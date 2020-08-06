Low-Carb Dessert Recipes

These crunchy dainties are great with coffee or with cream for dessert. And they're low fat! Substitute 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules or 1 1/2 tablespoons cocoa for the vanilla if you like. Coffee kisses are great sandwiched together with melted white or dark chocolate. Spooned vanilla ones are good with cream and chocolate ones are good as finger biscuits with coffee.
You would never guess that these tasty cookies are almost sugar free, high in protein, low carb, and gluten free. With only 5 simple ingredients you can whip these up in minutes and satisfy your peanut butter and chocolate cravings without compromising your diet! Great for low-carb, gluten-free, paleo, and keto diets!
Quick to make and no ice cream machine needed! After trying different variations of ingredients, I finally figured out a combination that produced a smooth and creamy texture, yet didn't freeze rock-hard like most no-churn ice cream can. The vodka is optional, however it really helps keep the ice cream scoopable and you don't taste it!
This recipe is a yummy and rich-tasting cross between my decades-old cheesecake recipe and pumpkin pie, converted to be low-carb. I also use low-fat cream cheese to reduce the amount of fat. It's wonderful for Thanksgiving, or just for fun anytime. Unless you tell people it's low-carb, they'll never guess!