Pakistani Recipes

Kala Chola Pakistani-Style

'Kala Chola' is a Pakistani dish that can be served as a meal, with rice, or just on its own. It is made with kala chana, which is in the family of garbanzo beans. You can find them in Indian/Pakistani stores or in the Indian/Pakistani section of an international store. It is really tasty and very popular in my home. According to my mom (a diabetic), kala chana are high in fiber and low in fat. It is great for people with blood sugar problems. Serve by garnishing with onion and cilantro with basmati rice. Hope you all enjoy it.