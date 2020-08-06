ARGO®, KARO®, FLEISCHMANN'S®

Browse recipes provided by our brand partners, ARGO®, KARO®, and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Staff Picks

Classic Dinner Rolls

Who can resist warm yeast rolls, fresh from the oven?
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Classic Caramel Corn

Sweet and crunchy, this caramel corn is easy to make and tastes better than the county fair's.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Classic Cinnamon Rolls

First Place Winner at the 2008 Iowa State Fair!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Popcorn Balls from Karo®

Old-fashioned popcorn balls!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Master Pizza Dough

It's easy and fast to make your own pizza crust from scratch, and it tastes homemade, too.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Classic Pecan Pie

This classic pie combines eggs, corn syrup, vanilla, lots of pecans, and is baked to a burnished golden brown. See other recipes by Karo Corn Syrup.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
No Bake Bars

Chewy, crispy peanut butter bars are spread with chocolate and butterscotch for a new family favorite treat.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Easy Gravy

Cook up rich, velvety gravy with only four ingredients and in just 10 minutes.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Pretzel Bread

Like a pretzel, this bread has a salty brown crust and a tender texture--perfect for sandwiches.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Skillet Dinner Rolls

Simple, delicious and baked in a skillet!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Chipotle Macaroni and Cheese

Creamy mac and cheese gets a spicy kick with the addition of chipotle peppers and pepper jack cheese.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Chocolate Chip Cookies from Karo®

Chewy and delicious just like a chocolate chip cookie should be!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Inspiration and Ideas

Sour Cream Rolls
Tender and delicious, these sour cream rolls will be a dinnertime hit.
Sausage, Spinach and Ricotta Calzone
Italian sausage and spinach are a great combination!
Caramel Apple Pie
Chocolate Pecan Pie from Karo®

Chocolate adds another level of delicious to this classic pecan pie.

More ARGO®, KARO®, FLEISCHMANN'S®

Caramel Corn Treat Bags

Caramel corn gets you started in creating Halloween treat bags with candies, nuts, raisins--choose your favorites!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Apple Cider Glazed Doughnuts

What could be better than homemade doughnuts? Fresh warm homemade doughnuts with cinnamon and an apple cider glaze!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Parmesan Garlic Rolls

Homemade rolls with Parmesan cheese and a touch of garlic make any dinner extra special.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

S'Mores Bars

All the flavors of beloved S'Mores in a cereal bar!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Breakfast Sausage Pizza

Pizza is a great way to start the day!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

1-Dish Taco Bake

Here's a one-dish family pleaser with all your favorite Mexican ingredients--salsa, cheese, taco seasoning and corn chips.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Monster Cookies from Karo®

Soft and chewy...you'll get monstrous compliments on these cookies.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
Pizza Margherita from Fleischmann's®

Enjoy this traditional pizza with a thin crust.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Sausage and Cheese Fluffins

Choose whatever kind of sausage you like--mild or spicy, pork or chicken--for these no knead fluffins.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

1-Dish Pepperoni Cheese Pizza Bake

Pizza was never easier than this--spread the sauce, pepperoni and cheese on pizza batter and bake for 30 minutes for a savory, deep-dish treat.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

1-Dish Chicken Parmesan

Ready to serve in less than an hour, this one-dish meal layers chicken, marinara sauce and shredded cheese on a yeast bread base for the best flavors of Italy.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

French Toast Sausage Fluffins

All the great flavors of French toast in a fun to eat no-knead fluffin!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Scotcheroos on a Stick

Perfect for your next bake sale or an easy to eat backyard BBQ treat.
By Anonymous
Tossed Salad Pizza

Pizza and a salad are always a great combo, now it's all in one pizza! Use your family's favorite vegetables in the salad.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Quick N' Easy Coffee Cake or Muffins

A light, not-too-sweet coffee cake dough is topped with brown sugar and walnuts and baked until golden brown.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Bacon, Herb and Cheese Snack Bread

Italian herbs, shredded cheese, and chopped bacon combine for a delicious snack or sandwich bread.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Creepy Mini Pizzas

Set out your favorite pizza toppings and let everybody create their own spooky or fun masterpiece!
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®

Spooky Homemade Marshmallows

Homemade marshmallows that you can customize with different flavors and spices make any occasion special.
By ARGO®, KARO® and FLEISCHMANN'S®
