Main Dish Curry Recipes

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

Rating: 4.75 stars
1107
This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!
By Ayshren

Chef John's Tandoori Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
40
Tandoori chicken gets its name from the clay oven it is traditionally cooked in, the tandoor. The chicken is marinated in yogurt and an incredibly complex mix of spices, and then roasted in the extremely hot tandoor oven. Don't worry if you don't have a tandoor clay oven sitting in the backyard; a grill will work just fine.
By Chef John

Vietnamese Beef And Lettuce Curry

Rating: 3.75 stars
24
A delicious mild curry to serve with steamed or boiled rice that's relatively simple to prepare. The use of lettuce in cooked meals is also an interesting novelty for Western tastes used to having it only in salads and buffet dishes.
By WOBBLY

Shrimp Red Thai Curry

Rating: 3.96 stars
73
This is the quickest and easiest shrimp red Thai curry recipe ever. Great for an impressive dinner party, because it tastes great but hardly takes any time at all (especially if you buy your prawns already peeled). Serve with hot jasmine rice.
By MITCHNSTEVE

What Is Curry Powder?

This turmeric-based spice blend gives aromatic edge to everything it touches.

Weeknight Aloo Gobi Saag

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
Whenever I am craving Indian food, a golden saag always appears in my mind's eye. Popping mustard and cumin seeds sizzling alongside soft sweet potatoes or cauliflower, adorned with wilted collard greens. Saag dishes are most commonly eaten in the Indian subcontinent in Nepal, Odisha, and West Bengal. It's traditionally served with a maize flour roti, fluffy naan, or chapati in the Punjab region, where it's most commonly eaten.
By Try This Recipe!

Indian Chicken Curry II

Rating: 4.28 stars
1438
This is an adaptation of yellow chicken curry from India. The aromas and flavors are a delight to the senses! It is best served with fresh Naan bread and Jasmine or Basmati rice.
By Amanda Fetters

Indian-Style Butter Chicken (Murgh Makhani)

Rating: 4.41 stars
29
This is a North Indian style of chicken curry. Serve garnished with sprigs of fresh coriander. If possible, purchase dried red chile peppers or ground red chile powder from an Indian grocery store, instead of using American-style chili powder in this dish.
By KitchenBarbarian

Singapore Noodle Curry Shrimp

Rating: 4.26 stars
85
One skillet, and it's dinner!
By Martorella

Rajma (Kidney Beans)

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This is a typical Punjabi recipe that is enjoyed with rice by all!
By SavitaJ

Jamaican Curried Goat

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
He likes it hot, I like it good. We compromise on jalapeno peppers.
By Roxy

Kashmiri Lamb

Rating: 4.61 stars
56
This recipe has been with me for over 30 years; it was given to me by a Kashmiri guy I shared a house with when I was 17. This is his mum's family recipe. Kashmir's cuisine combines the area's fruits and nuts with the ingredients and the cooking style of the Moghuls. This rich stew makes a marvelous main dish. Serve it with hot steamed rice or crusty breads. This is lovely!
By The Gnome
Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
693

Indian food is one of my favorites, so when my friend made this slow cooker version for my family we were head over heels! I don't think I've had a Butter Chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the warm Indian spice smell....LOVE IT! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.

More Main Dish Curry Recipes

5 Panang Curry Recipes to Make at Home

Make restaurant-worthy panang in the comfort of your own home with these delicious recipes.
By Corey Williams

Vegan Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4.73 stars
64
Yummy vegan curry dish. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
By Sherri Zeringue D'Argenio

Chana Masala (Savory Indian Chick Peas)

Rating: 4.34 stars
217
Indian food is not just curried sauces. It's not too exotic either. Unless 'exotic' is code for 'yummy and full of flavor.' This dish features a healthy mixture of chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, and spices. Both carnivores and vegetarians will enjoy this meal. My kids love it. Leave out the green chile if the kiddies will be eating. Serve over basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy. Namaste y'all!
By latinmama

Jamaican Style Curry Chicken

Rating: 4.63 stars
151
This is a recipe that I have put together over some various websites, verbal consultations and just experimenting on my own and with my family. Rich and hearty with a great flavor when you can't get the real thing in the islands. Try a variety of hot peppers to change the flavor - even sweet bell peppers give a different taste. Use fresh thyme to really bring out the fresh taste.
By Ed G II

