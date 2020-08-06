Pakistani Recipes

We live in Saudi Arabia in a close-knit community full of different cultures, and our neighbors from Pakistan have become like our extended family away from home. Kokub, one of our neighbors, makes the most amazing mango chutney. A few years ago she invited me to help her. Of course, she doesn't use a recipe, so the NEXT time I went over with my measuring cups and scale so I could recreate her magic on my own. What an incredible experience!
This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
Chapli kebab is a form of kebabs widely popular in Pakistan. Mixed together with a South Asian blend of spices, the beef is flattened into circles and shallow-fried. The patty must have a charred exterior for an authentic look and flavor! Serve in a bun with pickled red onions or with a side of pita bread. Add my traditional raita (yogurt dip) to your beautiful platter!
Lamb is simmered in a spicy tomato and cream sauce. This is a very mouthwatering dish that is easy to make. Serve with hot cooked rice or your favorite bread. You can even make a variation with chicken, salmon or beef.
This dish gets its name from a karahi, a flat open pot used a lot in Pakistani and Indian cooking. In spite of its name, this recipe can be made in any pot. My mom came up with this recipe; it's a little spicy (by Pakistani standards), but simple and foolproof. Serve with naan bread.
This is a Pakistani dish. When ever my mother makes this dish there is none left. She does not like to be heavy handed with spices, which makes her cooking light, yet aromatic. We usually eat this dish with warm pita, raita (yogurt laced with a dash each of salt, black pepper, cumin powder and chopped green chilies), and finely sliced onion laced with lemon juice.
This beef is marinated with the mixture of flavorful spices with yogurt, which gives the beef an exceptional flavor. This is one of a Pakistani common meat dish. Serve hot with pita or Pakistani flat bread (Naan).
These are like little waffle balls that sit in and absorb a sugary rosewater syrup. It was first made on the Indian subcontinent, around South Asia. Gulab Juman originated from Luqmat Al-Qadi, an Arabic dessert. This dessert is popular at weddings, Diwali, Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. There a several different types of jamun with different looks and taste. Serve hot or cold.
This is a traditional Pakistani sweet dish, which is must for every occasion. It is easy to make and consists of simple ingredients rather than rich and calorie rich ingredients. Try substituting ricotta for the cream and varying the dry fruit and nuts.
The UK has a large Indian/Pakistani population, so curry is a popular meal where I live. I don't like hot curries, but mild ones are a nice change. This is a mild curried beef recipe with root vegetables. It's very filling and goes nicely with brown basmati rice. Chinese Five Spice is a mixture of aniseed, cinnamon, fennel, pepper, and cloves.
A great ice cream dessert from Pakistan, very easy to make and totally irresistible! I freeze it in a square glass dish overnight. Put the dish out for five minutes before serving. Make squares and serve. Another option is to freeze it in individual disposable cups. When ready to serve, put the cups under warm running water and take out kulfi.
This is a great side dish to spice up your vegetables. You can even use left over vegetables of any kind! Goes great with rice. You can alter the red pepper to get the desired spice level as well. My family loves it, and yours will too!
'Kala Chola' is a Pakistani dish that can be served as a meal, with rice, or just on its own. It is made with kala chana, which is in the family of garbanzo beans. You can find them in Indian/Pakistani stores or in the Indian/Pakistani section of an international store. It is really tasty and very popular in my home. According to my mom (a diabetic), kala chana are high in fiber and low in fat. It is great for people with blood sugar problems. Serve by garnishing with onion and cilantro with basmati rice. Hope you all enjoy it.