Low-Carb Dessert Recipes

Don't skip dessert - try these low-carb dessert recipes, including chocolate mousse, meringues, and peanut butter cookies.

Staff Picks

Keto Chocolate Mousse

11
A decadent, creamy dessert that's low in carbs and ready in minutes!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Low-Carb Almond Coconut Sandies (Keto, Gluten-Free)

19
This is a slightly sweet cookie with a texture that reminds me of a pecan sandy. It is a perfect dessert for those on a low-carb or keto diet. For best taste, refrigerate before serving.
By Melanie

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

80
Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.
By Fioa

Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Fat Bomb

7
This is a great keto dessert with only 3 ingredients. If you want you can sweeten it with stevia or other sweeteners, but the peanut butter is sweet enough.
By mybwriter

French Chocolate Mousse with Orange

8
A traditional chocolate mousse with a hint of orange flavor. This luxurious dairy-free and low-carb mousse is made simply with eggs and chocolate. Omit the orange zest for a plain chocolate mousse.
By chatoune

Quick Keto Chocolate Mousse

99
When a sweet craving hits, whip up this quick keto chocolate mousse in minutes. No need to pre-whip the heavy cream—just throw everything into a bowl and mix!
By France C

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

61
My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Rosettes I

116
Cook this on a rosette iron, then sprinkle with sugar.
By Pat Kersteter

Low-Carb Cheesecake

1
A gluten-free, low-carb cheesecake recipe that is easy to make and has the creaminess and flavor of the classic without all the carbs!
By Holistic Yum

Keto Berry-Pecan Cheesecake Bars

24
These cheesecake bars are an excellent sweet on a low-carb or keto lifestyle.
By Nicole

Chewy Keto Chocolate Cookies

24
I have tried many different low-carb chocolate cookie recipes, and these are my favorite keto cookies; moist, chewy, and so decadent!
By Fioa

Mini Meringues

64
These crunchy dainties are great with coffee or with cream for dessert. And they're low fat! Substitute 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules or 1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa for the vanilla if you like. Coffee kisses are great sandwiched together with melted white or dark chocolate. Spooned vanilla ones are good with cream and chocolate ones are good as finger biscuits with coffee.
By K.SUTTON
Inspiration and Ideas

Keto Coconut Cookies
9
Coconut cookies that are keto friendly.
Sugar Free Brownies
94
These are just what a diabetic needs to fill a sweet tooth but no sugar is added!
Key Lime Pie - Low Carb Version
78
5-Ingredient Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies
14

You would never guess that these tasty cookies are almost sugar free, high in protein, low carb, and gluten free. With only 5 simple ingredients you can whip these up in minutes and satisfy your peanut butter and chocolate cravings without compromising your diet! Great for low-carb, gluten-free, paleo, and keto diets!

