Kosher Side Dish Recipes

Discover new Kosher side dish recipes to add to your menu rotation. These family-friendly recipes are rated and reviewed, and complete with cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4272
These roasted Brussels sprouts come out perfectly every time.
By JAQATAC

Red Cabbage and Apples

183
Looking for something new? Try this sweet and sour apple and cabbage dish.
By CHRISTYJ

Greek Green Beans

179
A nice mix of green beans, onion, and tomatoes simmered until soft and delicious! Just like Yia Yia used to make!
By COLEE576

Spaetzle I

120
This small, dumpling-like pasta is great with Hungarian Goulash!
By RHONDA STORY

Balsamic Glazed Carrots

458
Carrots are sauteed in olive oil, and then briefly tossed with balsamic vinegar and brown sugar in this deceptively simple side dish.
By HARRY WETZEL

Barley and Mushrooms with Beans

148
A simple and tasty vegetarian dish. Good as a meal, side dish, or wrapped in a tortilla with cheese. I always make a double batch and freeze some.
By Niki

Oven Fried Potatoes II

92
Potatoes, wedged, rolled in a mixture of lemon juice and oil, and baked in hot oven.
By Phyllis Zusman

Mushroom Onion Matzo Kugel

15
Makes a nice savory side dish!
By NIBLETS

Pan-Fried Asparagus

1744
This garlic asparagus dish is a Northern Italian side dish. My family loves it! Even the kids!
By Allrecipes Member

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7214
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Grilled Asparagus

877
Asparagus is grilled with a little oil, salt, and pepper for a simple summer side dish.
By Allrecipes Member
Simply Steamed Asparagus

133
An easy way to cook fresh asparagus. Tender and tasty!
By KIMIRAEJ
Inspiration and Ideas

Oven Roasted Potatoes
1656
A great roasted potato side dish made with olive oil and herbs.
German Potato Pancakes
863
These are a nice change from regular pancakes. They make a great dinner meal when served with bratwurst sausage. I spread mine with cranberry sauce and top with maple syrup.
Mexican Bean Salad
2709
Microwave Corn on the Cob
515

This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.

More Kosher Side Dish Recipes

Three Bean Salad

281
We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Baked Sweet Potatoes

715
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

3215
Tender roasted cauliflower tossed in olive oil and garlic is topped with Parmesan and cheese and broiled until golden brown.
By SHELLERY
Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

1498
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

1910
A tasty lime dressing, with cayenne and garlic added for kick, make this salad a bit different from the usual.
By Jen

Roast Potatoes

699
Simple and delicious recipe for rosemary-kissed roasted red potatoes.
By KIY

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

406
I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??
By leo67

Quinoa and Black Beans

5979
Very flavorful alternative to black beans and rice. Quinoa is a nutty grain from South America.
By 3LIONCUBS
Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

871
My Ethiopian friend brought this dish to a potluck and I've been making it ever since. It is healthy and delicious. Do not add liquid. The cabbage and potatoes release enough moisture on their own.
By stamarex

Candied Carrots

854
My family's favorite vegetable. They are great for the holidays, too!
By Denyse

Escarole and Beans

163
This is a creamy concoction of escarole and beans. It's rich, and it's divine! It's also best served with a warm crusty Italian bread.
By KristaP

Garlic Red Potatoes

1362
Simple, savory, and very flavorful variation on new red potatoes. Excellent side dish!
By MARDI1030

Pan Fried Green Beans

82
These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Grilled Garlic Artichokes

345
No more dipping artichokes in mayo! These artichokes are grilled with a lemon garlic basting and dipping sauce. This is the best way to eat artichokes... healthy too!
By rosiella

Refried Beans Without the Refry

2556
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Carrot Souffle

269
An excellent side dish, or have it for brunch.
By LOUETTA
