Enjoy! Great with grilled vegetables and rice.
I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
I cooked apples that I stuffed with brown sugar and cinnamon over a campfire as a dessert for my family when we went camping. In the morning we had bacon with our breakfasts and the kids marinated the bacon in the leftover apples! The bacon was good but we ate the apples after and they where surprisingly good!
Grilled hot dogs with pineapple bacon chipotle slaw are the perfect summer holiday meal, combining sweet, smoky, cool, and crunchy! Other optional toppings: sliced red onion, red peppers, and yellow peppers.