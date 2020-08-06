Bacon Sandwich Recipes

My family loves B.L.A.T. sandwiches. The addition of avocado to the normal bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich makes so much sense to a girl born in California! We have been calling these 'BLATS' for years. Recently we decided to update our favorite treat by using a tortilla in place of the bread, and Ranch dressing instead of mayonnaise. This recipe is so easy and tasty, the hardest part is cooking the bacon!
The original idea for this came from a friend. I varied the type of cheese and bread, and added a finishing step to create these tasty little sandwiches. I used low-sodium bacon, however, I think any bacon would work well. Served with a side salad of mixed greens and fresh berries, this makes a great brunch or light supper sandwich.
This is a no-fuss, easy recipe. The sauce is simply put together in a blender - no double boiling necessary. Assemble eggs with sauce over hot buttered English muffins with Canadian bacon, or if you prefer, Serrano ham. Yum!
Mad dogs were my favorite kid food, and they're fun to make. Good quality hot dogs are slit open, stuffed with cheese, and wrapped with a slice of bacon. They're great with or without a bun, and you can try them with ketchup, mustard and onions.
This unlikely combination is delicious with fresh fall apples. This recipe requires high quality ingredients. I recommend a Vermont aged Cheddar cheese and Honeycrisp apples. Your favorite apple would work too!
Step up your game when making a sandwich wrap. Try something fun and new that's trending all over the internet. You'll have a total of four fillings, each in its own quarter, and use a new tortilla folding technique. This technique works great for breakfast, dessert, sandwiches, pizza, tacos, etc. Flavor combinations are endless!