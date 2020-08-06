Pakistani Recipes

Chicken Jalfrezi, biryani, and kheer - Pakistani rice pudding - are some of the Pakistani recipes you'll find in this collection.

Kokub's Mango Chutney from Pakistan

42
We live in Saudi Arabia in a close-knit community full of different cultures, and our neighbors from Pakistan have become like our extended family away from home. Kokub, one of our neighbors, makes the most amazing mango chutney. A few years ago she invited me to help her. Of course, she doesn't use a recipe, so the NEXT time I went over with my measuring cups and scale so I could recreate her magic on my own. What an incredible experience!
By Adrienne Belaire

Chicken Biryani

154
This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
By Komal

Spicy Pakistani Zucchini

23
I am from Pakistan, and this recipe is from the Pakistani kitchen. This dish is traditionally served with chapati, but you can serve it with boiled rice too.
By HINAABSAR

Rice Pudding (Kheer)

43
This is a very famous Pakistani desert, which is cooked by mixing rice and milk. It is very nutritious and very rich tasting. Serve warm or cold.
By SRECIPE

Biriyani

17
One of the most well-known Indian-Pakistani dishes made. A spicy chicken and rice dish.
By NICOL ZAHRA

Chicken Jalfrezi

466
This is a Pakistani recipe that is a spicy curry. My Mama made this dish, and I like it very much. You must try it. This dish is best served with basmati rice, chapattis or naan bread.
By Komal

Pakistani Spicy Chickpeas

94
Chickpeas appetizer eaten often during Ramadan at Iftar.
By Komal

Vegetable Biryani

55
A very tasty and interesting biryani; the color looks appetizing and the taste is great! It's delicious served with mint chutney or simple, plain yogurt.
By Asmaa'

Pakistani Lentil Curry

59
This cheap and very easy Pakistani meal is usually eaten with Basmati rice, tossed salad, and hot pickles. It is relatively quick to make, and tastes even better the second day.
By JERRYJAVED

Prawn Biryani

12
This spicy rice dish cooked in mouth-watering prawn curry is extremely easy to make in a microwave oven. A 1200-watt microwave oven was used for this recipe. Garnish with fried onions.
By Celestial

Pakistani Ground Beef Curry

60
This Pakistani beef curry has been a family favorite for years. It's super easy and everyone loves it. Serve over steamed white rice.
By danie

Pakistani Chapli Kebab

8
Chapli kebab is a form of kebabs widely popular in Pakistan. Mixed together with a South Asian blend of spices, the beef is flattened into circles and shallow-fried. The patty must have a charred exterior for an authentic look and flavor! Serve in a bun with pickled red onions or with a side of pita bread. Add my traditional raita (yogurt dip) to your beautiful platter!
By Rookie With A Cookie
Spinach and Cauliflower Bhaji
38
This dish is half Indian and half Pakistani. This excellent vegetable dish goes well with most Asian foods and it is simple and quick-cooking. Serve hot with roti breads, if wished.
Butter Lamb Gravy
90
Lamb is simmered in a spicy tomato and cream sauce. This is a very mouthwatering dish that is easy to make. Serve with hot cooked rice or your favorite bread. You can even make a variation with chicken, salmon or beef.
Pakistani Chicken Karahi
6
Curry Pasta - Pakistani Style
4

This recipe adds a whole new dimension to the thousands of ways that spaghetti can be served! This amazing dish is spicy, filling, and oh-so-tasty!

