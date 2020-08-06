Bacon Sandwich Recipes

Craving a BLT, a club sandwich, or maybe eggs Benedict? The bacon sandwich recipes you need are right here.

B.L.A.T. Wraps

220
My family loves B.L.A.T. sandwiches. The addition of avocado to the normal bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich makes so much sense to a girl born in California! We have been calling these 'BLATS' for years. Recently we decided to update our favorite treat by using a tortilla in place of the bread, and Ranch dressing instead of mayonnaise. This recipe is so easy and tasty, the hardest part is cooking the bacon!
By Christina B

Hot Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, and Cheese Sandwich

133
This is actually a LARGE sandwich using a loaf of crispy Italian bread. Great served as a meal, cut into slices as an appetizer or separate onto individual rolls for a quick dinner or lunch.
By Jeneen Skewes Pylant

Spicy Pimento Cheese Sandwiches with Avocado and Bacon

25
After tasting this sandwich in a tiny 'lunch-only' restaurant in my hometown (population 903), I had to try to imitate it. My husband loves this sandwich!
By Meg

Amy's Triple Decker Turkey Bacon Sandwich

50
Layers of turkey bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo grace two slices of bread for this triple decker doozie. A wonderful sandwich at any time of the day.
By SPARKLESANGELS

Blue Cheese, Bacon and Pear Brunch Sandwiches

20
The original idea for this came from a friend. I varied the type of cheese and bread, and added a finishing step to create these tasty little sandwiches. I used low-sodium bacon, however, I think any bacon would work well. Served with a side salad of mixed greens and fresh berries, this makes a great brunch or light supper sandwich.
By HARLEAGHSGIRL

Croissant Club Sandwich

10
This is a to-die-for club sandwich. Don't skip on the veggies. We always eat our sandwiches with a fruit salad. Perfect for a hot summer day!
By Messy Lissa

Elvis Sandwich

31
This sandwich may sound unappealing, but it's actually very tasty, especially on cold winter days! Legend has it that this was a favorite of The King.
By Zach

Grilled Maple Turkey Sandwich

10
Make this tasty grilled sandwich using deli-sliced maple turkey on black raisin bread or any other bread with raisins. Regular deli-sliced turkey can also be used.
By deli

BLT

140
Use this recipe to make the basic version of the classic sandwich.
By MOTTSBELA

Bacon-and-Egg Muffins

70
Great brunch item and has many ways to customize this with egg styles and flavors to add.
By cbauer10

French Egg and Bacon Sandwich

141
French Toast with egg and bacon in the center with maple syrup on top. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.
By Amber

Tomato Bacon Grilled Cheese

148
A yummy meal that you and your kids will love! A simple golden brown grilled cheese sandwich with the twist of bacon and tomato. Hope you enjoy!
By MISSY189
Lorraine's Club Sandwich
"Simple, quick and delicious. This sandwich is a classic…my son liked this so much, he asked for it again the very next day!" – OkinawanPrincess
Bacon Jack Chicken Sandwich
"Ooo-weee goodie! A favorite sandwich this year! We used pretzel buns." – moaa
Tuna, Avocado and Bacon Sandwich
25
How to Make a Perfect BLT
Quick and Easy Eggs Benedict
72
BLT Wraps
218

I love wraps, but am allergic to mayonnaise, so I designed this wrap to be glued together with melted cheese instead.

More Bacon Sandwich Recipes

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Bombs

28
Cinnamon roll dough is stuffed with crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, and Cheddar cheese to make these family-friendly breakfast bombs.
By Julie Hubert

Laura's Breadless Fried Egg Sandwich

5
Crispy bacon and Cheddar cheese are stuffed between 2 fried eggs in this recipe. So simple and delicious!
By lorlor28

Honeymoon Eggs Benedict

16
This is more or less the eggs Benedict dish my husband and I had on our honeymoon at a little mom-and-pop bed and breakfast. Eight years later, I still think this is great for breakfast!
By almondjoy2807

Elvis' Grilled Cheese Sandwich

12
Elvis would have loved this combo!
By Ricky Cooks

Breakfast Pita Pockets

24
A good substitute for the plain old omelet. You can use a variety of ingredients; however, I like the all meat version. Serve with salsa and ketchup!
By SJKANG

Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict

27
This will certainly make any brunch special, especially a Mother's Day brunch, which will be here before you know it.
By Chef John

Hash Brown Sandwich

33
A yummy breakfast in one dish. Hash browns are combined with eggs, bacon and cheese in a grilled sandwich. You can always substitute sausage or ham for the bacon.
By KLUTZ7843

Cheesy Bacon Slider Bake

10
Great for a party or dinner.
By KKraft

Hawaiian Sandwiches

36
An unusual layered brunch sandwich, old family weekend favorite. A delicious flavor combination of bacon, cheese and pineapple. You'll see why they call Hawaii the Sandwich Islands!
By NAJ5

Club Sandwich Wrap Hack

Step up your game when making a sandwich wrap. Try something fun and new that's trending all over the internet. You'll have a total of four fillings, each in its own quarter, and use a new tortilla folding technique. This technique works great for breakfast, dessert, sandwiches, pizza, tacos, etc. Flavor combinations are endless!
By lutzflcat

Tuna, Avocado and Bacon Sandwich

25
Spicy sandwich with bacon, avocado and bacon. Excellent for college dorm rooms, small kitchens, rushed cooks.
By Scott Simmons

Midnight Snack Avocado Sandwich

29
I came up with this recipe when trying to figure out a quick midnight snack. Green onions and bacon are fried together, which are a very yummy taste combination.
By simplyhannah
