Seafood Curry Recipes

Fragrant, warming and delicious curry-tinged soup, lovely over rice. Adjust curry paste to increase or decrease heat. Curry paste is available in jars in Asian stores and the international aisle of many grocery stores.
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
This is a home-style South Indian shrimp curry recipe from my husband's family. It is simple and quick to make. It contains no coconut so is not sweet, just mostly juicy and as hot as you like it. Serve with basmati rice or an Indian flatbread.
I don't know where my mom found this recipe, but I remember eating it when I was little. This is a great recipe for when you don't have time to watch everything in the kitchen, but it's nice enough that I've served it to company!
This super quick stir-fry makes a great snack or meal with rice or toast. Spicy and just a little bit sweet! Serve and eat by itself or with rice or toast. Makes enough for one, but can be stretched for two or made with more sardines. Enjoy!
A delicate Bengali fish curry. In India, the best parts of a fish are often reserved as a fillet and served grilled, broiled, or cooked alongside a fish stew or curry containing the less attractive portions of fish. The contrasting texture combination is worth trying at your dinner table.
This delicious, mild curry is so easy to make. The word 'malai' means cream, but this curry gets its creaminess from coconut milk. This is a recipe from Bengal, which is famous for its seafood. Serve it with steamed basmati rice.
Don't you love one-pot recipes? I love making them. As much as I love to cook, not having a big mess makes me very happy. The curry blend smelled so good and the haddock took on the flavors perfectly! Thanks again, City Fish! This is also a 30-minute meal and a paleo dish! Keep it healthy...
My mother gave this recipe to me and it is great for an impressive dinner party. Fresh shrimp in a wonderful creamy coconut curry sauce served over rice. Top with chopped green onion, minced red bell pepper, chopped roasted peanuts, or toasted flaked coconut, if you like.