Chef John's Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.78 stars
542
I probably get more requests for Indian food than any other ethnic cuisine, so I was very excited to be posting this recipe for chicken tikka masala; until I found out it's actually a British recipe. This is usually done with heavy cream, but I like to use coconut milk instead; the subtle sweetness it provides works beautifully with the spices in the dish. Serve with steamed rice.
By Chef John

Vegetarian Korma

Rating: 4.57 stars
1673
This is an easy and exotic Indian dish. It's rich, creamy, mildly spiced, and extremely flavorful. Serve with naan and rice.
By YAKUTA

Chicken Massaman Curry

Rating: 4.29 stars
168
This curry, flavored with tamarind and coconut milk, is ready in under an hour. Serve over plain white rice.
By pct2

Curried Egg Sandwiches

Rating: 4.32 stars
60
Delicious curried egg salad sandwiches guaranteed to fill you up.
By xIndustrialLovex

Curried Coconut Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
3900
Curried chicken simmered in coconut milk and tomatoes makes for a mouthwatering hint of the tropics! Goes great with rice and vegetables.
By ROMA

Healthy Turmeric Chicken Stew

Rating: 3.99 stars
74
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
By Stephanie

Indian Shrimp Curry

Rating: 4.49 stars
341
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
By Jacqueline B

Spicy Vegan Potato Curry

Rating: 4.52 stars
1139
Abundant spices make this better than any restaurant curry I've tasted. :)
By MeganLee

Panang Curry with Chicken

Rating: 4.74 stars
256
Panang curry with chicken represents the diversity of Thailand's southern region. Panang refers to the island of Penang in Northern Malaysia bordering southern Thailand. Use 4 tablespoons curry paste from a fresh curry paste recipe or 5 tablespoons pre-made curry paste if time does not permit making your own paste
By wiley

Thai Green Curry Chicken

Rating: 4.56 stars
582
In this quick and easy recipe that never fails, the chicken stays moist and tender. Serve over jasmine rice for a satisfying meal.
By laus

Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.63 stars
265
This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.
By Allrecipes

Indian Fish Curry

Rating: 4.54 stars
246
A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
By Mantu

Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken

Rating: 4.8 stars
568
I decided to not follow any specific recipe from any particular country or culture, but instead I made a simple composite of every peanut curry I've ever come across. I didn't use coconut milk, as I feel that's a little too sweet and rich for the peanut butter. I loved how this came out, and I can't imagine it being any richer.
By Chef John

Curried Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

Rating: 4.22 stars
121
This chicken and broccoli casserole is my 13-year-old son's favorite dish and the one he requests for every one of his birthdays. It is very good and combines the creamy texture of the cheese sauce with the crunchy texture of the corn flakes. It is a standby meal and easy to make, freeze, and bake at a later date. You can freeze it up to 6 months. If frozen, bake uncovered for 1 hour.
By Sean Greene

Indian Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.59 stars
29
This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.
By Keri

Coconut Curry Chicken and Vegetables in the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Try this easy coconut curry in your slow cooker with sweet potato, green beans, bell pepper, and onion. Serve over either riced cauliflower or jasmine rice, as you prefer.
By Bibi

Goan Pork Vindaloo

Rating: 4.28 stars
18
The traditional Goan pork dish flavored with chilies, garlic and vinegar. It's spicy and tangy at the same time. Leaves your taste buds tingling for more. Serve with rice or crusty rolls.
By Alina

Thai Steamed Mussels

Rating: 4.78 stars
205
Delicious and easy spicy Thai steamed mussels that can be finished in just thirty minutes.
By MURINMOON

Thai Pineapple Chicken Curry

Rating: 4.48 stars
514
This is a quick, easy, and authentic Thai curry dish that's sweet and very spicy. I became addicted to the dish at a local restaurant and then worked to duplicate it at home. I think I've got the taste and presentation pegged. I'm guesstimating on the amounts since I don't measure much when I cook. Feel free to adjust to taste.
By NELLYDESIGN

Easy Chicken Curry

Rating: 3.78 stars
100
Chicken breasts sauteed and simmered with onion, olive oil and curry powder. Simplest chicken curry you'll ever make! Serve over hot cooked rice with a little side of mango chutney, if desired.
By Aurelie Stalnaker
