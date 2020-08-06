Main Dish Curry Recipes

Tandoori chicken gets its name from the clay oven it is traditionally cooked in, the tandoor. The chicken is marinated in yogurt and an incredibly complex mix of spices, and then roasted in the extremely hot tandoor oven. Don't worry if you don't have a tandoor clay oven sitting in the backyard; a grill will work just fine.
A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.
This is the quickest and easiest shrimp red Thai curry recipe ever. Great for an impressive dinner party, because it tastes great but hardly takes any time at all (especially if you buy your prawns already peeled). Serve with hot jasmine rice.
Whenever I am craving Indian food, a golden saag always appears in my mind's eye. Popping mustard and cumin seeds sizzling alongside soft sweet potatoes or cauliflower, adorned with wilted collard greens. Saag dishes are most commonly eaten in the Indian subcontinent in Nepal, Odisha, and West Bengal. It's traditionally served with a maize flour roti, fluffy naan, or chapati in the Punjab region, where it's most commonly eaten.
This is a North Indian style of chicken curry. Serve garnished with sprigs of fresh coriander. If possible, purchase dried red chile peppers or ground red chile powder from an Indian grocery store, instead of using American-style chili powder in this dish.
This recipe has been with me for over 30 years; it was given to me by a Kashmiri guy I shared a house with when I was 17. This is his mum's family recipe. Kashmir's cuisine combines the area's fruits and nuts with the ingredients and the cooking style of the Moghuls. This rich stew makes a marvelous main dish. Serve it with hot steamed rice or crusty breads. This is lovely!
Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
This is a recipe that I have put together over some various websites, verbal consultations and just experimenting on my own and with my family. Rich and hearty with a great flavor when you can't get the real thing in the islands. Try a variety of hot peppers to change the flavor - even sweet bell peppers give a different taste. Use fresh thyme to really bring out the fresh taste.
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
I decided to not follow any specific recipe from any particular country or culture, but instead I made a simple composite of every peanut curry I've ever come across. I didn't use coconut milk, as I feel that's a little too sweet and rich for the peanut butter. I loved how this came out, and I can't imagine it being any richer.
This chicken and broccoli casserole is my 13-year-old son's favorite dish and the one he requests for every one of his birthdays. It is very good and combines the creamy texture of the cheese sauce with the crunchy texture of the corn flakes. It is a standby meal and easy to make, freeze, and bake at a later date. You can freeze it up to 6 months. If frozen, bake uncovered for 1 hour.
This is a quick, easy, and authentic Thai curry dish that's sweet and very spicy. I became addicted to the dish at a local restaurant and then worked to duplicate it at home. I think I've got the taste and presentation pegged. I'm guesstimating on the amounts since I don't measure much when I cook. Feel free to adjust to taste.