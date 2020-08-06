Seafood Curry Recipes

Browse 50+ seafood curry recipes, including shrimp curry, fish curry, and Singapore noodles, with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Mixed Seafood Curry

51
Mixed seafood, Indian-style curry.
By MICHELLE0011
Singapore Noodle Curry Shrimp

83
One skillet, and it's dinner!
By Martorella

Thai Steamed Mussels

200
Delicious and easy spicy Thai steamed mussels that can be finished in just thirty minutes.
By MURINMOON

Tamarind Sauce Fish Curry

9
Indian-style tangy fish curry. This is famous Chepala Pulusu from Andhra.
By Sushama

Cod Curry

137
This tomato based curry may be modified for hotness depending on quantity of spices and number of jalapeno peppers used. It is a great favourite with my family - I make it about once a month.
By JENNIFERB3

Curry-Coconut Shrimp

243
Jumbo shrimp in a lightly spiced coconut curry sauce. Serve over hot cooked brown rice.
By dakota kelly

Thai Monkfish Curry

39
Fragrant, warming and delicious curry-tinged soup, lovely over rice. Adjust curry paste to increase or decrease heat. Curry paste is available in jars in Asian stores and the international aisle of many grocery stores.
By meg76

Prawns Curry

4
This is a delicious prawns curry. If you want, you can substitute boiled eggs for the prawns. Serve the curry with naan, roti, or plain rice.
By SUSMITA

Indian Shrimp Curry

298
This is a subtle yet richly flavored curry that complements shrimp perfectly. A very authentic taste, and a very easy meal to prepare when you are in a hurry. Make sure you pop the shrimp tails off before adding to skillet. Serve with rice.
By Jacqueline B

Indian Fish Curry

234
A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
By Mantu

Authentic and Easy Shrimp Curry

121
This is a home-style South Indian shrimp curry recipe from my husband's family. It is simple and quick to make. It contains no coconut so is not sweet, just mostly juicy and as hot as you like it. Serve with basmati rice or an Indian flatbread.
By Allrecipes Member

Coconut Curry Fish

85
A wonderfully exotic but quick dish! Serve over brown rice, millet, or quinoa.
By MATHGOD
26
I don't know where my mom found this recipe, but I remember eating it when I was little. This is a great recipe for when you don't have time to watch everything in the kitchen, but it's nice enough that I've served it to company!
Coconut Fish Curry
22
Quick Sardine Curry
20
Singapore Noodles
134

Here is a somewhat spicy curry dish of vermicelli noodles with a medley of veggies and shrimp, chicken, and pork. It's an Asian way to clear out the fridge.

More Seafood Curry Recipes

Creamy Coconut Curry with Shrimp

5
My mother gave this recipe to me and it is great for an impressive dinner party. Fresh shrimp in a wonderful creamy coconut curry sauce served over rice. Top with chopped green onion, minced red bell pepper, chopped roasted peanuts, or toasted flaked coconut, if you like.
By Lori Lyn

Curry Tuna and Rice Casserole

15
A childhood favorite of rice and tuna mixed with a curry twist. Yum!
By Jeff Ernst
