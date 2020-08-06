Bacon BBQ & Grilling

As good as bacon is, it goes over the top when it's grilled.  With 60+ trusted bacon BBQ and grilling recipes to try, you'll agree.

Staff Picks

Killer Bacon-Cheese Dogs

70
My family has been eating hot dogs this way for years. They are so much better than your average hot dog!
By Drink Spiller

Chicken and Bacon Shish Kabobs

1106
Tangy marinated chicken and mushrooms, wrapped in bacon and skewered. Excellent for entertaining and trying something new! These are a must-try! (They can also be broiled instead of grilled, if you're low on time.)
By Angie

Pineapple Bacon Burgers

126
Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
By SHELSTER72

Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon

839
Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.
By DARLA

Easy Bacon, Onion and Cheese Stuffed Burgers

111
Wonderful stuffed burger that can be easily changed to suit different tastes. My kids who normally don't have onions on their burgers REALLY enjoyed these. We served with french fries and root beer floats!
By AmyThompson

Venison Bacon Burgers

238
These tasty, juicy burgers make a change from normal beef patties.
By Lupin Pooter

Bacon

10
This recipe is used for smoked pork and bacon, and will work for Canadian bacon as well This bacon needs lots of smoke.
By Dave

Grilled Bacon Jalapeno Wraps

1420
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, and barbecued on the grill.
By Miss G

Grilled Mushrooms with Bacon

2
Children love to help with these mushrooms wrapped in bacon. Serving size varies--I usually serve at least 4 to a serving.
By Patricia Newberry Tatum

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

16
The perfect marriage of smoky and sweet flavors is what you'll get when you use the outdoor grill to cook up these chicken tenders! I like to use center-cut bacon since it is leaner and less likely to cause flare-ups. I find cutting the bacon lengthwise, and then using the thin strips to wrap the bacon, is much easier than trying to wrap using a wide strip. Use your favorite BBQ rub on the chicken!
By France C

Cheddar Bacon Hamburgers

655
A great and easy way to add some flavor to your hamburgers!
By LISASNOW

Bacon on the Grill

1
Bacon can easily be cooked on the grill for a mess free stove.
By Soup Loving Nicole
Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob
94
You'll never eat corn any other way!
Baked Bacon Jalapeno Wraps
37
Jalapenos are stuffed with cream cheese, wrapped with bacon, baked, and then finished on the grill.
Grilled Chicken with Rosemary and Bacon
344
Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich
264

These quick chicken sandwiches are great on the grill! Serve with your favorite toppings and condiments.

More Bacon BBQ & Grilling

Grilled Bacon Potatoes

29
My dad's a meat and potatoes kind of guy, so these 'baked' potatoes wrapped in bacon and sprinkled with brown sugar and pepper really make his day!
By jwooten

Smoked Maple Syrup Bacon

4
This is my brine and smoking method for maple syrup bacon; it makes enough for one pork belly.
By rpihulak

Smoked Bacon Bomb

2
This really is the bomb! Bacon-wrapped sausage stuffed with cheese, onions, jalapenos, and more bacon is as artery-clogging as it is delicious! Serve on freshly baked biscuits.
By Rubyduck75

Filet Mignon with Bacon Cream Sauce

101
Amazing, easy-to-make filet mignons with a bacon cream sauce.
By MichaelB

Bacon Wrapped New Potatoes

66
I was given some tiny fresh new potatoes from a friend's garden. I was grilling chicken and wanted an appetizer to throw on the grill. The bacon wrapped new potato was born. Serve with ranch dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping.
By hungryallweighs

Keto Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Lemon Aioli

6
This simple recipe is easy, delicious, and satisfying, especially for those on a ketogenic or low-carb diet. Use full-fat mayonnaise.
By fabeveryday

Bacon-Wrapped Bourbon-Marinated Salmon

6
I serve this as a main dish, appetizer, or whatever you desire. Bacon and seafood lovers' delight. You can always tweak things to your family's taste.
By Tammy

Bacon Apples

16
I cooked apples that I stuffed with brown sugar and cinnamon over a campfire as a dessert for my family when we went camping. In the morning we had bacon with our breakfasts and the kids marinated the bacon in the leftover apples! The bacon was good but we ate the apples after and they where surprisingly good!
By Tracey4840

Hot Dogs with Pineapple Bacon Chipotle Slaw

2
Grilled hot dogs with pineapple bacon chipotle slaw are the perfect summer holiday meal, combining sweet, smoky, cool, and crunchy! Other optional toppings: sliced red onion, red peppers, and yellow peppers.
By Culinary Envy

