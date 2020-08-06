Kosher Side Dish Recipes

Staff Picks
Greek Green Beans
A nice mix of green beans, onion, and tomatoes simmered until soft and delicious! Just like Yia Yia used to make!
Spaetzle I
This small, dumpling-like pasta is great with Hungarian Goulash!
By RHONDA STORY Balsamic Glazed Carrots
Carrots are sauteed in olive oil, and then briefly tossed with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in this deceptively simple side dish.
Barley and Mushrooms with Beans
A simple and tasty vegetarian dish. Good as a meal, side dish, or wrapped in a tortilla with cheese. I always make a double batch and freeze some.
Oven Fried Potatoes II
Potatoes, wedged, rolled in a mixture of lemon juice and oil, and baked in hot oven.
By Phyllis Zusman Pan-Fried Asparagus
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member Grilled Asparagus
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas Oven Roasted Potatoes
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
German Potato Pancakes
These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.
838726.jpg Microwave Corn on the Cob
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By SWIZZLESTICKS Mexican Bean Salad
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Allrecipes Member Three Bean Salad
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32 Baked Sweet Potatoes
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK
Roasted Garlic Cauliflower
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
Black Bean and Corn Salad II
A tasty lime dressing, with cayenne and garlic added for kick, make this salad a bit different from the usual.
By Jen Roast Potatoes
Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.
By KIY Quinoa and Black Beans
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Ethiopian Cabbage Dish
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
Candied Carrots
My family's favorite vegetable. They are great for the holidays, too!
By Denyse Escarole and Beans
This is a creamy concoction of escarole and beans. It's rich, and it's divine! It's also best served with a warm crusty Italian bread.
By KristaP Garlic Red Potatoes
Simple, savory, and very flavorful variation on new red potatoes. Excellent side dish!
Pan Fried Green Beans
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins Grilled Garlic Artichokes
No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!
Refried Beans Without the Refry
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Carrot Souffle
An excellent side dish, or have it for brunch.
