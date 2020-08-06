Low-Carb Appetizer Recipes

Browse low-carb appetizer recipes like grilled shrimp, deviled eggs, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, meatballs, and guacamole to serve at your next party.

Staff Picks

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

624
My husband taught me this elegant yet easy side dish! Always a hit at the holidays, and dresses up every day chicken.
By Trish

Lobster Dip

59
Always a big hit. Make in a day in advance and take out when needed. Will go quickly!
By CHEF-GIRL-L-DEE

Marinated Grilled Shrimp

3591
A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
By BLONDIEPEREZ

Puffs

59
Puffs that you put tuna, ham, chicken, shrimp, or egg salads. This is a wonderful basic recipe that you can build on and create sweet or savory dishes. Stuff them with vanilla ice cream and top with chocolate sauce. Voila, a fabulous dessert that looks like you spent hours on, but you didn't!
By giteup

Texas Caviar with Avocado

190
A delicious party dip with beans, tomatoes, onions, and lots of diced avocado. A variation on 'Texas Caviar'; one bite and you won't leave the bowl. Serve with 'scoop' tortilla chips.
By Kim Lawn

Best Ever Hot Artichoke Dip

57
Mom's recipe. Very creamy and cheesy!
By PAMMM

Guacamole

7430
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Meatballs

1530
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.
By Geanine

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Sausage Jalapeno Poppers

450
This is a recipe for stuffed jalapenos I had at a baby shower in Texas. I loved them and have made them for every party since. They are always anxiously requested, a HIT AT EVERY PARTY!!!! Use toothpicks to secure the bacon around the stuffed jalapenos. Be sure to use a pan that won't let the bacon drip all over the oven while cooking!
By Cindy
Easy Guacamole

1020
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Homemade Butter

352
You can make great tasting butter at home just by putting heavy cream in a food processor and running it till it turns into butter.
By Brian Perspect
Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

156
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Deviled Eggs

318
The eggs are delicious, and it's easy to make more for larger gatherings. I've added onion and celery for a little more flavor and texture.
By Suzanne EE

Real Hummus

1181
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS

Spinach Brownies

1402
They look like brownies, but they're not sweet! Here's a wonderful way to have spinach. This is a treat my girls love to eat. Two 10 ounce packages frozen spinach, cooked, may be substituted for fresh.
By BOWLINGNUT

Basic Keto Cheese Crisps

80
These one-ingredient keto Cheddar cheese crisps are an easy snack for anyone who is following a low-carb, grain-free or gluten-free diet.
By pchow98

Smoked Fish Dip

93
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Sausage Stuffed Jalapenos

1040
Jalapeno pepper halves are stuffed with cheese and sausage. You will love this spicy appetizer treat!
By MERLOT_58

Best Guacamole

683
The real trick to great guacamole is to use good avocados. Make sure your avocados are ripe and of the Haas variety! Serve this dip with corn chips, or an array of fresh vegetables.
By PHLOX

BLT Dip

1093
This dip is a hit whether you serve it at a block party or a formal dinner party! It really tastes like a BLT. You can cut the fat down if you want to use low-fat or fat free ingredients. Serve with crackers or chips.
By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Dill Dip III

330
My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!
By Darby SilverSprite2004 Kenne

Mexican White Sauce

89
This is the white sauce that you find in Mexican restaurants. Serve with tortilla chips.
By JENJONESY

Boiled Peanuts

85
Boiled peanuts make a delicious snack!
By Thelma

Hot Crab Dip

338
This delicious, addictive crab dip will have your family begging for more. Serve as an appetizer with onion or garlic crackers.
By PONYGIRL64

Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Shrimp

36
These easy-to-make air fryer shrimp can be served with a salad or on top of rice or pasta. Also great as a cold appetizer.
By bdweld

Maryland Crab Cakes I

209
Growing up near the Chesapeake Bay you learn that crabs are as valuable as gold. My mom made crab cakes every Friday in the summer months, but I like my recipe just a tad better. Don't tell mom.
By John L.

D's Famous Salsa

1161
This is a Texas recipe I've developed and refined over many years. It's very fast, easy, and I usually have everything on hand. I often give it as gifts to my family back East.
By Denise Smith

Salsa

244
This is a recipe I just throw together, but it is very popular. Serve with tortilla chips.
By Cecilia Donnelly
