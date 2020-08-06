Kosher Appetizers

From soft pretzels to kale chips, find trusted appetizer recipes for the kosher table, reviewed and rated by home cooks.

Staff Picks

Grandma's Chopped Liver

32
Liver is simmered in chicken broth and ground with hard cooked egg and three different preparations of onion to make the best chopped liver ever.
By aj

Hummus III

2260
Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
By RC2STEP

Special Deviled Eggs

498
Horseradish sauce and sweet relish sets these deviled eggs apart from the rest!
By Sara

The Best Sweet and Sour Meatballs

777
Beef meatballs are browned, then simmered in a sweet and sour sauce. Great as an appetizer or as a main dish served over rice.
By KIMMY D

Honey Mustard Sauce

347
This is a great dipping sauce for chicken, meatballs, whatever. It's even good on baked potatoes.
By NANCI RENN

Quinoa Tabbouleh

969
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
By SYNEVA B
Fig and Olive Tapenade

261
This is an easy gourmet appetizer. I've brought this to several parties and it is always a hit! I often add some chopped green olives to the olive mixture and a little more balsamic. Goat cheese may also be used in place of the cream cheese. Serve with slices of French bread or crackers.
By Allrecipes Member
Wrapped Salmon

134
This is basically salmon Dijon, but with a twist. Very easy to make and delicious! Goes well with fresh steamed veggies and rice.
By HEIDI S.

Guacamole

7434
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Guacamole

1021
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

7218
Grandma's recipe for a sweet, moist cornbread likely to become your favorite!
By Bethany Weathersby

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

3023
Who can deny the popularity of artichokes and spinach blended with cheeses? Try this hot, flavorful dip with toasted bread or tortilla chips.
By TIFFANY BRENNAN
More Kosher Appetizers

Amish White Bread

6192
This recipe will give you two loaves of plain, sweet white bread that are quick and easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Banana Bread

1646
This is the most successful and versatile quick bread recipe I've found! You can also use chunky applesauce or a 15 ounce can of pumpkin for wonderful variations.
By Libby

How to Make Pico de Gallo

524
This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts

Real Hummus

1181
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS

Roasted Garlic Bread

541
A very easy recipe for garlic bread that is made with roasted garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese.
By Dana

Deviled Eggs I

442
Another recipe passed down to me by my mother. Very good!
By Martin

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Buttery Soft Pretzels

2635
After spending so much money on those Mall bought pretzels, I thought I'd try making some myself. So here's a recipe that has worked for me. These pretzels are a bit sweeter than other types and are buttery. These are great plain with a bit of pretzel salt or coated with cinnamon and sugar. Once finished, dip the hot pretzel in melted butter and coat with your favorite flavors. Enjoy!
By CHRISTA ROSE

Almost No Fat Banana Bread

924
This bread is surprising moist and has a wonderful flavor. For a little variation, you can add nuts or raisins.
By Allison

Smoked Fish Dip

93
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Extra Easy Hummus

665
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Focaccia Bread

1375
A wonderful, quick alternative to garlic bread. Lots of herbs and lots of flavor!
By Allrecipes Member

Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips

4517
Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!
By Allrecipes Member
Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls

2354
Delicious cinnamon rolls made with a soft, quick rising dough.
By GOOFYDEBBIE

Honey Butter

346
I was desperate to find this, and couldn't find anything on it, so I started playing. This is what I came up with, and the family absolutely loves it.
By SDELATORE
