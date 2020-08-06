Low-Carb Appetizer Recipes

A very simple and easy marinade that makes your shrimp so yummy you don't even need cocktail sauce! Don't let the cayenne pepper scare you, you don't even taste it. My 2 and 4 year-olds love it and eat more shrimp than their parents! It is also a big hit with company, and easy to prepare. I make this with frozen or fresh shrimp and use my indoor electric grill if the weather is not good for outside grilling. Try it with a salad, baked potato, and garlic bread. You will not be disappointed!!!
Puffs that you put tuna, ham, chicken, shrimp, or egg salads. This is a wonderful basic recipe that you can build on and create sweet or savory dishes. Stuff them with vanilla ice cream and top with chocolate sauce. Voila, a fabulous dessert that looks like you spent hours on, but you didn't!
This is a recipe for stuffed jalapenos I had at a baby shower in Texas. I loved them and have made them for every party since. They are always anxiously requested, a HIT AT EVERY PARTY!!!! Use toothpicks to secure the bacon around the stuffed jalapenos. Be sure to use a pan that won't let the bacon drip all over the oven while cooking!
They look like brownies, but they're not sweet! Here's a wonderful way to have spinach. This is a treat my girls love to eat. Two 10 ounce packages frozen spinach, cooked, may be substituted for fresh.
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
This dip is a hit whether you serve it at a block party or a formal dinner party! It really tastes like a BLT. You can cut the fat down if you want to use low-fat or fat free ingredients. Serve with crackers or chips.
My mother gave me this recipe, and told me never to share it, but I think everyone should enjoy it. This dip is definitely better if you make it one day ahead. It can be easily halved, because it makes so much!